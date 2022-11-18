ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine native and full-time firefighter reflects on winning middleweight belt, ups-and-downs of pro career

BANGOR – Just recently, Maine native and pro boxer Jason Quirk took home the American Boxing Federation’s Middleweight Championship- right here in his home state. “I remember thinking, ‘This is the coolest thing that’s ever happened in my life,'” Quirk said. “There was 3,000 people there, at one point they were all chanting my name. It gave me energy but I didn’t want to change my game plan.”
Maine hunter bags a 9-point buck after finding it stuck to a dead deer

(BDN) -- The Blanchettes have made an annual deer hunting trip to the family’s camp in the Katahdin Iron Works area for more than 20 years. But no matter how long their tradition continues, they’re going to have a tough time topping the incredible experience Adam Blanchette of Lebanon had last week.
The World’s ‘Fanciest’ Lobster Roll is Served in Portland, Maine

There are people that travel from far and away to visit Maine for one specific food item: the lobster roll. For many outside of the northeast, it's an almost mythical food item. Ask people who consistently return to Maine for a lobster roll, and they'll tell you the same thing: "it just tastes different in Maine". So, it should come as no surprise that one new restaurant in Portland, Maine, has been labeled as serving the "fanciest" lobster roll ever.
Billion-dollar Flagpole of Freedom project on pause

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — Things are on a pause, both sides say, for the Flagpole of Freedom, proposed by the family behind Worcester Wreath Company. The billion-dollar project to honor veterans has been a dream of Morrill Worcester for more than a decade, but it raised a lot of questions when the massive park was proposed inside the small town of Columbia Falls.
Threats once again close multiple Maine schools

YARMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - Falmouth and Yarmouth schools were closed Friday after a threat. Officials say it was made over social media against Yarmouth schools. That threat - discovered around 7 o’clock Friday morning. It also included a mention of Falmouth.... Police say it’s too early to say if...
Watch the Portland, Maine, Christmas Tree Lighting From the Comfort of Home

The annual tree lighting in Portland's Monument Square is back, and will be bigger than ever. Portland's Black Friday is ramping up to be the most festive yet. This year's locally sourced pine came from Westbrook, and is officially in place. Now the real fun begins for the poor saps who have to string the thing with thousands of LED lights. According to WMTW, 5,000 lights were used for the Monument Square tree in 2019.
Scouting Maine’s top greenhouse gas emitters by satellite

The Dragon cement plant in Thomaston is one of the largest greenhouse gas emitters in the state, according to satellite data. Photo courtesy Dragon Products. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link.
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
No injuries in West Gardiner house fire

WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Officials say there were no injuries during a house fire in West Gardiner Sunday night. They say it happened just before 7 p.m. on Lindsey Lane. They say they could see smoke coming out of the home when they got there. Both people who live...
A death in the family

On the Nov. 1, 2022, a unique fishing vessel, the Irene Alton sank in 160 feet of water off the coast of Maine. In 1976, Bernard Raynes launched the Irene and Alton – named for his parents – in Owls Head, Maine. Raynes, who came from 11 generations of fishermen from Maine and Nova Scotia, had built the 58-foot wooden eastern rig at a time when everyone else was building steel stern trawlers.
