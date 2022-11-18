Read full article on original website
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/5 & 11/6The Maine WriterMaine State
Another Maine School District Has Requests to Remove Books From School LibraryThe Maine WriterLivermore Falls, ME
Maine native and full-time firefighter reflects on winning middleweight belt, ups-and-downs of pro career
BANGOR – Just recently, Maine native and pro boxer Jason Quirk took home the American Boxing Federation’s Middleweight Championship- right here in his home state. “I remember thinking, ‘This is the coolest thing that’s ever happened in my life,'” Quirk said. “There was 3,000 people there, at one point they were all chanting my name. It gave me energy but I didn’t want to change my game plan.”
There’s a Cozy 4-Lane Candlepin Bowling Alley That Just Opened Up in Maine
Candlepin Bowling was born in New England, but today there are far fewer places to play the variation of bowling that is unique to our area. Luckily though, there's a new place to go candlepin bowling in Maine and it's a place you're probably familiar with. Candlepin Bowling sets itself...
A South Portland, Maine Family Invited Total Strangers to Their Family Thanksgiving
It started off as a very innocent post in the Portland, Maine group on Facebook. Not asking for favors, just asking to be pointed in the right direction. And what happened as a result was the most heartwarming, pure Maine-hearted thing ever. Portland, Maine Thanksgiving Meals. With just one week...
mainepublic.org
Republican wins senate race in Augusta in the first of 3 recounts for seats in the Maine Legislature
A recount of the Maine Senate district representing Auburn, Poland, New Gloucester and Durham has confirmed that Republican Eric Brakey is the winner. Brakey led Democrat Bettyann Sheats after the initial count and the hand recount of ballots in Augusta on Monday gave him 49.7% of the vote compared to 48.9% for Sheats — a difference of 146 votes.
WGME
Maine hunter bags a 9-point buck after finding it stuck to a dead deer
(BDN) -- The Blanchettes have made an annual deer hunting trip to the family’s camp in the Katahdin Iron Works area for more than 20 years. But no matter how long their tradition continues, they’re going to have a tough time topping the incredible experience Adam Blanchette of Lebanon had last week.
The World’s ‘Fanciest’ Lobster Roll is Served in Portland, Maine
There are people that travel from far and away to visit Maine for one specific food item: the lobster roll. For many outside of the northeast, it's an almost mythical food item. Ask people who consistently return to Maine for a lobster roll, and they'll tell you the same thing: "it just tastes different in Maine". So, it should come as no surprise that one new restaurant in Portland, Maine, has been labeled as serving the "fanciest" lobster roll ever.
A major storm toppled trees on Peaks Island. This artist saw it as an opportunity.
PORTLAND, Maine — This past fall, a storm rolled through Peaks Island, with strong winds toppling many trees in its wake. "This was one of the trees that came down," Doug Smith, a book illustrator, said. "I've been drawing very careful meticulous art for decades. On the other hand, it means that I am always at home in my studio alone."
Billion-dollar Flagpole of Freedom project on pause
COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — Things are on a pause, both sides say, for the Flagpole of Freedom, proposed by the family behind Worcester Wreath Company. The billion-dollar project to honor veterans has been a dream of Morrill Worcester for more than a decade, but it raised a lot of questions when the massive park was proposed inside the small town of Columbia Falls.
wabi.tv
Threats once again close multiple Maine schools
YARMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - Falmouth and Yarmouth schools were closed Friday after a threat. Officials say it was made over social media against Yarmouth schools. That threat - discovered around 7 o’clock Friday morning. It also included a mention of Falmouth.... Police say it’s too early to say if...
First Country Concert of 2023 at Bangor Waterfront Coming Monday
There's a big show coming to Bangor next summer. Who could it be?. Maine Savings Amphitheater is gearing up for another big summer on the Bangor Waterfront. The first announcement of the 2023 season is coming Monday morning, at 10 A.M. Who's coming to town? We can't say just yet....
Maine Middle School Students Shock Community by Helping Save Money on Fuel
According to Central Maine, students from Winthrop Middle School are remarkable. The students of the Rotary Club have figured out a way to better insulate windows so that Mainer's can save more on the high energy bills. As the article states, they were able to work on 200 of these.
The Maine Souvenir Shop in Portland strives to become a local art gallery
PORTLAND, Maine — Kevin Ouellette moved to Maine in 2001, working as a photographer out of his 85-square-foot space on Milk Street, which became the birthplace of his business The Maine Souvenir Shop. “When COVID-19 hit, I needed a way to make money because I couldn't do weddings anymore,...
Watch the Portland, Maine, Christmas Tree Lighting From the Comfort of Home
The annual tree lighting in Portland's Monument Square is back, and will be bigger than ever. Portland's Black Friday is ramping up to be the most festive yet. This year's locally sourced pine came from Westbrook, and is officially in place. Now the real fun begins for the poor saps who have to string the thing with thousands of LED lights. According to WMTW, 5,000 lights were used for the Monument Square tree in 2019.
Scouting Maine’s top greenhouse gas emitters by satellite
The Dragon cement plant in Thomaston is one of the largest greenhouse gas emitters in the state, according to satellite data. Photo courtesy Dragon Products. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link.
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WMTW
'This is one of our greatest needs': Maine school superintendent helps serve lunch
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland Superintendent of Schools Tim Matheney stepped into the high school cafeteria Monday to help serve lunch to students. Matheney said he did it to highlight the importance of the food service staff as well as the need to hire more people to work in food service in district schools.
Disaster Almost Struck Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine Last Night
Is it me or are there way too many dimly-lit roads? Not just in Maine, but across New England and possibly even the country. Because that mixed with the crappy, rainy weather last night almost caused a massive disaster on the Bowdoin College campus in Brunswick, Maine last night and almost ruined three lives.
'Scuse me while I disappear | Pat Callaghan announces retirement after 43 years
PORTLAND, Maine — When Frank Sinatra retired in 1971, he went out in dramatic style. His closing number was "Angel Eyes," a saloon song written by Matt Dennis and Earl Brent. As Sinatra sang the final line, "'scuse me while I disappear," the spotlight dimmed and went out, and...
wabi.tv
No injuries in West Gardiner house fire
WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Officials say there were no injuries during a house fire in West Gardiner Sunday night. They say it happened just before 7 p.m. on Lindsey Lane. They say they could see smoke coming out of the home when they got there. Both people who live...
nationalfisherman.com
A death in the family
On the Nov. 1, 2022, a unique fishing vessel, the Irene Alton sank in 160 feet of water off the coast of Maine. In 1976, Bernard Raynes launched the Irene and Alton – named for his parents – in Owls Head, Maine. Raynes, who came from 11 generations of fishermen from Maine and Nova Scotia, had built the 58-foot wooden eastern rig at a time when everyone else was building steel stern trawlers.
