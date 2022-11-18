Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Eminem Battles Spider-Man On '8 Mile'-Inspired Variant Comic Book Cover
Eminem has received his very own Spider-Man comic book cover as the 20th anniversary celebrations for 8 Mile continue. On Monday (November 21), the Detroit rap icon took to Instagram to give fans a first look at the limited edition variant cover, which shows his B-Rabbit character from the 2002 movie battling Spider-Man onstage. A number of familiar faces from the Marvel Universe watch on in the crowd, including Miles Morales, Daredevil, Luke Cage and Ghost-Spider.
Alfred Molina reveals how Marvel and Sony reacted to him spoiling Doc Ock's No Way Home return
"I got into such trouble"
Spider-Man Offshoot Silk: Spider Society Greenlit at MGM+, More Live-Action Marvel Shows to Follow
This’ll get your Spidey-sense a-tingling: A new, live-action series set in the Spider-Man universe is coming to MGM+. The network formerly known as Epix has ordered to series Silk: Spider Society, TVLine has learned. The Sony Pictures Television show is the first of a “suite of live-action television series based on the Sony Pictures universe of Marvel characters, which includes over 900 characters,” per MGM+. Silk: Spider Society is based on comic-book characters created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos. The series will focus on Cindy Moon, a Korean-American woman bitten by the same spider that got Peter Parker. The action will...
ComicBook
Spider-Man Battles a Major X-Men Villain in New Preview
Spider-Man clashes with a classic X-Men villain in a new preview for Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man. The new Spidey comic comes from the creative team of Black Eyed Peas member Taboo team, writer B. Earl, and artist Juan Ferreyra. Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man is a darker take on the wall-crawler compared to ongoing series like Amazing Spider-Man and Spider-Man. Instead of taking place in New York City, Spider-Man will travel to Los Angeles as the city is overrun with demons. The supernatural typically isn't Spider-Man's bag, but Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man takes Peter Parker out of his element for a battle with the Demon Bear, the antagonist from The New Mutants live-action movie.
netflixjunkie.com
Millie Bobby Brown and Chriss Pratt Looks Unrecognizable in 90S Style Outfits for Their Movie the Electric State
Well, the Enola Holmes 2 dialogues are pretty suitable for Millie Bobby Brown if we look closely. This young megastar is truly a force of nature unstoppable and undoubtedly magnificent in every way. Since we have not seen her resting for a moment this year and it seemed kind of a whirlwind seeing how she is doing all these things without feeling exhausted. At the beginning of the year, she was shooting and promoting the extremely horrifying season of Stranger Things.
Letitia Wright’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Made For ‘Black Panther 2’ Compared to Other MCU Stars
As the new lead of the Black Panther movies, it’s understandable why fans are curious about Letitia Wright’s net worth and how much she makes as Princess Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wright, whose full name is Letitia Michelle Wright, was born on October 31, 1993, in Georgetown, Guyana. Her family moved to London, England, when she was seven years old. She made her on-screen debut in 2011 in the BBC show Holby City. She went on to star in shows like Top Boy and Chasing Shadows and movies like Urban Hymn and The Commuter before her big break as...
Black Panther director Ryan Coogler addresses why Daniel Kaluuya isn't in Wakanda Forever
The director has revealed where W'Kabi is during Black Panther 2
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
Leak reveals a new hero who will join Marvel’s Avengers
Moon Knight is an MCU TV show unlike any other, as Marvel went out of its way to remove any big Easter eggs that would have connected the story and character with the Avengers. Marvel only snuck in deliberate details that gave us a good idea of the Moon Knight timeline and offered a key hint about the Multiverse Saga’s big villain.
Gamespot
9 MCU Characters That Were Recast
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. When we think of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one of the first things that comes to mind is the iconic casting for so many characters. Robert Downey Jr. and Samuel L. Jackson seem almost inseparable from Tony Stark and Nick Fury, and Ryan Reynolds has taken ownership of Deadpool in a way few actors do with their roles. But while it's hard to imagine other actors stepping into their shoes, other characters have been recast--some even more than once--just within the MCU. Some are nearly invisible, some are conditional, but others are dramatic and impossible to miss.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson offers a rising MCU star advice on how to handle trolls as Letitia Wright dodges the big question yet again
There’s never a dull moment in the weird, wild, and wonderful world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which comes with the territory when we’re talking about the single most popular and commercially successful film and television franchise in history. Today, Brie Larson has been advising a rising star...
Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley are leaving Marvel's Hulk ongoing series
The creative team is departing separately from the series they launched together
epicstream.com
Tom Holland's Deleted Venom Cameo Explained by New Rumor
Prior to the release of Venom back in 2018, there were rumors that Tom Holland was going to make a cameo appearance in the film. While none of the people involved have confirmed that there were such plans, it still remains to be a well-known rumor amongst the fandom and now a new report has shed some light on why the alleged plan did not end up happening.
Gamespot
Marvel's Blade Finds New Director With Lovecraft Country's Yann Demange
Marvel's journey to get Blade back up and running hasn't been the easiest, almost like ice skating uphill. Announced back in 2019 at its Comic-Con panel where Oscar winner Mahershala Ali was revealed to be the new swordbearer, the film has hit a series of setbacks from production halted due to COVID, gaining and losing its director after just over a year, but it looks like things are back on track with a new director officially on board.
Marvel heroes are doused with Pym Particles (and corporate synergy) in Stormbreaker variant covers
Marvel heroes are changing size through the power of Pym Particles just in time for the impending release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
ComicBook
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Marvel Movie He Would Actually Make
Despite previously saying he's got no interest in directing a movie for the House of Ideas, Quentin Tarantino is still spitballing about Marvel movies he would direct. Speaking during an event promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, Tarantino was asked by film critic/host/noted comic book fan Elvis Mitchell about making one, revealing that in the unlikely event that he actually made a Marvel movie there's only one title he would consider, Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. For old-school Marvel fans, the title was a war comic with the titular Nick Fury and his band of heroes.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Update Confirms Winter Soldier Release Date
Marvel's Avengers will officially get the Winter Soldier later this year when Bucky Barnes comes to the game as the newest playable hero on November 29th, the Marvel's Avengers creators said this week. The Winter Soldier will be part of the 2.7 Update which also includes another fight against MODOK. In the more traditional content expected with these sorts of updates, the Marvel's Avengers team said that the 2.7 Update will also include some adjustments for the game's heroes that are already available with more details to be revealed closer to the update's release.
Gamespot
Ninja Gaiden And Dead Or Alive Are Reportedly Being Rebooted
Team Ninja is reportedly planning on rebooting the Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive franchises. According to the Korean video game online community Ruliweb, Team Ninja head Fumihiko Yasuda attended a panel at the G-Star conference in Busan, South Korea. He reportedly showed a slide at the end of his panel with pictures of Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive with the caption "The future of Team Ninja - Reboot of popular series."
Gamespot
Indiana Jones 5: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Will Play Indy's Goddaughter Helena
Phoebe Waller-Bridge will portray Indy's goddaughter Helena in Indiana Jones 5. Waller-Bridge, incoming franchise director James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari, Logan), and other principals shared that and lots of other details about the long-awaited sequel in a new Empire article. "She's a mystery and a wonder," Waller-Bridge told Empire. Mangold...
Gamespot
Avatar 2 Is The "Worst Business Case In Movie History," James Cameron Says
James Cameron himself has described Avatar: The Way of Water as a very bad business decision for a film studio, but it's being made all the same. Cameron told GQ that the film was "very f**king expensive" to make, and it doesn't make sense from a studio financing perspective. Cameron...
