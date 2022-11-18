ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Brazil's Lula looks to revive neglected ties with Portugal

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BdNi7_0jFx3VDh00

Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met Friday with the president of Portugal in an effort to rekindle ties between the two Portuguese-speaking countries after four years of cool relations.

“Portugal is a brother country and an important partner for Brazil in Europe,” Brazil’s incoming president, nicknamed Lula, tweeted ahead of the talks. “We will resume our discussions in the best interests of our two countries.”

Da Silva and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa held talks behind closed doors at the presidential palace in Lisbon.

More than 200,000 Brazilian immigrants live in Portugal, making them by far the largest foreign community. Some 80,000 were registered to vote in Brazilian election s last October that returned da Silva to power.

Portugal is the second most popular choice for emigrating Brazilians after the United States.

Da Silva takes office on Jan. 1, but he is keen to set a new tone in Brazil’s foreign relations.

He flew to Lisbon from the U.N. climate conference in Egypt where he vowed to crack down on illegal deforestation in the Amazon and resume relationships with countries that finance forest protection efforts.

That has set da Silva apart from outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro whom he defeated on Oct. 30.

During Bolsonaro’s four-year term, no bilateral summit took place with Portugal’s leaders.

During his two consecutive terms between 2003-2010, da Silva cultivated ties with Portugal and Portuguese officials are hoping for a return to those days.

Portuguese Foreign Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho says bilateral trade hasn’t grown under Bolsonaro, adding that joint renewable energy projects might offer a new way forward.

Da Silva was also due to meet later Friday with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa.

Da Silva belongs to Brazil's leftist Workers’ Party. Costa, Portugal's government chief for the past seven years, leads the center-left Socialist Party.

Comments / 1

Related
US News and World Report

Pro-Bolsonaro Demonstrations Slow Corn Transport in Brazil's Mato Grosso

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Truckers and other demonstrators protesting the electoral defeat of President Jair Bolsonaro are hampering the transport of corn in Mato Grasso state, the heart of Brazil's farm country, two farmers said on Monday. Mato Grosso highway police reported 11 demonstrations on Monday morning, with roads blocked...
The Associated Press

Italian premier presents economic measures on energy, family

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni presented the government’s first economic policy initiatives Tuesday, announcing 21 billion euros in budget tweaks that would be used to help industry and families cope with soaring energy prices, as well as measures to incentivize couples to have more children and businesses to hire more women. The budget modifications show a clear political shift, doing away with a basic income and a decade-old pension reform that Meloni and her right-wing allies have long attacked while coming up with new measures to promote Italy’s perennially low birth rate. Most of the money was earmarked to maintain campaign promises to offer further help to families and businesses coping with a surge in energy costs, and was on top of more than 60 billion euros already pledged by the previous government of Mario Draghi. Meloni said the “courageous” and clearly political choices focused on two main priorities: helping Italian industry grow despite the energy crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and socio-economic initiatives for low-income families.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why was Ecuador’s World Cup opener vs. Qatar ruled out?

An unusual offside call delayed the opening goal of the World Cup, as Ecuador’s third-minute opening goal against Qatar was called back. A Pervis Estupiñán free kick from near midfield drew Qatar goalkeeper Saad Al-Sheeb off his line for an attempted punch, but Félix Torres got his head to the service first. Chaos ensued, with the ball bouncing amid hesitant players from both sides. Al-Sheeb retreated to his line, while Michael Estrada kept the play alive with a second header. That guided the ball towards Torres, who went for an acrobatic volley. Torres didn’t get good contact on the ball, but he...
The Associated Press

Palestinian leader quietly in Qatar for World Cup opening

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Doha on Saturday to attend the World Cup opening ceremony, Qatar’s news agency reported, in a visit unannounced by the Palestinians. Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency, with a highlighted section dedicated to covering the daily activities...
The Associated Press

UN climate deal: Calamity cash, but no new emissions cuts

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — For the first time, the nations of the world decided to help pay for the damage an overheating world is inflicting on poor countries, but they finished marathon climate talks on Sunday without further addressing the root cause of those disasters — the burning of fossil fuels. The deal, gaveled around dawn in this Egyptian Red Sea resort city, established a fund for what negotiators call loss and damage. It was a big win for poorer nations which have long called for money — sometimes viewed as reparations — because they are often the victims of climate-worsened floods, droughts, heat waves, famines and storms despite having contributed little to the pollution that heats up the globe. It has also long been called an issue of equity for nations hit by weather extremes and small island states that face an existential threat from rising seas.
US News and World Report

Explainer-What to Expect as Malaysia's Split Election Leaves Scramble to Form Govt

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's political leaders were scrambling to form a coalition government on Sunday after an election produced an unprecedented hung parliament, with no group able to claim a majority. Longtime opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin each said they could form a government...
The Associated Press

Ghanaian girl cuts through jargon, delivers message at COP27

SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — By their very nature, U.N. climate negotiations are filled with scientific and diplomatic jargon. So, when 10-year-old Nakeeyat Dramani Sam spoke during a plenary session Friday with hundreds of delegates, her soft voice and direct message cut through the dryness, a reminder to negotiators and everybody listening that decisions made at climate talks can have a direct impact on people.
The Associated Press

Pakistan welcomes ‘loss and damage’ deal inked at UN summit

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A breakthrough funding deal at the COP27 conference to help poor countries ravaged by climate change was welcomed Sunday by Pakistan, a nation devastated this year by record-breaking monsoon rains. Flooding likely worsened by global warming submerged a third of Pakistan’s territory, left 33 million people...
CNBC

UK economy is lagging substantially behind other developed nations, OECD report says

LONDON — U.K. growth has lagged the world's biggest economies since the Covid-19 pandemic and is substantially below the OECD average, according to a new report from the influential Paris-based group. U.K. gross domestic product has contracted by 0.4% between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the third quarter...
ABC News

ABC News

914K+
Followers
193K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy