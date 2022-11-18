Read full article on original website
Related
Quentin Tarantino Explained Why He Doesn't Believe Marvel Actors Are Actually Movie Stars
"They’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star."
"Dancing With The Stars" Crowned Their New Champion Last Night, And Twitter Is Totally Divided About It
It looks like the heat went from the dance floor to the keyboard.
Jeopardy! execs stand by controversial clue in new statement that furious fans call ‘dismissive’
JEOPARDY! executives have stood by last week's deeply controversial Bible question in a "dismissive" new statement. Producer Sarah Foss and senior researcher Michael Harris got "defensive" after furious fans and experts said they were wrong. In the November 16th episode of Jeopardy!’s 2022 Tournament of Champions, Amy Schneider - who...
"I Unmatched Him": People Are Hilariously Revealing What Gives Them The Ick When It Comes To Dating
"He tacked a 'hehe' onto the end of his message and I unmatched him. 'Haha' is fine, but 'hehe'...I don't know, I just can't do it."
14 Celebrities With Absolutely Wild Backstories
Jackie Chan was abandoned by his birth parents as a child, but through his research for a 2003 documentary, he found out that his mother was a legendary Shanghai gambler and his dad was a gang boss and spy.
Comments / 0