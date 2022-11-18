Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Chefs share quick tips for your Thanksgiving menu
In TODAY's United Sides of Thanksgiving, seven chefs share the Thanksgiving hacks they can’t live without. See the quick tips Ayesha Nurdjaja, Antoni Porowski, Stefano Secchi, Esther Choi, Alejandra Ramos, Anne Burrell and Darnell Ferguson recommend for any at-home chef!Nov. 17, 2022.
Ina Garten’s Ingenious Hack Will Keep Your Turkey Nice and Juicy, Even After You Slice It
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Though roast turkey is the star of most dinner tables on Thanksgiving, the bird can be polarizing. While some people love lean turkey, others complain that it can get rather dry when cooked.
Here's how to make the best mashed potatoes of your life
Russet potatoes are gently folded together with milk and butter for perfect and comforting cloud-like mashed potatoes.
Macaroni and Cheese: Classic recipe for the perfect Thanksgiving comfort food
The turkey maybe the guest of honor for Thanksgiving, but there is no debating the fact that it really is a day given over to carbohydrate overload. There is a reason for this: Carbs are the ultimate in comfort foods. We eat them and we feel better about our situation...
TODAY.com
Try Joy Bauer’s two pasta bakes for your Thanksgiving feast
For Superfood Friday, Joy Bauer shares two delicious pasta recipes. The first is a baked penne alla vodka pasta followed by a Mediterranean baked dish with eggplant.Nov. 18, 2022.
Our baking expert shares the casserole dish you need in your life
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are many good reasons to make a casserole. This classic dish combines different ingredients, such as meat, cheese and vegetables, for a hearty meal. There are many variations, from Italian lasagna to tuna noodle casserole or macaroni and cheese. Another selling point of casserole recipes is that they are easy to bake, serve, save as leftovers and reheat. However, to make a casserole, you need a quality casserole dish.
Mixologist Jane Danger Makes Cocktails Just In Time For Your Holiday Parties
Mixologist Jane Danger from Pernod Ricard joins Trending to make the team some holiday cocktails. She discusses different ways to spice up your holiday parties with Kahlua's limited-edition Espresso Martini Kit and the Absolut Espresso Martini Handbag.
Easy Holiday Cranberry Bread
I'm all things cranberry right now, it's cranberry season! We see these little red gems all over the grocery store - crying out for us to do something spectacular with them. With Thanksgiving and Christmas right around the corner, now is the time to indulge. This quick bread is so easy, and versatile you can whip it up in no time. It makes a fantastic gift yielding 6 mini loafs - well 5 because your going to want to keep one (or two) for yourself! You can also throw them in a muffin pan for a lovely breakfast or two standard loafs to be served with coffee or tea after dinner. With the sweetness of the holidays, all the cookies, pies, fudge and eggnog it's a nice change. I just love how the fresh tart cranberries come through in this bread.
CBS News
Recipe: Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes, from New York Times Cooking
Celebrate the holidays with these recipes courtesy of New York Times Cooking, specially chosen for "Sunday Morning" viewers. We are pleased to share Genevieve Ko's Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes. It's not just that mashed potatoes can be made ahead; they actually end up creamier and fluffier when prepared in advance. When...
