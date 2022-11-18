ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN TV

TODAY.com

Chefs share quick tips for your Thanksgiving menu

In TODAY's United Sides of Thanksgiving, seven chefs share the Thanksgiving hacks they can’t live without. See the quick tips Ayesha Nurdjaja, Antoni Porowski, Stefano Secchi, Esther Choi, Alejandra Ramos, Anne Burrell and Darnell Ferguson recommend for any at-home chef!Nov. 17, 2022.
WGN TV

Our baking expert shares the casserole dish you need in your life

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are many good reasons to make a casserole. This classic dish combines different ingredients, such as meat, cheese and vegetables, for a hearty meal. There are many variations, from Italian lasagna to tuna noodle casserole or macaroni and cheese. Another selling point of casserole recipes is that they are easy to bake, serve, save as leftovers and reheat. However, to make a casserole, you need a quality casserole dish.
Ridley's Wreckage

Easy Holiday Cranberry Bread

I'm all things cranberry right now, it's cranberry season! We see these little red gems all over the grocery store - crying out for us to do something spectacular with them. With Thanksgiving and Christmas right around the corner, now is the time to indulge. This quick bread is so easy, and versatile you can whip it up in no time. It makes a fantastic gift yielding 6 mini loafs - well 5 because your going to want to keep one (or two) for yourself! You can also throw them in a muffin pan for a lovely breakfast or two standard loafs to be served with coffee or tea after dinner. With the sweetness of the holidays, all the cookies, pies, fudge and eggnog it's a nice change. I just love how the fresh tart cranberries come through in this bread.
CBS News

Recipe: Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes, from New York Times Cooking

Celebrate the holidays with these recipes courtesy of New York Times Cooking, specially chosen for "Sunday Morning" viewers. We are pleased to share Genevieve Ko's Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes. It's not just that mashed potatoes can be made ahead; they actually end up creamier and fluffier when prepared in advance. When...
WGN TV

WGN TV

