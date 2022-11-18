I'm all things cranberry right now, it's cranberry season! We see these little red gems all over the grocery store - crying out for us to do something spectacular with them. With Thanksgiving and Christmas right around the corner, now is the time to indulge. This quick bread is so easy, and versatile you can whip it up in no time. It makes a fantastic gift yielding 6 mini loafs - well 5 because your going to want to keep one (or two) for yourself! You can also throw them in a muffin pan for a lovely breakfast or two standard loafs to be served with coffee or tea after dinner. With the sweetness of the holidays, all the cookies, pies, fudge and eggnog it's a nice change. I just love how the fresh tart cranberries come through in this bread.

4 DAYS AGO