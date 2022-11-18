Read full article on original website
Related
Wine Pairings to Enhance the Flavors of Thanksgiving Dinner
While the turkey may be the star of Thanksgiving dinner, a good wine to pair with will take your meal to the next level. Wine and spirits expert Regine T. Rousseau joins us now with a few wine pairings to enhance the flavors of your Thanksgiving dishes. Instagram: @shallwewine. Twitter:...
What Thanksgiving foods can you bring on an airplane?
What can be brought through checkpoints, and what items need to be in checked baggage?
Rapper G Herbo talks Swervin’ Through Stress, community initiatives
Herbert Wright better known as G Herbo is not only an acclaimed rapper hailing from Chicago but also a philanthropist – giving back to the local youth. He joins us now with more on his work. Follow @SWERVINTHROUGHSTRESS on Instagram.
Best ‘The Last Kids on Earth’ toy
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. “The Last Kids on Earth” is a series of illustrated novels that has been on the USA Today and New York Times bestseller lists. The novels are targeted to teens and middle school kids, as is the animated streaming Netflix series inspired by the novels.
If your family is really into crafting, these holiday gifts are perfect for yours
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What kinds of gifts do serious crafting families want?. When you think about Christmas gifts that are appropriate for the whole family, your mind probably turns to all the new and classic toys that are available. A family game, such as Exploding Kittens or Jenga, for instance, is a great way to engage everyone in an enjoyable pursuit. However, it is not the only type of activity that brings individuals close and builds a cherished family history.
Best casserole dish
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When making a casserole, the most crucial piece isn’t your recipe or ingredients; it’s the dish itself. It’s the act of baking your food in a casserole dish that makes it a casserole. Whether you’re trying to...
100 popular gift ideas of 2022 you can shop now in time for the holidays
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. No matter your budget, you can find gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list. There’s nothing worse than waiting until the last minute to do your holiday shopping. But if you’re having trouble finding gifts for your friends and family, you can run out of shopping time before you know it.
Best Lasko heater
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Lasko heaters are durable and versatile yet reasonably priced, so they’re great for anyone looking to buy a quality electric space heater. Whether you want to heat a single room when you’re the only person home, boost the power of your central heating or warm up your garage or workshop, Lasko makes some fantastic options. For mid-sized spaces, the Lasko Bladeless Space Heater, which is easy to use and features an eight-hour timer, is a great choice.
Jeopardy! execs stand by controversial clue in new statement that furious fans call ‘dismissive’
JEOPARDY! executives have stood by last week's deeply controversial Bible question in a "dismissive" new statement. Producer Sarah Foss and senior researcher Michael Harris got "defensive" after furious fans and experts said they were wrong. In the November 16th episode of Jeopardy!’s 2022 Tournament of Champions, Amy Schneider - who...
Best Lightning McQueen bed
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If your child loves the movie “Cars,” there may be no better way to surprise and impress them at bedtime than with a Lightning McQueen bed. No matter the age of your child, Lightning McQueen beds are a surefire way to make bedtime easier for both of you, and to help liven up playtime in their bedroom.
Our baking expert shares the casserole dish you need in your life
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are many good reasons to make a casserole. This classic dish combines different ingredients, such as meat, cheese and vegetables, for a hearty meal. There are many variations, from Italian lasagna to tuna noodle casserole or macaroni and cheese. Another selling point of casserole recipes is that they are easy to bake, serve, save as leftovers and reheat. However, to make a casserole, you need a quality casserole dish.
‘Come on meow’: TSA officers find cat packed in luggage
NEW YORK — Transportation Security Administration officers intentionally let the cat out of the bag after finding an orange feline had been packed into luggage. The TSA described the incident in a pun-laden post on social media, calling the find “hiss-toric” and saying the officers who found it were left saying, “Come on meow!”
Best moss bath mat
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With a traditional bath mat, you can step out of the shower or tub knowing you won’t slip on a wet floor. Moss bath mats provide the same benefits but they’re a more natural option that brings a touch of nature to your bathroom. If you’re looking for the best moss bath mat, check out the Luxury Wood Frame Live Pole Moss Bath Mat.
Best clogs
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. High-quality clogs are comfortable and easy to slip on and off. You can get them in leather, plastic or other synthetics, with arch support and impact-resistant soles. You can also find a pair with added details, such as a fur lining, for a cozy look and feel as the weather cools down.
Best peacoat for women
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The peacoat design has withstood the test of time. It instantly gives any outfit a classic appeal, making peacoats a wintertime closet staple. This iconic winter coat is a timeless piece that has evolved with trending fashion, but a peacoat is a sailor-style coat at its foundation. If you are looking for a peacoat with all the best features of the original peacoat design, check out the London Fog Women’s Double Breasted Peacoat.
Best ‘Coco’ toy
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Miguel and his beloved family entered our hearts in the 2017 release of “Coco,” which follows his journey to uncover his musical destiny while learning important lessons about family. Set mostly in the vibrantly colored Land of the Dead, Miguel seeks out his grandfather, Ernesto de la Cruz, to give him a blessing only to find out that people are not always what they seem. Whether you’re looking to recreate the iconic song “Remember Me” on a Coco-inspired guitar or display our top choice, a beautiful Pepita Funko Pop!, there are plenty of “Coco” toys for every fan and collector.
Best ski pants for women
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Hitting the slopes can be the highlight of cold weather for many people, but waiting for the right skiing conditions can leave you on the edge of your chairlift. It’s a good idea to have all your gear ready before ski season hits so that when there’s a perfect powder day, all you have to think about is you and the snow.
"I Unmatched Him": People Are Hilariously Revealing What Gives Them The Ick When It Comes To Dating
"He tacked a 'hehe' onto the end of his message and I unmatched him. 'Haha' is fine, but 'hehe'...I don't know, I just can't do it."
100+ top tech gadgets and gifts to shop this holiday season
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The holidays are quickly approaching, so it’s a good idea to get ahead of the curve and start shopping for gifts now. Electronics and tech gifts are among the most popular during the holidays, so you’ll want to snag some of the hottest items before they sell out.
Best “Peppa Pig” toy
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The “Peppa Pig” cartoon series is a globally popular British offering aimed at toddlers and younger children about the titular Peppa and her family. It might seem easy at first to pick a good “Peppa Pig” toy, but it’s actually fairly complex thanks to the huge range of toys that the “Peppa Pig” brand has to offer.
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
31K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0