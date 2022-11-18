It’s no secret that Beth Dutton has made quite a few enemies over the past four seasons of Yellowstone with her relentless attitude, take no prisoners mentality, and deep-rooted loyalty to her family. And now that season five is officially here, there are many more enemies that are coming after her and her family. From Caroline Warner and Sarah Atwood at Market Equities, to the people that dislike her family being in office now that John has been elected governor of Montana, […] The post Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Says Beth Is Going To Be In Trouble In Season 5: “We Get To See Beth Squirm A Bit” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MONTANA STATE ・ 11 MINUTES AGO