Read full article on original website
Related
Comedian, actor, voice artist Ryan Goldsher performs 7 dead-on celebrity impressions in under 5 minutes!
Master impressionist, comedian Ryan Goldsher, navigates his identity through the lens of celebrities, his family, and modern culture. Trained as a stand-up and sketch comedian, Ryan’s comedic timing and vocal range is what brought him to the VO world. Ryan’s ability to impersonate celebrities has brought him to many stages and shows across the country. Appearing on Ellen, First Impressions with Dana Carvey, Disney xD and many other shows, Ryan’s ability to mimic celebrities is what makes him unique. His most well known impressions are: Morgan Freeman, Barack Obama, Mark Wahlberg, Matthew McConnaughey, Leonardo Dicaprio, Robin Williams, Zach Galifianakis, Zayn, Bobby Flay, and many more.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex August Alsina Comes Out, Introduces His Boyfriend To The World
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina has come out to the world and introduced his boyfriend named Zu, RadarOnline.com has learned. At the end of this week’s episode of The Surreal Life, August revealed personal news to the camera. “I would like a love that feels limitless,” August said during his confessional. He continued, “And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching my so much about love and healing. I want to that in...
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
Rapper G Herbo talks Swervin’ Through Stress, community initiatives
Herbert Wright better known as G Herbo is not only an acclaimed rapper hailing from Chicago but also a philanthropist – giving back to the local youth. He joins us now with more on his work. Follow @SWERVINTHROUGHSTRESS on Instagram.
Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Says Beth Is Going To Be In Trouble In Season 5: “We Get To See Beth Squirm A Bit”
It’s no secret that Beth Dutton has made quite a few enemies over the past four seasons of Yellowstone with her relentless attitude, take no prisoners mentality, and deep-rooted loyalty to her family. And now that season five is officially here, there are many more enemies that are coming after her and her family. From Caroline Warner and Sarah Atwood at Market Equities, to the people that dislike her family being in office now that John has been elected governor of Montana, […] The post Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Says Beth Is Going To Be In Trouble In Season 5: “We Get To See Beth Squirm A Bit” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
"Dancing With The Stars" Crowned Their New Champion Last Night, And Twitter Is Totally Divided About It
It looks like the heat went from the dance floor to the keyboard.
14 Celebrities With Absolutely Wild Backstories
Jackie Chan was abandoned by his birth parents as a child, but through his research for a 2003 documentary, he found out that his mother was a legendary Shanghai gambler and his dad was a gang boss and spy.
Hard Knocks Won't Reveal Cardinals Release of Eno Benjamin
After initially telling fans to stay tuned for a shocking moment involving former Arizona Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin, HBO's Hard Knocks now say they won't air it.
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank dead at 49: reports
Actor and mixed martial artist Jason David Frank has died, his representatives confirmed. The "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" star was 49 years old.
Steven Spielberg on biopic about following his dream
One of the ‘most’ successful directors of all time, three-time Oscar winner, Steven Spielberg. His films have dazzled, entertained and told important stories. Until now, the story that he’s telling is of his own life. In “The Fablemans,” you follow a middle class, struggling family with a...
"I Unmatched Him": People Are Hilariously Revealing What Gives Them The Ick When It Comes To Dating
"He tacked a 'hehe' onto the end of his message and I unmatched him. 'Haha' is fine, but 'hehe'...I don't know, I just can't do it."
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
31K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0