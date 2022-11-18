ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson expected to play vs. Panthers after missing practice with illness; TE Mark Andrews, RB Gus Edwards questionable

By Jonas Shaffer, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Friday’s practice with an illness but is expected to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, coach John Harbaugh said.

“He’ll be fine,” Harbaugh said. “He tried to get to practice but was just too sick.”

Jackson, who was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, sat out last year’s Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears with an illness. Friday’s practice was the first he’s missed this year. Jackson has played every snap on offense this season for the AFC North-leading Ravens, who are double-digit favorites over visiting Carolina.

If Jackson can’t play, the Ravens would turn to backup Tyler Huntley, who went 1-3 in four starts last year, with his lone win coming in Chicago. Practice squad quarterback Anthony Brown could also be activated.

Tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder/knee) practiced fully Friday, while running back Gus Edwards (hamstring/knee) was limited for a third straight day. Both are questionable for Sunday’s game.

Harbaugh said Andrews, the team’s leading receiver, “took quite a few reps” Friday. He missed the Ravens’ Week 9 win over the New Orleans Saints and was limited Wednesday and Thursday. Edwards, who missed all of last season with a torn ACL, had a knee injury added to his designation.

“Of course, I was planning on those guys being back [Sunday], but I don’t want to get ahead of myself yet,” Harbaugh said Friday.

Rookie cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hip) did not practice for a second straight day and is listed as doubtful. Practice squad wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, also was not on the field Friday.

The Panthers ruled out top quarterback P.J. Walker (ankle), starting defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (calf) and safety Juston Burris (concussion). Safety Myles Hartsfield (ankle), who, like Burris, has started a handful of games this season, is doubtful after not practicing this week.

Starting cornerback Jaycee Horn (foot) and starting fullback Giovanni Ricci (neck) are questionable but were full participants Friday for the second straight day. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks told reporters Friday that starting safety Jeremy Chinn could be a game-time decision. Chinn has been out since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 4. He was designated to return on Nov. 8 but has not yet been activated.

Related
The Baltimore Sun

With CBs Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters ‘playing out of their minds,’ Ravens defense feeling confident

As the Ravens’ offense struggled on a cold and brisk Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium, star cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters provided the spark that lifted Baltimore to a 13-3 win over the Carolina Panthers. With the Ravens leading 6-3 in the fourth quarter, Peters made a game-changing play, stripping the ball from Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith deep in Carolina territory. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Injuries to Ravens S Kyle Hamilton, LT Ronnie Stanley ‘trending in the right direction,’ coach John Harbaugh says

Ravens rookie safety Kyle Hamilton and left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s injuries are “definitely trending in the right direction” after the two standouts left Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers, coach John Harbaugh said Monday. Hamilton limped off the field in the third quarter with an apparent left knee injury, and Stanley exited later in the period with an injury to his left ankle, which ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Ravens set up for failure if they keep winning ugly | COMMENTARY

The ugly can get uglier. That pretty much sums up the Ravens’ 13-3 win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. It was so exciting that “Real Fan Dan” took his shirt off and led cheers after field goals. He was a no-show in the first two quarters after the Ravens took a 3-0 lead, so he had to show out in the second half because he knew his face time was going to be limited. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens TE Mark Andrews returns vs. Panthers; RB Gus Edwards, OLB David Ojabo won’t play

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is back in action. Andrews, an All-Pro and the team’s leading receiver, was activated for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. He missed most of the Ravens’ past two games with knee and shoulder injuries, sitting out the team’s Week 9 win over the New Orleans Saints. But Andrews practiced fully Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday. Running ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens rookie safety Kyle Hamilton exits with knee injury in win over Panthers

Ravens rookie safety Kyle Hamilton suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s 13-3 win over the Carolina Panthers, dealing a blow to a defense that put together one of its best performances of the season. The injury occurred at the 10:07 mark of the third quarter as Hamilton was being blocked on a screen pass to wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. The No. 14 overall draft pick was looked at by ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens are solid road favorites in Week 12 game vs. Jaguars

The Ravens are solid favorites over the Jaguars ahead of their game Sunday in Jacksonville, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks. After a 13-3 win Sunday over the Carolina Panthers, the Ravens (7-3) are favored by four points in their Week 12 matchup. The Jaguars (3-7), who are coming off a bye, have lost six of their past seven games and three of their past four games at TIAA Bank Field. The ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens-Panthers in review: Highlights, notables and quotables from a Week 11 victory

The Ravens struggled to get their offense out of first gear in a 13-3 win over the Carolina Panthers. Their defense stood tall, however, sacking Baker Mayfield four times and forcing three turnovers as they moved to 7-3 on the season. Their fourth straight win was marred by injuries to left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and first-round pick Kyle Hamilton (knee). Players of the game ILB Patrick ...
The Baltimore Sun

How to watch Ravens vs. Panthers: Week 11 game time, TV, odds and what to read

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 11 game between the Ravens (6-3) and Carolina Panthers (3-7). Time: 1 p.m. Sunday Venue: M&T Bank Stadium TV: Fox, Ch. 45 (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin) Coverage map: Stream: Fox Sports Radio: Compass Media Networks (Chris Carrino, Brian Baldinger); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Rod Woodson); La Mera Mesa ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Instant analysis from Ravens’ 13-3 win over Carolina Panthers

Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 13-3 win over the Carolina Panthers in Sunday’s Week 11 game at M&T Bank Stadium: Jonas Shaffer, reporter: The Ravens have to hope this isn’t a Pyrrhic victory. Yes, it’s another win, their fourth straight, but at what cost? Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) have been two of the ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Towson football coach Rob Ambrose relieved of duties after 76-76 record over 14 seasons

Rob Ambrose will no longer be associated with the Towson football program. The Tigers announced Monday morning that it would not bring back Ambrose after 14 years as head coach, nine as an assistant coach and three years as quarterback. Special teams coordinator Lyndon Johnson will serve as the interim coach, and a national search for the program’s fifth coach has begun. Reached via text, ...
TOWSON, MD
The Baltimore Sun

NFL power rankings, Week 12: Behind Chiefs and Bills, Ravens have work to do

Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, injuries and roster depth, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders. Here are the rankings heading into Week 12: Super Bowl favorites 1. Kansas City Chiefs (8-2, No. 1 last week) 2. Philadelphia Eagles (9-1, No. 2) The Most Valuable ...
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

