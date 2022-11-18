Read full article on original website
Related
Local Animal Rescue Center Looking To The Community For Support
MEET ONE COOL CAT - HANSEL. Just look at that sassy cat. This beautiful, friendly cat is waiting for his new home. You can find him and many of his friends at Green Acres Animal Rescue in St. Augusta. Hansel is the life of the party and is full of energy. This sweet medium-sized male shorthaired cat loves everyone. He also loves watching birds and playing with his foster brother Chance.
One-Year-Old Catnip Lover Gus – Looking For His FURever Home at TCHS
Last week, I visited the animals at Tri-County Humane Society and met many of the adult cats that were there looking for a home. This week, I checked the website for those cats, and ALL of them were adopted...except GUS! Gus was one of the most friendly cats I met all day, and I can't imagine how he doesn't have a home yet..but he has been at TCHS way too long, and he deserves the love that he is willing to give to his new family.
fox9.com
Urgent plea from a Minnesota nonprofit that ensures families in need have Thanksgiving dinner
(FOX 9) - A Minnesota nonprofit that steps up every year to make sure families in need have a Thanksgiving Day dinner is issuing an urgent plea for help. Traditionally, the Minnesota Rapid Response Coalition helps to feed about six hundred people on Thanksgiving. This year though, the nonprofit's plan for a "Thanksgiving dinner to-go" fell through just a few days ago when a grocer the organization partnered with said they could only provide butter.
JoeTown WinterWalk Festival Family Event Coming Soon
It's that time of year again, let's have some fun with Winter! There needs to be some things that are good about the season... and this is one of those events!. JoeTown WInterWalk Festival is happening December 2-3 in downtown St. Joseph. WinterWalk is a festival that has events for every member of the family. There is a time to meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus on the Bello Cucina patio. There will be a tree lighting ceremony at the St. Joe Parish lawn, live music at Krewe Restaurant, ornament making for kids at Heritage Hall, and several other events!
KARE
Why cats pawsitively love St. Paul-based Purrniture Cat Furniture
ST PAUL, Minnesota — Ask Darryl Michaelson about his company — designing and manufacturing cat furniture — and he'll tell you, "It's a happy business." A happy business that started as a hobby. When Michaelson was 24 years old, he wanted to get his pets a cat...
Central Minnesota Holiday Light Parade Calendar for 2022
Looking for a holiday light parade to attend near you? Check out the ones we know about below, and if there's one we should add, email it to us here. Alexandria - Lights on Broadway Parade November 25th @ 6 PM. Join the fun of the 1st Annual Lights On...
Light Up Central Minnesota in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
St. Cloud Parks and Recreation Share Great Sledding Locations For This Winter
After the snow we got this week, you might have a kid (or a kid at heart) itching to get out and do some sledding. The St. Cloud Parks and Recreation Instagram page can read your mind, they shared information this week on sledding locations at area parks. Ready for...
Wishbone 5K on Thanksgiving Day in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can burn off some calories before you sit down for that big meal on Thanksgiving Day. The CentraCare Wishbone Run is being held again this year at the St. Cloud Area YMCA. This longstanding tradition includes a 5K run, two mile walk, and a Little Turkeys 1K run.
Top 7 Places Around St. Cloud to Warm Up with a Cup of Soup!
Nothing I enjoy more on a cold day is a warm, cup of soup that I can wrap my hands around, take in the aroma, then dig in! If you asked me to choose a favorite I probably couldn't, I love pretty much all of them!. Chicken noodle soup, wild...
Let them eat pie at the Lexington restaurant in St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn — The Lexington is a St. Paul institution. The supper club offers an elevated menu that has classic supper club favorites, like the relish tray, chicken pot pie, and popovers along with some new interpretation of classic dishes. They've added pie to the dessert menu. In...
Local Girl Builds Food Pantry For People Struggling With Hunger
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A local girl is taking it upon herself to help people struggling with hunger. Allison Hand's daughter Norah, built a Little Food Pantry that will be placed outside of Place of Hope Ministries later this week. Allison says the pantry works just like the Little...
Find Holiday Gifts & Savings At ‘Made In Minnesota’ This Weekend In St. Cloud
It's just about time for our big Made In Minnesota Event! I'm so excited about this year's event. We have well over 100 vendors that will be displaying their Made in Minnesota goods, and you are invited to the party. UNIQUE GIFTS. If you are looking for great quality, unique...
WTIP
Grand Marais State Bank informs public to watch out for scam solicitors
Scams, including identity theft, phishing, and digital fraud, are experiencing an upward trend nationwide. Recently the Federal Trade Commission reported a 70 percent increase in fraud between 2020 and 2021. Here in Minnesota, residents lose over $30 million to scams annually, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. Minnesota’s...
100 Year Old Building On East St. Germain St. Getting New Life
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Mackrell building has stood at 413-415 East St. Germain Street since 1922. It has had a lot of businesses in it over the past century but the new owner believes the best is yet to come for the building. Moxie Ladies owner Marla Waseka...
The Weekender: The Nutcracker, Made in MN, and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something to do this weekend? Our latest central Minnesota entertainment guide has something for everyone. Enjoy the classic story of The Nutcracker Ballet at the Paramount Theatre, catch a unique basketball game in Holdingford, visit with Santa at Back Shed Brewing, check out Minnesota made products at the Made in MN Expo and help the community with a Night at the Park event in Waite Park. Read more in The Weekender!
Stearns History Museum Awarded Portion of Legacy Funding Grant
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The Stearns History Museum is one of 42 recipients getting a portion of a nearly $5-million grant. The Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Large Grants are awarded annually to help organizations preserve and share Minnesota History. The Stearns History Museum was awarded over $120,000. Amy...
Ice Fishing Isn’t Far off in This Location in Minnesota
The recent cold and snowy weather isn't bad news for everyone. Ice fishing isn't far off now with temperatures consistently in the 20s and 30s over the past week and temps expected to drop to the teens for highs over the weekend and single digits expected overnight. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says if the cooler weather continues some locations about an hour north of St. Cloud and beyond should be safe for ice fishing. He says some skinny lakes and some that are sheltered from the wind have been ice covered for about a week. Schmitt says Central Minnesota is a bit further behind with only a few bays and ponds ice covered around here.
St. Cloud Police Doing Southside Neighborhood Safety Walks
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Community Engagement officers will be going door to door to promote safety in some St. Cloud neighborhoods this week. The St. Cloud Police Department, Landlord Task Force, COP House Neighborhood Coalition, and St. Cloud State University are teaming up for a series of southside neighborhood safety walks.
Southern Minnesota News
Crash on icy Highway 169 leaves two St. Paul men fighting for their lives
Icy roads contributed to a crash in Nicollet County Thursday morning that left two St. Paul men fighting for their lives. Remberto Omar Vasquez, 30, and Carlos David Rivera Vasquez, 24, were passengers in a van that was southbound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township when it lost control, entered the ditch, and hit a tree.
