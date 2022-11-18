ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Local Animal Rescue Center Looking To The Community For Support

MEET ONE COOL CAT - HANSEL. Just look at that sassy cat. This beautiful, friendly cat is waiting for his new home. You can find him and many of his friends at Green Acres Animal Rescue in St. Augusta. Hansel is the life of the party and is full of energy. This sweet medium-sized male shorthaired cat loves everyone. He also loves watching birds and playing with his foster brother Chance.
SAINT AUGUSTA, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

One-Year-Old Catnip Lover Gus – Looking For His FURever Home at TCHS

Last week, I visited the animals at Tri-County Humane Society and met many of the adult cats that were there looking for a home. This week, I checked the website for those cats, and ALL of them were adopted...except GUS! Gus was one of the most friendly cats I met all day, and I can't imagine how he doesn't have a home yet..but he has been at TCHS way too long, and he deserves the love that he is willing to give to his new family.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

Urgent plea from a Minnesota nonprofit that ensures families in need have Thanksgiving dinner

(FOX 9) - A Minnesota nonprofit that steps up every year to make sure families in need have a Thanksgiving Day dinner is issuing an urgent plea for help. Traditionally, the Minnesota Rapid Response Coalition helps to feed about six hundred people on Thanksgiving. This year though, the nonprofit's plan for a "Thanksgiving dinner to-go" fell through just a few days ago when a grocer the organization partnered with said they could only provide butter.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

JoeTown WinterWalk Festival Family Event Coming Soon

It's that time of year again, let's have some fun with Winter! There needs to be some things that are good about the season... and this is one of those events!. JoeTown WInterWalk Festival is happening December 2-3 in downtown St. Joseph. WinterWalk is a festival that has events for every member of the family. There is a time to meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus on the Bello Cucina patio. There will be a tree lighting ceremony at the St. Joe Parish lawn, live music at Krewe Restaurant, ornament making for kids at Heritage Hall, and several other events!
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
KARE 11

Let them eat pie at the Lexington restaurant in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn — The Lexington is a St. Paul institution. The supper club offers an elevated menu that has classic supper club favorites, like the relish tray, chicken pot pie, and popovers along with some new interpretation of classic dishes. They've added pie to the dessert menu. In...
SAINT PAUL, MN
WTIP

Grand Marais State Bank informs public to watch out for scam solicitors

Scams, including identity theft, phishing, and digital fraud, are experiencing an upward trend nationwide. Recently the Federal Trade Commission reported a 70 percent increase in fraud between 2020 and 2021. Here in Minnesota, residents lose over $30 million to scams annually, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. Minnesota’s...
COOK COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

The Weekender: The Nutcracker, Made in MN, and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something to do this weekend? Our latest central Minnesota entertainment guide has something for everyone. Enjoy the classic story of The Nutcracker Ballet at the Paramount Theatre, catch a unique basketball game in Holdingford, visit with Santa at Back Shed Brewing, check out Minnesota made products at the Made in MN Expo and help the community with a Night at the Park event in Waite Park. Read more in The Weekender!
HOLDINGFORD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Ice Fishing Isn’t Far off in This Location in Minnesota

The recent cold and snowy weather isn't bad news for everyone. Ice fishing isn't far off now with temperatures consistently in the 20s and 30s over the past week and temps expected to drop to the teens for highs over the weekend and single digits expected overnight. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says if the cooler weather continues some locations about an hour north of St. Cloud and beyond should be safe for ice fishing. He says some skinny lakes and some that are sheltered from the wind have been ice covered for about a week. Schmitt says Central Minnesota is a bit further behind with only a few bays and ponds ice covered around here.
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Crash on icy Highway 169 leaves two St. Paul men fighting for their lives

Icy roads contributed to a crash in Nicollet County Thursday morning that left two St. Paul men fighting for their lives. Remberto Omar Vasquez, 30, and Carlos David Rivera Vasquez, 24, were passengers in a van that was southbound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township when it lost control, entered the ditch, and hit a tree.
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy