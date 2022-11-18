ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Lake, WA

Unclaimed Remains of 133 Veterans and Relatives Brought to Final Rest in Washington State Veterans Cemetery

By Emry Dinman / The Spokesman-Review
 4 days ago
Roberta Syme
4d ago

This is so very sad but now they can rest in peace. I wish that I would of known about this I would of loved to been present. RIP VETERANS.

