elearningindustry.com
Leadership Blueprint: Leading People
Leadership has transformed over the last few years and will continue to transform as leaders are faced with unprecedented complexity and change emanating both externally and internally in their organizations. This series of articles titled "The Leadership Blueprint" offers a blueprint on critical elements of leadership that leaders can adopt and adapt to their organizational contexts. The series focuses on essential leadership functions, including driving digital transformation, leading people, harnessing data, driving culture change, and concentrating on the future, among others. This article discusses the six key competencies you need to lead people successfully.
elearningindustry.com
5 Reasons Why Peer-To-Peer Learning Cultures Work
Peer-to-peer learning is a powerful tool for companies striving to turn their own work environments into learning cultures. Sure, traditional top-down training checks boxes; it makes it seem like widespread learning has occurred when, in reality, it’s ineffective. Your people have the answers within them already, and by encouraging them to help each other learn, you can promote and sustain a culture of peer-to-peer learning and continuous education.
salestechstar.com
project44 Named to Fast Company’s Second Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech
List Recognizes Tech Breakthroughs Across Industries That Promise to Transform the Future. project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, announced today that it has been named to Fast Company’s second annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries—from agriculture and environment to productivity and artificial intelligence.
thehypemagazine.com
Black Cannabis Magazine Partners with MJBizCon & Cookies To Provide Education and Networking Opportunities That Promote Diversity and Equity While Highlighting Minority Entrepreneurship
Black Cannabis Magazine is thrilled to announce its powerful presence and participation in this year’s MJBizCon. Founded in 2011, the annual conference has grown from a grassroots movement to a professional B2B focused four-day event with 35,000+ attendees and 1400+ vendors. MJBiz, in partnership with Black Cannabis Magazine/BCM, presents...
How to Keep Communication Open — and Employee Retention High — in a Hybrid Workforce
Whether your door is physically or virtually open, a successful open-door policy can improve communication and make your people want to stick around for the long haul.
Virtual Assistant Jobs Offer Remote Flexibility, Little Experience Required
Do you hate the idea of going back to work in the office? If so, you might want to consider working remotely as a virtual assistant. Virtual assistants help companies with general administrative tasks like data entry, responding to emails, managing someone’s calendar and meetings, and preparing reports. Virtual assistants also help with marketing, bookkeeping, customer service, sales, and project management.
ZDNet
8 ways to reduce AI burnout
Responsible and ethical artificial intelligence has become the hot-button issue of our times, especially as AI seeps into every aspect of decision-making and automation. According to a recent survey, 35% of companies now report using AI in their businesses and 42% are exploring the technology. Special Feature. Digital transformation: Trends...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Sprinto Launches Sprinto Ignite to Simplify Compliance and Fuel Growth for Tech Startups
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sprinto, the compliance automation platform of choice for fast-growing cloud companies, today announced the launch of Sprinto Ignite, its new program for fast-growing tech startups and SMBs that provides access to Sprinto’s enterprise-grade compliance automation platform and compliance advice at a disruptive, a startup-friendly cost.
getnews.info
HookM Offers Free Fishing Charter Management Software to Automate the Business and Focus on the Fish
Using software created by fishermen for fishermen, HookM offers fishing charter companies a business management tool at no cost. With the business side covered in one convenient tool, charter owners can focus on fishing to get out there and HookM. Fishing charter companies now have access to an all-in-one tool...
The Place of Artificial Intelligence in Digital Marketing
As an AI and Blockchain Expert, I was invited to an interview to discuss AI and digital marketing. We discussed artificial intelligence applications in marketing and digital marketing in the next few years. We talked about recent trends such as social media influencers and issues related to that topic, fake influencers, bought followers, young generation following the wrong advice. We also touched on issues with global-scale digital marketing campaigns, such as negative comments.
salestechstar.com
Wrike Named A Leader In Collaborative Work Management Tools By Independent Research Firm
Wrike Receives Highest Possible Scores in Nine Criteria, including Ability to Support Asset Creation, Collaboration Capabilities, and Innovation Roadmap. Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Collaborative Work Management Tools, Q4 2022 report, which evaluated 13 companies in the categories of current offering, strategy, and market presence. Wrike received the highest possible score of 5.0 in nine criteria, including ability to manage complex projects, ability to create work types, collaboration capabilities, and work analytics.
Globant Buys eWave to Grow Digital Commerce Capabilities in APAC
Digital transformation firm Globant has acquired digital commerce specialist eWave to reinforce Globant’s capabilities and support its expansion into Australia and several Asian countries. The acquisition will add eWave’s expertise in Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Adobe Commerce and its portfolio of B2B and B2C clients to Globant’s existing resources,...
Why It's Important to Stay Updated on Emerging Tech Trends in Business
It's always been the case that businesses need to stay ahead of the competition or fail. And one of the best ways to stay ahead is to keep abreast of emerging technology trends.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Logistics TMS Increases Freight Movement Visibility
Trailer Bridge launches MasterMind TMS technology across its logistics branches, in strategic partnership with Mastery Logistics Systems, to increase visibility into customers freight movement and efficiency in its operations. “We are incredibly proud of the work that has been put into launching this platform,” says Trailer Bridge CEO Mitch Luciano....
wonkhe.com
Exploring the changing expectations of employability
You’ll have undoubtedly seen the news that the Office for Students (OfS) has recently published new regulations which may see universities face fines of up to £500,000 if they’re not meeting the minimum requirements for student outcomes. But, even before the introduction of these rules we have...
elearningindustry.com
Benefits Of Online Teaching For Educators
Undoubtedly, technology has taken over almost every vertical, and education is no exception. The advent of technology in the field of education has unlocked a futuristic approach toward online learning and teaching. Online classes and digital learning became a regular part of the industry ever since the COVID-19 pandemic. Since...
For these business and philanthropic leaders, collaboration to bring meaningful change takes many forms
The pandemic brought about many challenges, but also opportunities for collaborative problem-solving.
elearningindustry.com
The Unsuckification Of Learning: Corporate Training Is No Longer Something We Merely Endure [eBook Launch]
How To Unsuckify Corporate Training And Boost Engagement. Let's face it, many employees dread the idea of training. They often expect outdated videos, compliance manuals, and a variety of other boredom-inducing resources. Imagine their surprise when they log in to the training platform to find engaging scenarios, games, and demos that put things into perspective (and context). This eBook can help you launch learning initiatives that inspire, motivate, and entertain your teams while still achieving the L&D objectives.
ceoworld.biz
How Financial Institutions Leverage AI to Stay Ahead of the Competition
Worldwide spending on artificial intelligence is expected to increase dramatically by 2024. Leaders in every industry — including banking and financial services — are quickly discovering the incredible value of AI. By leveraging this technology, financial institutions can better manage privacy and fraud, increase cost savings, and improve the overall customer experience.
