Ticketmaster apologizes to Taylor Swift, saying overwhelming demand broke records and site
The ticket sales company Ticketmaster apologized to Taylor Swift and her fans on Friday following the major issues users had while trying to purchase tickets to Swift’s upcoming tour. “We want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans – especially those who had a terrible experience trying...
ETOnline.com
2022 American Music Awards: Best Moments and Biggest Performances of the Night!
This year's American Music Awards were a true celebration of art and spectacle! The star-studded extravaganza featured some of the biggest names in music being honored for their achievements and delivering some jaw-dropping live performances. With Wayne Brady as the night's emcee, fans got a chance to see how the...
ETOnline.com
Kelly Rowland Tells AMAs Crowd to 'Calm Down' After Chris Brown's Favorite Male R&B Singer Win
Kelly Rowland has a message for Chris Brown after his big win at the 2022 American Music Awards. Rowland was tasked with presenting the award for Favorite Male R&B Artist, where Brown was up against Brent Faiyaz, GIVĒON, Lucky Daye, The Weeknd, after reading off the "Go Crazy" singer's name, Rowland's announcement was met with boos from the audience, and the Destiny's Child alum was not here for it.
ETOnline.com
American Music Awards Production Company Addresses Canceled Chris Brown and Ciara Michael Jackson Tribute
Dick Clark Productions is speaking out over Chris Brown’s claims that his performance in honor of the 40th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s Thriller was pulled from Sunday night’s American Music Awards. On Saturday, Brown took to his Instagram to share a video of himself and backup dancers...
ETOnline.com
2022 American Music Awards Winners: The Complete List
The 2022 American Music Awards have arrived! The hottest acts in music reunited for the annual celebration at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, and a few big names are set to walk away with the night's biggest honors. Going into this year's show, reigning Favorite Male Latin...
ETOnline.com
'The Voice': Blake Shelton Calls Bodie a 'Visionary' as His Proclaimers Cover Brings Gwen Stefani to Tears
Bodie just brought The Voice audience to their feet once again!. The Team Blake singer took the stage during Monday's Top 13 live show to showcase his softer, soulful take on The Pretenders' "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)," which was extra meaningful to the 29-year-old California native, as it was his wedding song with his wife.
ETOnline.com
Cardi B Makes a Surprise Appearance at 2022 AMAs Following Takeoff Tribute
Cardi B made a surprise appearance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday -- joining GloRilla onstage for a high-energy performance of their hit, "Tomorrow 2." The moment marked Cardi's first televised performance following the death of rapper Takeoff, the former Migos bandmate and cousin of Cardi's husband, Offset.
ETOnline.com
'Love Is Blind' Star Bartise Addresses SK and Raven's Split, Considers Himself 'the Villain' of the Show
He's the bad guy, duh. Love Is Blind season 3 contestant Bartise Bowden wasn't afraid to keep it real during an Instagram Q&A on Monday night. The 27-year-old senior analyst, who got engaged to Nancy Rodriguez on the show, only to say no to her at the altar, was asked by one follower if he considers himself to be the "villain."
ETOnline.com
Machine Gun Kelly Rocks the AMAs Red Carpet Covered in Metal Spikes
The Mainstream Sellout rocker was a sartorial spectacle on the carpet at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday, donning a fitted purple suit covered in metal spikes, some of which appeared to be nearly a foot long. Kelly is a double nominee at the 2022 AMAs, earning nods for...
ETOnline.com
'Love is Blind' Star SK Confirms Breakup from Raven Amid Cheating Allegations
Going their separate ways. Love Is Blind stars SK Alagbada and Raven Ross have called it quits amid allegations of infidelity. Alagbada took to his Instagram stories on Sunday to confirm that they had broken up following accusations posted to TikTok by two women claiming they had been romantically invovled with Alagbada during his time with Ross.
ETOnline.com
Lauren Alaina Reveals Engagement to Cam Arnold
Lauren Alaina is not only doin' fine -- she's engaged!. While onstage at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday, the 28-year-old country singer revealed her boyfriend, Cam Arnold, proposed. "I was welcomed into this family and it was a dream of mine as long as I can remember," she told the audience, referencing her induction into the Opry earlier this year. "I didn't think this year could get any better, and [Friday] I got asked into another family! After he proposed to me, I said, 'You have to come out on this stage at the Grand Ole Opry.' Everybody, this is my fiancé. Make some noise for my future husband, everybody."
ETOnline.com
JoJo Siwa Wears Bright Feathered Wings and Horns as a Tribute to Elton John at His Last U.S. Show
JoJo and the Jets! JoJo Siwa showed her love for Elton John over the weekend, attending the 75-year-old musician's star-studded event, Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium. True to form, 19-year-old Siwa went all out, recreating a vibrant look from the 2019 film Rocketman, a biopic about John's life...
ETOnline.com
Selma Blair Returns to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Stage for Stunning Finale Dance
A stunning and stylish return to the dance floor! Selma Blair hit the stage for the Dancing With the Stars finale on Monday and showed the world that she could have easily been a contender for the Mirrorball trophy. Blair -- who had to withdraw from the competition earlier this...
ETOnline.com
Kelly Rowland Doubles Down on Supporting Chris Brown at AMAs: 'Everybody Deserves Grace'
Kelly Rowland is sticking firmly in her support of Chris Brown. The 41-year-old has been facing backlash after sharing loving words for the singer during Sunday's 2022 American Music Awards, but is doubling down on her . "I believe that grace is very real," Rowland explained when approached by a...
14 Celebrities With Absolutely Wild Backstories
Jackie Chan was abandoned by his birth parents as a child, but through his research for a 2003 documentary, he found out that his mother was a legendary Shanghai gambler and his dad was a gang boss and spy.
ETOnline.com
'The Voice': Parijita Bastola Is 'Up to the Challenge' After Top 13 Adele Cover
Parijita Bastola continues to wow on this season of The Voice!. Team John Legend's talented 17-year-old took the stage during Monday's Top 13 live show to deliver a technically complex cover of Adele's "All I Ask" -- though her coach was sure she was "up to the challenge." "I'm seeing...
ETOnline.com
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' Breakup Came at a 'Fitting Time,' Source Says
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' romance is no more. Following news of the pair's split, a source tells ET why it was the right time for the one-time couple to go their separate ways after almost two years together. "They made the decision to call it quits a few weeks...
NME
Sault tease first ever live shows on Instagram
Sault have hinted that they could finally play their first ever live show. Taking to Instagram, the mysterious collective asked fans, “if we were to do a live show…which songs would you want to hear?”. Since their emergence in 2019, Sault have never played live. The group has...
ETOnline.com
'The Voice': Watch the Top 13 Live Performances and Vote for Your Favorite!
The Voice's live shows are headed towards the season 22 finale -- and it's time to vote for your favorite!. On Monday, each of the Top 13 singers take the stage for a brand new performance, in the hopes of winning America's vote and moving on to next week's lives and ultimately, the season 22 finals. Coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello are able to offer critiques during the live shows, but the final competitors, and this season's champion, will be determined by the viewers.
