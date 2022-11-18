ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ETOnline.com

2022 American Music Awards: Best Moments and Biggest Performances of the Night!

This year's American Music Awards were a true celebration of art and spectacle! The star-studded extravaganza featured some of the biggest names in music being honored for their achievements and delivering some jaw-dropping live performances. With Wayne Brady as the night's emcee, fans got a chance to see how the...
ETOnline.com

Kelly Rowland Tells AMAs Crowd to 'Calm Down' After Chris Brown's Favorite Male R&B Singer Win

Kelly Rowland has a message for Chris Brown after his big win at the 2022 American Music Awards. Rowland was tasked with presenting the award for Favorite Male R&B Artist, where Brown was up against Brent Faiyaz, GIVĒON, Lucky Daye, The Weeknd, after reading off the "Go Crazy" singer's name, Rowland's announcement was met with boos from the audience, and the Destiny's Child alum was not here for it.
ETOnline.com

2022 American Music Awards Winners: The Complete List

The 2022 American Music Awards have arrived! The hottest acts in music reunited for the annual celebration at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, and a few big names are set to walk away with the night's biggest honors. Going into this year's show, reigning Favorite Male Latin...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Cardi B Makes a Surprise Appearance at 2022 AMAs Following Takeoff Tribute

Cardi B made a surprise appearance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday -- joining GloRilla onstage for a high-energy performance of their hit, "Tomorrow 2." The moment marked Cardi's first televised performance following the death of rapper Takeoff, the former Migos bandmate and cousin of Cardi's husband, Offset.
GEORGIA STATE
ETOnline.com

Machine Gun Kelly Rocks the AMAs Red Carpet Covered in Metal Spikes

The Mainstream Sellout rocker was a sartorial spectacle on the carpet at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday, donning a fitted purple suit covered in metal spikes, some of which appeared to be nearly a foot long. Kelly is a double nominee at the 2022 AMAs, earning nods for...
ETOnline.com

'Love is Blind' Star SK Confirms Breakup from Raven Amid Cheating Allegations

Going their separate ways. Love Is Blind stars SK Alagbada and Raven Ross have called it quits amid allegations of infidelity. Alagbada took to his Instagram stories on Sunday to confirm that they had broken up following accusations posted to TikTok by two women claiming they had been romantically invovled with Alagbada during his time with Ross.
ETOnline.com

Lauren Alaina Reveals Engagement to Cam Arnold

Lauren Alaina is not only doin' fine -- she's engaged!. While onstage at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday, the 28-year-old country singer revealed her boyfriend, Cam Arnold, proposed. "I was welcomed into this family and it was a dream of mine as long as I can remember," she told the audience, referencing her induction into the Opry earlier this year. "I didn't think this year could get any better, and [Friday] I got asked into another family! After he proposed to me, I said, 'You have to come out on this stage at the Grand Ole Opry.' Everybody, this is my fiancé. Make some noise for my future husband, everybody."
BuzzFeed

14 Celebrities With Absolutely Wild Backstories

Jackie Chan was abandoned by his birth parents as a child, but through his research for a 2003 documentary, he found out that his mother was a legendary Shanghai gambler and his dad was a gang boss and spy.
ETOnline.com

'The Voice': Parijita Bastola Is 'Up to the Challenge' After Top 13 Adele Cover

Parijita Bastola continues to wow on this season of The Voice!. Team John Legend's talented 17-year-old took the stage during Monday's Top 13 live show to deliver a technically complex cover of Adele's "All I Ask" -- though her coach was sure she was "up to the challenge." "I'm seeing...
NME

Sault tease first ever live shows on Instagram

Sault have hinted that they could finally play their first ever live show. Taking to Instagram, the mysterious collective asked fans, “if we were to do a live show…which songs would you want to hear?”. Since their emergence in 2019, Sault have never played live. The group has...
ETOnline.com

'The Voice': Watch the Top 13 Live Performances and Vote for Your Favorite!

The Voice's live shows are headed towards the season 22 finale -- and it's time to vote for your favorite!. On Monday, each of the Top 13 singers take the stage for a brand new performance, in the hopes of winning America's vote and moving on to next week's lives and ultimately, the season 22 finals. Coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello are able to offer critiques during the live shows, but the final competitors, and this season's champion, will be determined by the viewers.

