Lauren Alaina is not only doin' fine -- she's engaged!. While onstage at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday, the 28-year-old country singer revealed her boyfriend, Cam Arnold, proposed. "I was welcomed into this family and it was a dream of mine as long as I can remember," she told the audience, referencing her induction into the Opry earlier this year. "I didn't think this year could get any better, and [Friday] I got asked into another family! After he proposed to me, I said, 'You have to come out on this stage at the Grand Ole Opry.' Everybody, this is my fiancé. Make some noise for my future husband, everybody."

1 DAY AGO