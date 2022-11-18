ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham pub pledges to donate 10% of World Cup takings to LGBT causes

By Oliver Browning
 4 days ago

An iconic Birmingham pub has decided to donate 10 per cent of World Cup takings to LGBT + causes after considering not showing matches due to Qatar ’s human rights policies.

The Hare and Hounds, a historic live music venue in the Kings Heath area, works closely with the community and will also take voluntary £2 donations for charities.

“Yes, we’re football fans, but we’re also very keen supporters of that community,” co-owner Adam Regan said, adding the idea came about after speaking to a number of friends.

