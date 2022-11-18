Read full article on original website
Related
Could Yankees steal Red Sox’ most important free agent target?
Would you rather have Xander Bogaerts on the Los Angeles Dodgers with Mookie Betts or Xander Bogaerts in pinstripes with the New York Yankees?. Unfortunately, either nightmare scenario could become a reality now that the Boston Red Sox have let Bogaerts reach free agency. This week, MLB insider Jon Heyman...
Yardbarker
Yankees looking to clear $31.5 million by offloading 2 big contracts
The New York Yankees currently have a projected total payroll of $201.6 million, including post-arbitration contracts. However, after signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Lou Trivino to one-year deals, the team has already started avoiding arbitration hearings with similar contracts to save time. The Bombers have about $63 million left until they...
Yardbarker
Yankees could steal star shortstop from arch-rivals in free agency
The New York Yankees expect to create a position battle at shortstop with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe in the mix. However, they would be running the risk of the position struggling in 2023, which they can’t afford to experience after the Isiah Kiner-Falefa experiment. There are alternatives, though, notably on the free agent market, including Trea Turner and even Boston Red Sox star, Xander Bogaerts.
New York Mets reportedly targeting Yankees star in MLB free agency
While the New York Mets may not go after Yankees superstar Aaron Judge in MLB free agency, that doesn’t mean
Boston Red Sox are preferred landing spot for two-time Cy Young award winner
The Boston Red Sox enter MLB free agency in the market for starting pitching once again. With multiple Cy Young
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
Alex Rodriguez’s Yankees mega-contract isn’t cautionary Aaron Judge tale
Alex Rodriguez’s World Series-interrupting opt-out in 2007 triggered a fervent response from George Steinbrenner, who bossed his way to the front of the line, knowing full well his stagnant lineup could not afford to lose its MVP. In the long run, the Rodriguez contract aged poorly, as every long-term...
MLB free agency rumors 2022: Updating latest free agency news, rumors
The baseball world is flush with MLB free agency rumors as the hot stove gets going big time. Stars such
theScore
Report: Yankees, Red Sox contact Senga's representatives
The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are the latest clubs to show interest in star Japanese right-hander Kodai Senga. Both teams have been in contact with Senga's representatives, sources told MLB Network's Jon Morosi. The New York Mets also met with Senga last week, according to The Athletic's...
NJ.com
Mets have no more free agent meetings currently scheduled
It’s a busy time for Billy Eppler. But it seems like for right now, the New York Mets have established their priorities in the free agent market and do not currently have any more meetings set up. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per SNY’s Andy Martino:...
Amazin' Avenue
From Complex To Queens, Episode 197: Roster spots and how you fill ‘em
Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system. Steve and Lukas begin with a discussion of the multitude of minor roster moves that the Mets made this past week. A few players were signed as minor league free agents, a few players were claimed from waivers and a trade was even made!
