Could Yankees steal Red Sox’ most important free agent target?

Would you rather have Xander Bogaerts on the Los Angeles Dodgers with Mookie Betts or Xander Bogaerts in pinstripes with the New York Yankees?. Unfortunately, either nightmare scenario could become a reality now that the Boston Red Sox have let Bogaerts reach free agency. This week, MLB insider Jon Heyman...
Yankees looking to clear $31.5 million by offloading 2 big contracts

The New York Yankees currently have a projected total payroll of $201.6 million, including post-arbitration contracts. However, after signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Lou Trivino to one-year deals, the team has already started avoiding arbitration hearings with similar contracts to save time. The Bombers have about $63 million left until they...
Yankees could steal star shortstop from arch-rivals in free agency

The New York Yankees expect to create a position battle at shortstop with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe in the mix. However, they would be running the risk of the position struggling in 2023, which they can’t afford to experience after the Isiah Kiner-Falefa experiment. There are alternatives, though, notably on the free agent market, including Trea Turner and even Boston Red Sox star, Xander Bogaerts.
Report: Yankees, Red Sox contact Senga's representatives

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are the latest clubs to show interest in star Japanese right-hander Kodai Senga. Both teams have been in contact with Senga's representatives, sources told MLB Network's Jon Morosi. The New York Mets also met with Senga last week, according to The Athletic's...
Mets have no more free agent meetings currently scheduled

It’s a busy time for Billy Eppler. But it seems like for right now, the New York Mets have established their priorities in the free agent market and do not currently have any more meetings set up. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per SNY’s Andy Martino:...
From Complex To Queens, Episode 197: Roster spots and how you fill ‘em

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system. Steve and Lukas begin with a discussion of the multitude of minor roster moves that the Mets made this past week. A few players were signed as minor league free agents, a few players were claimed from waivers and a trade was even made!
