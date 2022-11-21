ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Faucets Could Run Dry For Hundreds Of Arizonans By The End Of The Year

By Ginny Reese
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xzKoa_0jFwwgq100
Photo: Getty Images

More than 500 Arizona homes could be left without running water by the end of the year, reported NBC News . Residents of Rio Verde Foothills, just outside of Scottsdale, have made many efforts to curb the looming crisis with no success.

The deadline to stop water deliveries to the community is quickly approaching, which is forcing residents to find other sources of water for drinking, bathing, and doing other normal household chores.

Karen Nabity , who has lived in Rio Verde Foothills for seven years, said, "It's going to be really ugly for our homeowners and landowners. Some of us will borrow water from a friend's well, others will have to pay a water hauler from far away."

There are about 2,200 homes in the rural community of Maricopa County that does not have its own water system. Most of the residents get water from their own private wells on their properties. But more than 500 homes rely on truck haulers to deliver water from a standpipe in Scottsdale. There are also about 200 homes whose wells are running dry and periodically use the water haulers.

Scottsdale notified Rio Verde homeowners that its water supply would be limited to only city residents and would stop the water deliveries to the community starting January 1, 2023.

Comments / 24

Mil
3d ago

However, our city council people are making hundreds of thousands selling our land to developers who keep building and selling thousands of homes. Giving no thought of how these people will get 💧 water! It’s a crime!!!!!!!

Reply(2)
15
Brenda Anderson
3d ago

Good..... too many Californians here!! go back to your own state..... and while you're at it.... take Hobbs with you

Reply(1)
12
Revelator Phoenix
3d ago

You ain’t seen nothing yet. Buh buh buh baby you just ain’t seen nothing yet. It’s something, it’s something that you’re never gonna forget…

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Automatic recount expected in at least one Arizona race

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone says there were threats against several officials throughout the election process. Republican Kari Lake not conceding, highlighting Election Day tabulation issues. Updated: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:56 PM MST. |. As some of her Republican counterparts have conceded their races, Kari Lake hasn't, saying “the...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Here’s what experts predict for Arizona economy in 2023

An Arizona State University economist said the Grand Canyon State has managed to withstand the one-two punch of COVID-19 and record-breaking inflation, and a rebound in 2023 is possible. But the Arizona economy may have to gird itself for a recession in 2023 if the Federal Reserve System gets too aggressive with policy.
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Arizona minimum wage set to increase January 1

Low-wage earners will get a small pay raise as Arizona's minimum wage is set to increase January 1. The current minimum is $12.80 an hour. The state's minimum wage is set to rise to $13.85 an hour — an increase of $1.05 — starting Jan. 1. It’s tied...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Here are Arizona’s favorite Thanksgiving side dishes

Turkey Day is only a few weeks away and now that Arizonans have cast their votes in two of the most contentious political races in the country, assuming they’re still not re-counting votes for weeks, it’s time to get behind other Arizona choices — that of their favorite Thanksgiving side dishes.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Kris Mayes defeats Abe Hamadeh in Arizona attorney general race

Kris Mayes For Attorney General, Abraham Hamadeh for Attorney General. Kris Mayes and Abraham Hamadeh are running for Arizona attorney general. All outstanding ballots in Maricopa County and across the state of Arizona have now been counted. With that, the unofficial tally released Monday reveals Democrat Kris Mayes has defeated...
ARIZONA STATE
lynnwoodtimes.com

Arizona Attorney General Office alleges unlawful General Election

PHEONIX, AZ, November 21, 2022—In an official letter by Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright representing the Elections Integrity Unit of the Office of the Arizona Attorney General, she demands a plethora of election information from Maricopa County officials relating to voting machine problems that raise concerns to the “lawful compliance with Arizona election law.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
santansun.com

Ferguson opens giant automated warehouse in Chandler

Chandler is welcoming another business heavyweight to the city after Ferguson, North America’s leading distributor of plumbing and HVAC supplies, opened a new market distribution center on Queen Creek Road Nov. 15. The facility is one of the ways the company with 37,000 suppliers hopes to improve supply-chain slowdowns...
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs talks priorities in one-on-one interview

PHOENIX - As the dust begins to settle on the 2022 midterm elections, we sat down with Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs for a one-on-one interview. During the interview, Hobbs, who is set to become the first Democratic governor of Arizona in years, talked about a number of issues, including the border crisis and the 2022 elections.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

SRP herds fish from Phoenix area canal

The fish herding is an annual project, and it is done before the annual dry-out that is done in order to make room for maintenance work. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
Phoenix New Times

Let These 8 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Do The Cooking This Thanksgiving

We are midway through November and that means family, friends, and of course, Thanksgiving. Get ready to sit back, relax, and let Phoenix restaurants take care of your dining needs. Check out these 10 Thanksgiving Phoenix restaurant deals. CIELO. 13225 North Eagle Ridge Drive, Scottsdale. 480-333-1880. Want to spend Thanksgiving...
PHOENIX, AZ
TheDailyBeast

Maricopa County Chairman Transferred to Undisclosed Location After Death Threats

A top Maricopa County election official has been moved to an undisclosed location over safety concerns following the midterm elections. Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates confirmed on Sunday that he was transferred and provided a security detail after workers at the Arizona county elections office faced months of escalating death threats that made it increasingly difficult to do their job. Gates, a Republican, has faced particular backlash as a vocal critic of false election claims spurred by Trump’s election denialism in 2020. Gates’ transfer comes on the heels of a particularly volatile gubernatorial race in the swing state, in which Trump-backed MAGA candidate Kari Lake lost to Democratic challenger Katie Hobbs. So far, Lake has refused to concede the race. On Monday, hours before she was projected to lose, an attorney for Lake’s campaign allegedly called Maricopa County to warn the office of “a lot of irate people out there” that their campaign “can’t control,” according to The Washington Post. And just last week, a dozen people were seen hurling insults at Gates during a meeting of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors—reportedly at the behest of Lake, according to Fox10.Read it at Fox 10 Phoenix
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Axios

Phoenix's Metrocenter Mall is getting a $1 billion makeover

Metrocenter Mall is getting a $1 billion makeover that will bring housing, two hotels, new shops and a public park to west Phoenix. State of play: Last week, the Phoenix City Council agreed to give a tax break to the mall's new owner, clearing the final hurdle so construction can begin early next year.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in Town

A local seafood restaurant chain has opened another location.Photo bySunira Moses/Unsplash. Whether it is a low country boil, a steaming plate of crab legs, or just a mound of shrimp, topped off with corn and potatoes, sometimes there’s nothing better than diving into a plate of seafood with your fingers, the perfect seasoning mixed with butter dripping down your hands. It makes you feel like a kid again. The ability to ditch the silverware and instead pick up goodies with your fingers. However, unlike your childhood, there are no adults standing around to scold you for doing so (although your significant other might not be a big fan of it). So, if you’re a lover of seafood and the fun eating with your hands brings, you’re going to love the newest addition to a popular seafood and crab joint in metro Phoenix.
TEMPE, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Phoenix, AZ
14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Today's Best Country and All Time Favorites

 https://knixcountry.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy