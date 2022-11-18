Read full article on original website
After Thanksgiving, St. Joseph turns on the Christmas lights
With the Thanksgiving season nearing its end, two St. Joseph city parks will light up the Christmas spirit with annual lightings. St. Joseph City Manager Bryan Carter says the St. Joseph Parks Department has been hard at work getting both Krug and Hyde parks ready for Christmas. "Getting everything started...
Children's Discovery Center hopes to spur growth in St. Joseph, not just downtown
Construction is now underway on the Mosaic Children's Discovery Center in downtown St. Joseph. Mosaic Life Care Foundation President Julie Gaddie says this is a milestone project that everyone came together on for young families in St. Joseph. "It really is about just looking to the future and thinking about...
Current momentum signals bright future of downtown St. Joseph
A St. Joseph city councilmember has high hopes for the future of the city’s downtown. District Four Councilmember Michael Grimm says there is a lot happening downtown, including the rehabilitation of the old Hatfield Building. “You go on down the street and the old tire building is being redone,”...
St. Joseph man in serious condition after Tuesday accident on I-29
A St. Joseph man is in serious condition after an accident early Tuesday morning on Interstate 29 in St. Joseph. The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Jeep driven by Ashley N. McClellan, 26, St. Joseph, had slowed for a crash and began to merge into the passing lane, but was cut off by another vehicle. The Jeep stopped in the roadway and was struck from behind by a 2020 Toyota driven by Eddismael Pereira Ayala, 38, St. Joseph.
Program expands to help Missouri customers cover high heating bills
More Missouri families can receive additional help paying high natural gas and heating bills through an expanded program Spire offers.
Missouri Warns You Need to Get Rid of This Invasive Plant Now
I don't think of plants as being out to get me. The state of Missouri says that I need to change my thinking as there's an invasive species that they advise finding and getting rid of now. They mean today. At this moment if possible. The plant in question is...
Fired while out on disability, workers have little recourse under Missouri law
After recent FOX Files investigations, many viewers have been asking about state employees fired while out on disability.
Things to do in Kansas City area this weekend Nov. 18-20
It's the holiday season, and you'll find plenty of lighting ceremonies, shopping events and family-friendly fun this weekend in Kansas City.
Recruiting to the St. Joseph Police Dept. goes beyond pay
St. Joseph police plan to use extra money approved by voters to not only fill vacancies, but enhance the police department. Interim Police Chief Dave Hart says there is always room for improvement in any organization and the money raised by the half-cent sales tax will address real needs. “What...
Author of book that sparked effort to close Kan. library speaks out
TOPEKA — Alex Gino wanted to write a book that reflected transgender youths’ experiences, the sort of book they wished they’d had when they were young. It took them 12 years to write the book, which went on to receive several literary awards, including a Children’s Choice award and the Lambda literary award.
REPORT: A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri RoadSnacks (a website that helps people understand what it’s like to live in different parts of […]
Today’s a Huge Day For The B-2 Bomber, and In Turn, West Central Missouri
I don't know about you, but every time someone remarks that they see a B-2 Bomber flying overhead... I have to look. Even if we've seen them all a hundred times, even if we look at every picture, even if we've visited when it's on display... it never does quite get old to look at, does it?
Trash pickup to be delayed in Kansas City area due to Thanksgiving holiday
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, trash across the Kansas City metro will be delayed one day.
Two children and adult injured in crash near St. Joseph, driver accused of DWI
One person was seriously hurt and two youths received minor injuries when a pickup truck went off a road northeast of St. Joseph. A passenger, 41-year-old Damian Gillenwater of the Northwest Missouri community of Oregon, received serious injuries. Two other passengers, a 12-year-old boy from Oregon, Missouri, and a 13-year-old girl from Stewartsville, received minor injuries. All three were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Senior SNAP benefits available to those on a fixed income
JOPLIN, Mo. — When you’re living on a fixed income, it can be a challenge to put enough food on the table, especially when food prices keep increasing. However, financial help is available for many Missouri seniors, but many may not know about it. There’s a good chance...
In Missouri, It’s Completely Illegal to Do This With a Bear
It's no secret there are some strange laws in Missouri, but this might be the weirdest of them all. There is one activity that is completely illegal to do with a bear and the fact that there's a law against it means it's happened at least once. This fun random...
One Missouri Town is Straight out of a Holiday Movie
The holiday season is upon us, and if you want to experience the holidays as they do in all those Hallmark Christmas Movies, then you need to head to this one city in Missouri that does the holidays right. According to the travel website thediscoverer.com, Branson, Missouri is one of...
300 books banned at Missouri schools over new law, more rules could follow
Missouri has issued bans on nearly 300 books in schools since a new law took effect in August.
A city in Missouri makes the Best Places to Visit in the US list
Disney World is on the list, and so is New York City, so which place in Missouri makes a website list of the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA?. If you could only visit one place in Missouri where would you go? Branson? Columbia? Lake of the Ozarks? St. Louis? Well, if your answer is Kansas City, then you are right in line with the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA that Must be on your Bucket List article from countryliving.com.
Lack of child care, pay gap keeping Kan. women out of workforce
TOPEKA — Kansas women need pay equity and more help with child care, a women’s advocacy group said after compiling feedback from hundreds of women around the state. United WE, an nonprofit organization dedicated to improving women’s economic and social status, partnered with the League of Kansas Municipalities to set up seven town hall discussions from June to August.
