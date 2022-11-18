ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Italy to press ahead with plans to sell ITA despite MSC snub

ROME, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Italy's government will press ahead with plans to sell a majority stake in airline ITA Airways, the successor to Alitalia, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Tuesday, after shipping group MSC dropped its interest.

