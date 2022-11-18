Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Women drugged victim with GHB - murder trial
A 33-year-old man was murdered after two women drugged him in his flat with the sedative GHB, a court heard. Saul Murray died in the early hours of 27 February in New Town Street, Luton. Luton Crown Court heard that one of the women made contact with the victim...
BBC
'Bondi Beast' serial rapist identified after almost 40 years
Almost 40 years after his first attack, Australian police have identified a serial rapist who terrorised Sydney over three decades. Keith Simms targeted 31 women between 1985 and 2001, entering their homes or attacking them while they were out jogging, police say. Detectives initially believed several different men were behind...
BBC
US shooting: Seven dead after attack in Virginia Walmart
At least seven people are dead after a gunman opened fire at a Walmart supermarket in Chesapeake, in the US state of Virginia, officials say. A man, believed to be the store manager, opened fire then turned the gun on himself, and is now dead. The City of Chesapeake earlier...
BBC
Suspect held after Chinese nationals killed at US cannabis farm
A suspect has been held in the killings of four Chinese nationals on Sunday at a rural marijuana farm in the US state of Oklahoma, investigators say. Wu Chen, 45, was arrested on Tuesday 1,500 miles (2,400km) away in Florida, said law enforcement officials. The bodies were found after police...
BBC
Gwent Police: Family of racism probe policemen no trust in force
The family of a former Gwent Police officer at the centre of an investigation into corruption, misogyny, racism and homophobia have said they have no trust in the police. Ricky Jones appeared to be a respected officer with Gwent Police, before he retired in 2017. He took his own life...
BBC
Police chase: Two men held after stinger devices used on car
Two men, aged 36 and 37, have been arrested in north Belfast after a police pursuit of a vehicle which began in Ballyclare, County Antrim. Shortly after 15:10 GMT on Tuesday, a Citroën C3 car failed to stop in the Doagh Road area of Ballyclare. Police said the vehicle...
BBC
Five boys and girl charged over listed building fire in Dundee
Five boys and a girl have been charged over a fire at a listed building in Dundee. Firefighters tackled the blaze at the former Robertson's furniture shop on Barrack Street for nine hours after an alarm was raised on 12 November. Police Scotland confirmed four boys age 13, one boy...
BBC
Skipton burglar writes off £20k Jaguar while high on drugs
A burglar who wrote off a £20,000 Jaguar when trying to steal it while "off his head" on drugs has been jailed. Bobby Baker, 42, crashed the car after stealing the keys during a break-in at a house in Skipton, North Yorkshire. He was jailed for three years and...
BBC
Notting Hill Carnival: Police seek man over fatal stabbing
Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old man at London's Notting Hill Carnival say they "urgently" need to trace a man. Takayo Nembhard, an aspiring rapper from the Fishponds area of Bristol, was stabbed in Ladbroke Grove, under the Westway flyover, in August. His partner, O'shian Edwards, has since...
BBC
Woman strangled and dumped in bin, court hears
Businesswoman Louise Kam, 71, disappeared in July 2021 and was later found dead. Kusai Al-Jundi, 24, from Harrow and Mohammed El-Abboud, 28, from Barnet deny murdering Ms Kam. Their trial has opened with jurors hearing from the prosecution. Two men are accused of strangling a 71-year-old woman and...
BBC
One dead after vehicle crashes into Massachusetts Apple store
At least one person was killed and 16 others were injured when a vehicle crashed into an Apple store in Massachusetts, local officials say. The incident happened at around 10:45 local time (15:45 GMT) on Monday in Hingham, about 13 miles (20 km) south of Boston. The driver of the...
BBC
Judge condemns racist abuse faced by Bayoh family
A judge has condemned the racist abuse experienced by Sheku Bayoh's family during a public inquiry into his death. Lord Bracadale said that in some instances the abuse "may amount to a hate crime" and he called for it to stop. Sheku Bayoh, 31, died after he was restrained on...
BBC
Pier push killer to be assessed in secure hospital
A 29-year-old man who killed a stranger by picking her up and then pushing her off a pier is to be assessed at the State Hospital in Carstairs. Jacob Foster attacked Charmaine O'Donnell at Helensburgh Pier, in Argyll and Bute, in April 2021. Ms O'Donnell, 25, suffered severe neck injuries...
BBC
Just Stop Oil: Pair guilty of damaging Van Gogh painting's frame
Two Just Stop Oil protesters have been found guilty of causing criminal damage to a Vincent Van Gogh painting's frame after gluing themselves to it. Louis McKechnie, 22, and Emily Brocklebank, 23, caused about £2,000 of damage to the frame of Peach Trees In Blossom at London's Courtauld Gallery.
BBC
French tax inspector killed during visit to antique dealer
A French tax inspector has been killed during an audit at the home of a dealer in second-hand goods, police say. Officers found the victim with multiple stab wounds and his female colleague bound to a chair at the property in the small northern village of Bullecourt. The dealer's body...
BBC
Twinnell House fire: Family threatened with eviction
A woman whose neighbour died in a flat fire said the council threatened three times to stop paying for emergency accommodation for her and her child. Selma Muuse, 28, and her son, six, lived next door to a man who fell to his death while escaping from a tower block fire in Bristol on 25 September.
BBC
Cheddar walkers say they fear being hurt by HGV drivers
People living near a quarry have said they fear for their safety due to some aggressive lorry drivers pushing them off Cheddar's narrow village roads. Batts Combe Traffic Watch said pupils walked that route to and from school and it knew of one who had leaped over a wall to avoid injury from an HGV.
BBC
Cyclist, 78, killed in crash
A 78-year-old cyclist has died in a crash with a vehicle near a Shropshire village. It happened on the A41 near Albrighton at about 11:20 GMT on Sunday, and involved a Suzuki Jimny SUV. The cyclist, from Penkridge, in south Staffordshire, sadly died from his injuries, West Mercia Police...
BBC
Patrick Campbell's widow settles alleged collusion case
The elderly widow of a Catholic man who was shot dead almost 50 years ago has settled legal action over alleged security force collusion with a notorious loyalist gunman. Patrick Campbell, a factory worker from Banbridge, was killed in October 1973. The legal action was around the role played by...
BBC
Gower illegal tree felling: Man fails in appeal bid
A man convicted of illegally felling more than 2,000 trees has failed in an appeal against his conviction. Jeff Lane was found guilty in March of felling more than eight hectares (20 acres) of woodland on Gower, Swansea, without the appropriate licence. Recorder R Kenber told Swansea Crown Court there...
Comments / 0