Milton, VT

beckersasc.com

3 major gastroenterology moves in 2 weeks

Here are three gastroenterology moves Becker's has reported on since Nov. 4:. 1. Gastroenterology Associates of Plattsburgh (N.Y.) will close its doors Nov. 28, as its practice will become part of the University of Vermont Health Network based in Burlington. 2. One GI has expanded its Ohio presence through a...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Several Vermont ski resorts open for early start

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Following a recent stretch of winter-like weather, several ski resorts in our region are opening today. The snow guns are firing, and some trails are ready to go, as some resorts like Stowe gear up to welcome skiers and riders for the first time this season.
STOWE, VT
mynbc5.com

Stowe Mountain Resort has its earliest grand opening in the resort's history

STOWE, Vt. — After Wednesday's big snow and temperatures dropping to below freezing, ski resorts across Vermont are opening their mountains to skiers and snowboarders. On Saturday, Stowe Mountain Resort had its earliest season opening in the resort's history. "So many people are bringing great energy, a lot of...
STOWE, VT
newportdispatch.com

4 injured during head-on crash in Jericho

JERICHO — Police responded to a head-on crash in Jericho yesterday. The two-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 117, near Skunk Hollow Road, at around 8:25 p.m. Police say that Gerald Couture II, 50, of South Burlington, lost control of his vehicle due to icy road conditions. This...
JERICHO, VT
WCAX

Made in Vermont: Annika Rundberg Jewelry

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Winooski’s Annika Rundberg has been making jewelry for more than a decade, first in high school, before continuing her studies into college and beyond. “I saw it as like miniature sculpture and I felt confident I would never get bored with the media and it’s...
WINOOSKI, VT
WCAX

Stuck in Vermont: Saying Goodbye to Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café opened in 1998 and quickly became legendary for its tasty and creative breakfasts and lunches. When owners and married couple Charles Reeves and Holly Cluse announced in October that they would close between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the online tributes began to pour in.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Winter is on its way but are Vermonters ready for the snow?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maybe it’s your favorite season. Maybe you’ve been in denial that Vermont is about to be covered in snow and sticks until April. But love it or hate it, winter is here. You can’t talk about winter in Vermont without considering the roads we...
VERMONT STATE
travel50states.com

The Hills Are Alive in Vermont

*Disclaimer: Some of the links in this post may point to amazon affiliate products. Visiting Vermont has been on my to do list for many years, and it did NOT disappoint! It looked just the way I imagined it would in Autumn. There were quaint small towns, rolling hills with picturesque farms, and beautiful orange, yellow, and red treetops in every direction. In planning this east coast trip with my family, I wanted to experience the essence of the state. It ended up being the favorite state of my youngest son, out of the 13 states we visited over a 3 week trip!
VERMONT STATE
newportdispatch.com

Tractor-trailer crash blocks I-89 north in Berlin

BERLIN — Interstate 89 was blocked due to a tractor-trailer crash in Berlin yesterday. The incident took place at around 11:00 a.m. A 2015 Freight Liner driven by Joseph Reynald, 39, of Haines City, FL, blocked both north lanes of travel. The interstate was shut down in the area...
BERLIN, VT
Addison Independent

Vermont State Police Log for Nov. 17

ADDISON COUNTY — After a five-month investigation, Vermont State Police on Monday, Nov. 14, cited a Starksboro man for lewd and lascivious conduct. On May 31, a female victim alleged to state police that she’d been touched in a sexual manner by Jonathan Gay, 24, of Starksboro. The case was assigned to the VSP’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations. This week police formally cited Gay and then released him. He’s due to answer the charge in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on Jan. 23.
STARKSBORO, VT

