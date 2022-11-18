Read full article on original website
WCAX
UVM men’s soccer advances to third round after thrilling comeback
DALLAS, Tex. (WCAX) - After trailing 2-0 with 25 minutes left in the contest, Vermont men’s soccer completed the comeback at #11 SMU, and didn’t even need overtime to do it. After a pair of goals from Max Murray to tie the game, Garrett Lillie delivered a tremendous...
beckersasc.com
3 major gastroenterology moves in 2 weeks
Here are three gastroenterology moves Becker's has reported on since Nov. 4:. 1. Gastroenterology Associates of Plattsburgh (N.Y.) will close its doors Nov. 28, as its practice will become part of the University of Vermont Health Network based in Burlington. 2. One GI has expanded its Ohio presence through a...
Upstate New York Village Named Most Beautiful Wonderland In The World
We rounded the bend and right there in front of me was the most magical and glittering iced-over winter wonderland I had ever seen. Upstate New York bursts with beauty, but one village rises above the rest. Actually, it rises above all of the most beautiful winter villages in the world.
colchestersun.com
Broadway actors will be performing on the Colchester stage! CHS graduate Merritt David Janes brings Broadway Rocks to CHS
Broadway Actor and Colchester High School Class of 99 Graduate Merritt David Janes is bringing Broadway Rocks to Colchester for two special Holiday performances with friends from the big stage!. The actors will be singing songs and telling stories from the roles they have played with a festive holiday twist...
mynbc5.com
Beloved Plattsburgh librarian honored, chosen as grand marshal in holiday parade
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Community members in Plattsburgh came together this past weekend to honor a beloved children's librarian. Ben Carman was surprised by members of the Plattsburgh Mom's Group along with other community members who brought him cards and drawings to recognize the impact he's had on area families.
WCAX
Several Vermont ski resorts open for early start
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Following a recent stretch of winter-like weather, several ski resorts in our region are opening today. The snow guns are firing, and some trails are ready to go, as some resorts like Stowe gear up to welcome skiers and riders for the first time this season.
happyvermont.com
Snowsville to Lost Nation: Vermont Place Names Offer a Glimpse into Local HistoryNovember 18, 2022
If you spend enough time in any Vermont town, you’ll likely come across Vermont place names like Maple Corner in Calais, Snowsville in Braintree, and Hortonville in Mount Holly. These places are not official villages but rather unincorporated areas that are deeply rooted in the fabric of these communities.
mynbc5.com
Stowe Mountain Resort has its earliest grand opening in the resort's history
STOWE, Vt. — After Wednesday's big snow and temperatures dropping to below freezing, ski resorts across Vermont are opening their mountains to skiers and snowboarders. On Saturday, Stowe Mountain Resort had its earliest season opening in the resort's history. "So many people are bringing great energy, a lot of...
The Best Place To Live In Vermont
Moving to a new state can be overwhelming if you're unfamiliar with the towns and cities, which is why we narrowed down the best place to live in Vermont.
newportdispatch.com
4 injured during head-on crash in Jericho
JERICHO — Police responded to a head-on crash in Jericho yesterday. The two-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 117, near Skunk Hollow Road, at around 8:25 p.m. Police say that Gerald Couture II, 50, of South Burlington, lost control of his vehicle due to icy road conditions. This...
WCAX
Made in Vermont: Annika Rundberg Jewelry
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Winooski’s Annika Rundberg has been making jewelry for more than a decade, first in high school, before continuing her studies into college and beyond. “I saw it as like miniature sculpture and I felt confident I would never get bored with the media and it’s...
1st candidate announces run for Burlington City Council
Jason Van Driesche will seek the Democratic nomination for the South District seat held by Joan Shannon during the party’s caucus in December. Shannon said she intends to seek reelection. Read the story on VTDigger here: 1st candidate announces run for Burlington City Council.
Free Thanksgiving dinner options decrease with changing times
Sit-down meals open to all are giving way to limited takeout service for people most in need in such Vermont communities as Burlington, Montpelier and Brattleboro. Read the story on VTDigger here: Free Thanksgiving dinner options decrease with changing times.
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Saying Goodbye to Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café opened in 1998 and quickly became legendary for its tasty and creative breakfasts and lunches. When owners and married couple Charles Reeves and Holly Cluse announced in October that they would close between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the online tributes began to pour in.
WCAX
Winter is on its way but are Vermonters ready for the snow?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maybe it’s your favorite season. Maybe you’ve been in denial that Vermont is about to be covered in snow and sticks until April. But love it or hate it, winter is here. You can’t talk about winter in Vermont without considering the roads we...
travel50states.com
The Hills Are Alive in Vermont
*Disclaimer: Some of the links in this post may point to amazon affiliate products. Visiting Vermont has been on my to do list for many years, and it did NOT disappoint! It looked just the way I imagined it would in Autumn. There were quaint small towns, rolling hills with picturesque farms, and beautiful orange, yellow, and red treetops in every direction. In planning this east coast trip with my family, I wanted to experience the essence of the state. It ended up being the favorite state of my youngest son, out of the 13 states we visited over a 3 week trip!
5 municipalities in Chittenden County form new communications union district
Voters in Essex, Essex Junction, Shelburne, South Burlington and Williston overwhelmingly supported the plan to connect every address to fiber. Read the story on VTDigger here: 5 municipalities in Chittenden County form new communications union district.
newportdispatch.com
Tractor-trailer crash blocks I-89 north in Berlin
BERLIN — Interstate 89 was blocked due to a tractor-trailer crash in Berlin yesterday. The incident took place at around 11:00 a.m. A 2015 Freight Liner driven by Joseph Reynald, 39, of Haines City, FL, blocked both north lanes of travel. The interstate was shut down in the area...
newportdispatch.com
Crash knocks out power in St. Johnsbury, police looking for driver
ST. JOHNSBURY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver who left the scene of a crash in St. Johnsbury yesterday. Authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash on New Boston Road at around 7:00 a.m. A 2008 Nissan Versa struck a live Green Mountain...
Addison Independent
Vermont State Police Log for Nov. 17
ADDISON COUNTY — After a five-month investigation, Vermont State Police on Monday, Nov. 14, cited a Starksboro man for lewd and lascivious conduct. On May 31, a female victim alleged to state police that she’d been touched in a sexual manner by Jonathan Gay, 24, of Starksboro. The case was assigned to the VSP’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations. This week police formally cited Gay and then released him. He’s due to answer the charge in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on Jan. 23.
