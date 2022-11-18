Read full article on original website
Paul McCartney and Elton John Star in Abbey Road Studios Movie
Paul McCartney, Elton John, Roger Waters and others appear in the trailer for an upcoming documentary movie about Abbey Road Studios that marks its 90th anniversary. The iconic London complex is celebrated in If These Walls Could Sing, directed by McCartney’s daughter Mary, who says in the clip, “Abbey Road Studios has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember.”
Bruce Springsteen to Release Box Set of Five Unheard Albums
Bruce Springsteen confirmed he was preparing a box set of five previously-unreleased albums, mainly recorded during the '90s. In a new interview with Rolling Stone he added detail to comments he'd previously made, saying the collection would follow the spirit of Tracks, his 1998 set of unheard and alternative songs.
Elton John’s 10 Most Legendary Concerts
Elton John has established himself across more than 50 years of performing as one of the most dynamic performers in the history of music. From stage designs to lighting and costumes, John's concerts have been feasts for the eyes. Still, those elements never overwhelmed the music. With one of the richest catalogs ever created by a solo artist, John has always had plenty of material to work with. In concert, he's brought these songs to life, delivering deeper instrumentation, powerful emotion and an unmatched level of showmanship.
Neal Schon Says Journey Issues Were Building For ‘Over a Year’
Neal Schon says he worked for a long time behind the scenes before taking legal action against Journey bandmate Jonathan Cain. His newly filed lawsuit now claims that Cain "improperly restricted" access to financial records relating to a limited-liability corporation called Nomota that they set up to handle the group's business affairs.
35 Years Ago: Def Leppard Seeks Enlightenment on ‘Hysteria’
You've probably been misinterpreting one of Def Leppard's most popular songs all these years. On the surface, "Hysteria," the fourth single and title track off the band’s fourth album, reads like a typical '80s love ballad. Singer Joe Elliott sings about his emotions whenever his loved one is near. Pretty straightforward, right? Not quite. Guitarist Phil Collen told Songfacts the song is really about something more spiritual.
Brandy Will Play Cinderella Again in New ‘Descendants’ Movie
’90s kids had just one Cinderella: Brandy, who played the iconic Disney princess in an extremely popular TV movie version of Rogers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella. Rather than a live-action remake of the Disney cartoon (although Disney has done that too), this was a movie based on the stage musical of Cinderella by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, which originally debuted as a live television musical in 1957. (Its Cinderella: Julie Andrews.) With the great songs, plus performances from Brandy and Whitney Houston as the Fairy Godmother, it became a huge hit, watched by tens of millions of people on television. It was also a major best-seller of the VHS era.
Who’s Rock Hall Eligible in 2023 (and Why Most Won’t Get In)
It’s never too early to start looking ahead. Though the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class was only recently inducted, curious minds are already considering who might be joining them next. A whole new collection of artists will become Hall eligible for the first time in 2023....
Quentin Tarantino Will Direct a TV Series Next Year
Quentin Tarantino keeps branching out into new territory. Since the release of his most recent movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, he’s written his first novel (another version of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and now his first book of film criticism (Cinema Speculation). Next up could be his biggest dive into the world of television yet.
Kymberly Herrin, ZZ Top ‘Legs’ Video Star, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, the model and actress who grabbed rock fans’ attention in ZZ Top’s 1984 music video for “Legs,” has died at the age of 65. A cause of death has not been announced. An obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press simply stated that she “passed away peacefully” on Oct. 28.
Bob Dylan Announces New Bootleg Box Set, ‘Fragments’
Bob Dylan has announced the latest installment in his Bootleg Series, Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series Vol.17, set for release on Jan. 27. The five-CD/10-LP collection includes a remixed edition of Time Out of Mind (by Michael H. Brauer), two discs of outtakes...
‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts on Streaming
Over years and decades of holiday airings, A Christmas Story grew from a modest hit into perhaps the most beloved Christmas movie of the last 50 years. It grew so popular that cable channels began airing A Christmas Story around the clock to celebrate the holiday. Well, at some point, someone must have looked at that situation and thought, “Y’know, if we had more of these movies, we wouldn’t have to show the one film over and over...”
Prepare For ‘The Way of Water’ With the Final ‘Avatar 2’ Trailer
It’s been 13 long years since James Cameron made a movie. Wait, what’s that in Pandora years? It could only be, like, one year on Pandora. Maybe that’s why it took so long to make a sequel to Avatar. The movie, Avatar: The Way of Water, finally opens in theaters next month and the movie’s last trailer is out now. And ... it looks like Avatar! There’s evil humans in big scary robots. There are blue-skinned aliens flying on dragons and, this time, hanging out under the water. Much of the original cast is back as well, including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, and Giovanni Ribisi. And there are new members of the cast too, like Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, and Cameron’s old Titanic star Kate Winslet, who plays a new Na’vi character named Ronal.
50 Years Ago: Carly Simon Breaks Through With ‘No Secrets’
Unlike other high-profile artists of the early '70s, Carly Simon found refuge in the studio instead of onstage. The singer-songwriter struggled with stage fright, especially as her career blossomed and her public notoriety increased during the era. "The more well-known I become, I find it more and more difficult to do live concerts," she said in a 1972 interview. "And I think it's because I feel, 'My God, these people are coming and they're paying good money to see me, therefore I — you know, I had better come across with something.'"
Everything New on Netflix This Christmas Season
If you would like to forego the typical Christmas traditions like big family meals and parties and instead plan to ignore the world, stay in bed, and watch Netflix, first of all: There is no shame in that. Man, it sounds really nice, to be honest. And if that’s the way you want to go, Netflix will oblige with a whole mess of new holiday-themed movies and television shows in the coming weeks.
