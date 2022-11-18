Read full article on original website
American Songwriter
Bruce Springsteen Responds to $5,000 Ticket Prices: “Any Complaints on the Way Out, You Can Have Your Money Back”
Several months after Ticketmaster employed “dynamic pricing,” resulting in some tickets reaching as high as $5,000 apiece, Bruce Springsteen has addressed the controversial surge in ticket pricing around his upcoming 2023 tour with the E Street Band. “What I do is a very simple thing,” Springsteen told Rolling...
Bruce Springsteen Reveals What His Granddaughter Isn't Allowed to Call Him
The 73-year-old welcomed his first grandchild to the world this year and even though she's not talking yet, he's adamant on what he doesn't want to be called.
NME
Bruce Springsteen recalls playing guitar for Clarence Clemons in hospital as he died
Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
Bruce Springsteen finally reveals real lyric to ‘Thunder Road’ after almost 50-year debate
Bruce Springsteen has finally settled a debate spanning near-50 years about the lyrics to his song “Thunder Road”.The words to the song have been a source of frustration for fans after the lyrics appear to have different lyrics across Springsteen’s memorabilia.Last year, the debate started up again on social media after two handwritten copies of lyrics were sold with different words.On some sources, the opening lyric reads: “The screen door slams, Mary’s dress sways”Elsewhere, it says: “The screen door slams, Mary’s dress waves”Now Springsteen has finally settled the debate. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on...
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Bruce Springsteen Breaks Down His R&B Covers LP — and Responds to Fan Outrage Over Ticket Prices
Seven minutes before Bruce Springsteen is scheduled to call Rolling Stone to talk about his new R&B covers album, Only the Strong Survive, a number I’ve never seen before from Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey pops up on my cellphone. This is usually the point where a manager or publicist conferences in the interview subject, but there’s just one person on the other end of the line. “Hey,” says a gruff, familiar voice. “It’s Bruce.” He’s wrapping up an exhausting couple of weeks in which he inducted Jimmy Iovine into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles,...
Jimi Hendrix Had the Biggest Concert of His Life Saved By a Pink Floyd Member Who Wasn’t Performing
Jimi Hendrix had one of the biggest concerts of his career saved by a Pink Floyd member who wasn’t even performing.
Nils Lofgren Tried to Take Over Springsteen and Young Schedules
Nils Lofgren says he was told to “get lost” when he tried to take control of Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young’s work schedules. It was a bid to deal with the split loyalties he has to the E Street Band and Crazy Horse, which left him having to decide which band to tour with in 2023. He told Rolling Stone that he made the difficult decision to go on the road with Springsteen, even though he’d love to help Young support his new album, World Record.
American Songwriter
Behind the Meaning of “Detroit Rock City” By Kiss
Kiss rebranded “Motor City” in 1976 with their song “Detroit Rock City.” While Detroit certainly has its automotive origins, by the time the ’70s rolled around rock music was free-flowing out of that corner of the world. The likes of Grand Funk, Alice Cooper, Bob Seger, Suzi Quatro, and Ted Nugent were all stewards of the “Detroit sound.”
ZZ Top Bassist Credits YouTuber Jared Dines for 17-String Oddity
ZZ Top's Elwood Francis took to social media over the weekend to discuss the headline-grabbing 17-string bass that he used during a recent show. He unveiled the oversized monstrosity during the Nov. 5 show at Huntsville, Ala., using it for set opener "Got Me Under Pressure." While many fans simply laughed off the ridiculous-looking curio, other noted the similarities between Francis' 17-string bass and the custom 18-string Ormsby guitar owned by YouTuber and musician Jared Dines.
Bruce Springsteen cover reignites row over lost northern soul classic
When Bruce Springsteen performed his new single on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on 14 November, it was to rapturous applause and the ecstatic US talkshow host leaping from his seat to declare that the Boss had “crushed it!”. But 3,300 miles away, Springsteen’s performance of the lost...
Keith Richards ‘Loved’ 1 Rolling Stones Hit But Mick Jagger Didn’t Understand Its Appeal
Keith Richards said critics decided they liked one of The Rolling Stones' songs years after its release. Mick Jagger didn't think the song was great.
‘They’re in that affordable range’: Bruce Springsteen defends ticket prices for live tour
Bruce Springsteen has addressed fan outrage over ticket prices for his forthcoming live tour, arguing that “most” are “totally affordable”.When tickets for his 2023 tour first went on sale in July, many were shocked to see that some were priced at $5,000 (£4,000).Shortly after, Ticketmaster responded to the controversy claiming the high prices were due to its “dynamic pricing” programme, which responds to ticket demand. The company increases or decreases prices in line with what others would resell them for, keeping the money in-house for the seller and artist.Now, speaking to Rolling Stone in an interview published on Friday...
The 20 Best New Songs From Greatest Hits Albums
Consider the compilation album: Their primary purpose, of course, is to collect an artist's most critically and commercially successful songs from years gone by. In this way, they simultaneously offer a chance for loyal fans to revisit their favorites and invite new listeners to get a taste of the best.
Ozzy Osbourne Willing To Work With His Black Sabbath Bandmates Again
Ozzy Osbourne is open to working with Tony Iommi again in the future, after the two reunited for work on his latest solo album. Ozzy made the comment in a recent sit-down with Billy Morrison, who asked if the two songs Ozzy wrote with Iommi — "Degradation Rules" and "No Escape From Now" — could lead to more Black Sabbath.
What Mick Jagger Thought of Aretha Franklin’s Cover of The Rolling Stones’ ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’
Aretha Franklin covered The Rolling Stones' "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction." Keith Richards revealed what he thought about Franklin as a vocalist.
Kymberly Herrin, ZZ Top ‘Legs’ Video Star, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, the model and actress who grabbed rock fans’ attention in ZZ Top’s 1984 music video for “Legs,” has died at the age of 65. A cause of death has not been announced. An obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press simply stated that she “passed away peacefully” on Oct. 28.
John Lennon Ordered Ringo Starr Around When He Joined The Beatles to Show ‘Who Was Boss’
Ringo Starr joined The Beatles in 1962. John Lennon ordered him around before a performance to show him "who was boss."
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
George Harrison Thought It Was Strange That Michael Jackson Bought The Beatles’ Catalog Because He Was Supposed to Be Paul McCartney’s Friend
George Harrison said he thought it was strange that Michael Jackson bought The Beatles' catalog. He thought Jackson was Paul McCartney's friend.
