KC Fairgrounds welcomes thousands to Bakersfield Comic Con
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Comic Con returned to the Kern County Fairgrounds this weekend. The convention featured celebrity guests, collectible figures, art costumes, and of course comics. Comic Con gets thousands of people in attendance for the event every year. This year, Comic Con was combined with a renaissance festival featuring specialized vendors and […]
Blessing Corner in Bakersfield is serving up helpings of hope this Thanksgiving
Preparation for Thanksgiving starts weeks in advance at The Blessing Corner Ministry in Bakersfield, but Pastors John and Bonnie Turner say it's what the holiday is all about.
Bakersfield Now
Holiday grease, oil drop-off locations begin next week in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Looking for a safe way to get rid of your grease and oil after your holiday cooking? The City of Bakersfield will host two drop-off locations beginning next week, according to a press release. The hours of the drop-off locations are from 8 a.m. to...
Bakersfield Now
Continuing your education through the Kern County Library
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Library has a new way for you to continue your education with a new online platform called, "CAreer Pathways." This morning Brenna Smith spoke about the eight different programs that library cardholders can choose from. To learn more about "CAreer Pathways" click...
Home surveillance video shows dogs being dumped in NE Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caught on camera. People abandoning their pets in Northeast Bakersfield. This act is a crime and is considered an act cruelty towards animals. The owner of the northeast Bakersfield home, Lindsey Murphy, has lived there since March but she’s seen multiple dogs get abandoned in the area. The neighborhood just north […]
Bakersfield Now
Traveling tips for the holiday season
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — If you are traveling this holiday season, be prepared to face bumper-to-bumper traffic. It's estimated that almost 49 million people will be traveling by car this year. Triple-A predicts that gas prices are expected to reach the highest ever.
United Way of Kern County kicks of first Teddy Bear 5K run and walk
The United Way of Kern County hosted its first 5-K fundraiser. The Teddy Bear 5-K Run and Walk kicked off Saturday at the Park at Riverwalk.
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Pasta Bowls at Taco Bros
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Baylee McCool and Ali, General Manager and Social Media Manager at Taco Bros, and host Ryan Nelson as they talk about Pasta Bowls, the new restaurant inside of Taco Bros. Pasta Bowls has seven different authentic kinds of pasta for sale, each bowl coming with a side of garlic bread.
Veteran singer and actress hopes to impact next generation at local comic convention
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Everyone wants the opportunity to meet the next generation and inspire them to create, break barriers and strive for more. For 88-year-old Ketty Lester, that opportunity will be at the Comic Convention in Bakersfield this weekend. The convention is a chance for Lester to travel, inspire one younger person and reunite […]
Bakersfield Now
Countdown: Days away from Bakersfield Condors' 23rd annual Teddy Bear Toss
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — We are only days away from the Bakersfield Condors' 23rd annual Teddy Bear Toss game. The annual event gives to local kids in need for the holidays by collecting teddy bears. The biggest night of the year kicks off on November 26, after Thanksgiving, against...
Bakersfield Now
BCSD Education Foundation: Annual holiday luncheon and auction to benefit students
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — In a matter of weeks, an annual holiday picnic is looking to help students and teachers in Bakersfield. The Bakersfield City School District Education Foundation is putting on its 25th anniversary of the Teddy Bear Picnic on Thursday, December 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marriott Hotel at 901 Truxtun Ave.
Bakersfield Now
Thanksgiving do's and don'ts for pet owners
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The holidays can be stressful and making sure that your pet stays safe is important when dangerous food could be dropped on the floor. This morning Holly Sizemore, from the Best Friends Animal Society, talked about the do's and don'ts for pet owners during the holiday season.
Bakersfield Now
Arrests made in connection to the death of a Bakersfield man at a Chris Stapleton concert
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Tuesday the Mountain View Police department announced that five men have been arrested in connection with two separate incidents occurring at the Chris Stapleton concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre in June. The investigation took more than five months. On June 18 shortly before 10:45 pm, Mountain...
wascotrib.com
Elk Ladies raise funds for Ronald McDonald House
The Wasco Elk Ladies hosted a special fundraiser for the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House. The money raised will support local families with sick children, providing them shelter while seeking treatment. The 'Tab Night' was in memory of Eddie Johnson, who was a loyal member of the Elks. "I think it...
Delano man arrested in connection to Porterville motel shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a motel last weekend in Porterville, according to police. The Porterville Police Department said officers arrested Miguel Cervantes, 29, in connection to the shooting on Nov. 13. Porterville police officers were called to a motel in the 900 block […]
Bakersfield Now
UPDATE: Missing at-risk teenager found
------------- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community's help in finding a missing teenager. The department said 14-year-old Ashley Jasmine Morales was last seen on November 18, 2022 in the 2700 block of Occidental Street, near Columbus Street and Mount Vernon Avenue. She is described as Hispanic, 4'4" tall,...
theshafterpress.com
Mystery History - Nov. 17, 2022
Here's this week's challenge, courtesy of the Shafter Historical Society. If you know the location, circumstances, exact or rough date and/or people. in the photo, send your educated (or semieducated) guess to The Press, 455 Kern St., Suite E, Shafter, CA 93263, or e-mail it to [email protected]. The ShafterPress.com....
Bakersfield Californian
'Let Heaven and Nature Sing': Christmas season arrives with Festival of the Trees
Don't worry that it's not even Thanksgiving — the Christmas season was already on full display Saturday at the 41st annual Festival of the Trees. Put on by The Woman's Club of Bakersfield, the fundraiser displayed gorgeous Christmas trees, each decorated with a theme and adorned with spectacular ornaments paired with other items that match the motif. Each tree and its accouterments can easily be worth hundreds of dollars.
Bakersfield Now
Man arrested for carjacking, robbery in downtown Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A Wasco man was arrested Monday morning following a carjacking and robbery in downtown Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said on November 21st, 2022, at around 1:09 a.m., officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking. When officers arrived,...
KGET 17
How to get involved in foster care, with Victory Family Services
Sponsored content by Victory Family Services. Studio 17’s Shannon MacNeil talks to FFA Social Worker, Raymond Martinez about Victory Family Services, what they do for Kern County’s foster community, and how to become a Resource Family. To learn more about Victory Family Services, click here.
