Bakersfield, CA

KGET

KC Fairgrounds welcomes thousands to Bakersfield Comic Con

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Comic Con returned to the Kern County Fairgrounds this weekend. The convention featured celebrity guests, collectible figures, art costumes, and of course comics. Comic Con gets thousands of people in attendance for the event every year. This year, Comic Con was combined with a renaissance festival featuring specialized vendors and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Continuing your education through the Kern County Library

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Library has a new way for you to continue your education with a new online platform called, "CAreer Pathways." This morning Brenna Smith spoke about the eight different programs that library cardholders can choose from. To learn more about "CAreer Pathways" click...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Home surveillance video shows dogs being dumped in NE Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caught on camera. People abandoning their pets in Northeast Bakersfield. This act is a crime and is considered an act cruelty towards animals. The owner of the northeast Bakersfield home, Lindsey Murphy, has lived there since March but she’s seen multiple dogs get abandoned in the area. The neighborhood just north […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Traveling tips for the holiday season

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — If you are traveling this holiday season, be prepared to face bumper-to-bumper traffic. It's estimated that almost 49 million people will be traveling by car this year. Triple-A predicts that gas prices are expected to reach the highest ever.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Pasta Bowls at Taco Bros

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Baylee McCool and Ali, General Manager and Social Media Manager at Taco Bros, and host Ryan Nelson as they talk about Pasta Bowls, the new restaurant inside of Taco Bros. Pasta Bowls has seven different authentic kinds of pasta for sale, each bowl coming with a side of garlic bread.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BCSD Education Foundation: Annual holiday luncheon and auction to benefit students

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — In a matter of weeks, an annual holiday picnic is looking to help students and teachers in Bakersfield. The Bakersfield City School District Education Foundation is putting on its 25th anniversary of the Teddy Bear Picnic on Thursday, December 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marriott Hotel at 901 Truxtun Ave.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Thanksgiving do's and don'ts for pet owners

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The holidays can be stressful and making sure that your pet stays safe is important when dangerous food could be dropped on the floor. This morning Holly Sizemore, from the Best Friends Animal Society, talked about the do's and don'ts for pet owners during the holiday season.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
wascotrib.com

Elk Ladies raise funds for Ronald McDonald House

The Wasco Elk Ladies hosted a special fundraiser for the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House. The money raised will support local families with sick children, providing them shelter while seeking treatment. The 'Tab Night' was in memory of Eddie Johnson, who was a loyal member of the Elks. "I think it...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Delano man arrested in connection to Porterville motel shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a motel last weekend in Porterville, according to police. The Porterville Police Department said officers arrested Miguel Cervantes, 29, in connection to the shooting on Nov. 13. Porterville police officers were called to a motel in the 900 block […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
Bakersfield Now

UPDATE: Missing at-risk teenager found

------------- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community's help in finding a missing teenager. The department said 14-year-old Ashley Jasmine Morales was last seen on November 18, 2022 in the 2700 block of Occidental Street, near Columbus Street and Mount Vernon Avenue. She is described as Hispanic, 4'4" tall,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
theshafterpress.com

Mystery History - Nov. 17, 2022

Here's this week's challenge, courtesy of the Shafter Historical Society. If you know the location, circumstances, exact or rough date and/or people. in the photo, send your educated (or semieducated) guess to The Press, 455 Kern St., Suite E, Shafter, CA 93263, or e-mail it to [email protected]. The ShafterPress.com....
SHAFTER, CA
Bakersfield Californian

'Let Heaven and Nature Sing': Christmas season arrives with Festival of the Trees

Don't worry that it's not even Thanksgiving — the Christmas season was already on full display Saturday at the 41st annual Festival of the Trees. Put on by The Woman's Club of Bakersfield, the fundraiser displayed gorgeous Christmas trees, each decorated with a theme and adorned with spectacular ornaments paired with other items that match the motif. Each tree and its accouterments can easily be worth hundreds of dollars.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man arrested for carjacking, robbery in downtown Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A Wasco man was arrested Monday morning following a carjacking and robbery in downtown Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said on November 21st, 2022, at around 1:09 a.m., officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking. When officers arrived,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

How to get involved in foster care, with Victory Family Services

Sponsored content by Victory Family Services. Studio 17’s Shannon MacNeil talks to FFA Social Worker, Raymond Martinez about Victory Family Services, what they do for Kern County’s foster community, and how to become a Resource Family. To learn more about Victory Family Services, click here.
KERN COUNTY, CA

