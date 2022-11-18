ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wing Hack Baffles People From Buffalo, New York

There aren't many ways to eat a chicken wing, or so we all thought. Check out this person's "hack." The chicken wing was invented at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York in 1964. Allegedly. That's the most widely accepted story. One person claims they were actually invented in Pavillion, NY in the 1950s. CLICK HERE for more on that. Either way, they were born in Western New York and the best still come from Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
A Free Snowblower For A Lucky Western New York Resident

The snow has stopped flying in the Buffalo area, for now. The lake effect machine has been responsible for as much as 81 inches of snow in the Hamburg area and residents are still digging out and moving the leftover drifts and banks. As we navigate the narrow, ice covered roads, there is some relief this week as warmer temps are moving in.
HAMBURG, NY
Sean McDermott’s Moving Quote Brings Buffalo to Tears

The Buffalo Bills had a walkthrough practice on Monday, while they will conduct a normal practice on Tuesday before traveling back to Detroit in preparation to play the Lions on Thanksgiving Day. The Bills overcame a lake effect snowstorm, switching playing locations, injuries and even an illness to beat the...
BUFFALO, NY
Snowstorm Damage Your Home? New York State Is Making It Easier To File Claims

If your home sustained damage due to the recent lake effect snowstorm in Buffalo and Western New York, New York State is making it earlier to file a claim. Governor Kathy Hochul has instructed the Department of Financial Services to give Temporary Adjuster Permits to qualified out-of-state independent insurance adjusters to help expedite insurance claims. This move will increase the number of adjusters available to residents hardest hit by the lake effect snowstorm, so they can get paid out quicker. Governor Hochul said,
BUFFALO, NY
Is Buffalo Bracing For Another Snowstorm?

As many Western New Yorkers continue to dig themselves out of historic snowfall, should we be getting ready for more snow?. Another major storm front is expected to move across Western New York starting late on Thanksgiving and going through the weekend. So what kind of weather could we see?
BUFFALO, NY
A Snowstorm Of Cash In New York State?

The snow is still flying in spots around the Great Lakes in New York State. The bitter cold is expected to move on and the skies will clear this week. But for some, it can't get here soon enough after this past weekend's blast of snow. The official start to winter is still a month away but you wouldn't know it around Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo Bills Get the Lions Tons of Tim Hortons Breakfast as a Gift

The Buffalo Bills will be traveling back to Detroit on Wednesday for their Thanksgiving Day game at Ford Field against the Lions. The Bills had to play at Ford Field this past Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. The game was moved from Orchard Park to Detroit, due to the monster lake effect snowstorm that buried parts just south of the downtown area with 4-6 feet of snow.
DETROIT, MI
West Seneca Police Call Out New York’s Dumbest Driver [VIDEO]

If there was an award for the dumbest driver in New York State, we have found a winner. Well, actually police in West Seneca found them and troll them hardcore on Twitter. As Western New York recovers from a record snowfall, the travel bans have finally been lifted and more and more people are hitting the road. Of course, when you are driving in the state you must follow all the laws and this includes clearing off your vehicle completely of snow.
WEST SENECA, NY
Bills Players Say Thank You to Buffalo For Help in Snowstorm

The Buffalo Bills (6-3) are getting set to take on the Cleveland Browns (3-6) from Ford Field in Detroit. Kickoff is 1 pm today. This game was originally supposed to take place in Orchard Park, but as we all know by now, the historic lake effect snowstorm caused the game to be moved. The Western New York community needed the resources for snow removal and having all that equipment for snow removal at Highmark Stadium was not ideal.
BUFFALO, NY
Garbage Pickup Canceled On Monday In Buffalo

The snow has piled up and has caused some delays in the City of Buffalo. As of Sunday morning, the City of Buffalo has announced that all garbage and recycling pickup will be suspended on Monday due to the winter snowstorm. The City of Buffalo got over 10 inches of...
BUFFALO, NY
The Buffalo Bills Should Be Wearing These Uniforms Today

The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for a home game today in Detroit Michigan after a massive snowstorm that forced the team to move the game. This will be the second time in eight years that weather has forced the Buffalo Bills to move a home game to Detroit. It seems like the "Motor City" is the second home to the Bills and there is a good reason it should.
DETROIT, MI
Photos Of Historic Snow Storm in Western New York

A historic snowstorm slammed into Western New York on Friday and continues to bring snow to all areas across the region. Snow totals have come in feet in several towns across Western New York. Looking at some of the totals from the National Weather Service show that Orchard Park was hit with the most snow with around 66 inches as of 7 pm last night.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
