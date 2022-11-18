ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, MN

Red Wing Republican Eagle

Jeffery Koehn

Jeffery Allan Koehn, 51, of Red Wing, died Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic, Methodist Campus in Rochester. He was born December 13, 1970 in Zumbrota to Fred and Nancy (Franklin) Koehn. He grew up in Red Wing and graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1989. Jeff grew up working on his grandparent’s farm which instilled in him a strong work ethic that served him well through out his life. He worked many placing in the Red Wing area, including Treasure Island, Alliance Foods, U.S. Foods, Lorentz Meats, the local Labor Union and most recently, until his health forced him to retire, 3M. In 2010 he married his long-time friend; Shelly Johnson and the couple made their home in Red Wing.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

David “Dave” L. Diercks

Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker, MN for David L. Diercks, 79 of Becker who died on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Pine Haven in Melrose, MN. Rev. Dr. Yolanda Denson-Byers will officiate and burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home in Becker.
BECKER, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Government and community calendars

Red Wing School Board workshop, 5 p.m., Red Wing High School, J pod. Red Wing School Board, 6 p.m., Red Wing High School, J pod. Red Wing Sustainability Commission, 5:30 p.m. Red Wing City Council, 6 p.m. Community calendar. Monday, Nov. 21. Help weekly:. Peer Hub, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Pierce County...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

News of the past: Pine Island Creamery may get new life

The old Pine Island Creamery may be getting a new life. On Saturday, Nov. 15, members of the Minnesota Rural Organizing Project in Pine Island toured the Wobig Pallet Company building, which originally was a cheese and butter factory. The creamery, built at the turn of the century, is the city’s first and only remaining creamery. The company’s business has outgrown the space and plans are to build a larger facility in the Pine Island industrial park. The space matches some of the needs of the city that were outlined at the MROP community meeting held two years ago. Some of the ideas for use are a visitor’s center, a coffee house and a museum.
PINE ISLAND, MN

