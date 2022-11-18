Read full article on original website
foxbangor.com
Corrinna man sentenced for infant’s drug overdose
BANGOR — Monday 26-year-old Zachary Borg was sentenced to six years in prison with all but two years suspended for the overdose of his 11-month-old daughter, Isabella back in July after he left drugs throughout their home. “He’s a kid who ended up with a bad addiction,” said Raylynn...
WMTW
Man sentenced in near-fatal overdose of infant child
BANGOR, Maine — A Corinna man was sentenced Monday to two years in jail for his 11-month-old daughter’s near-fatal fentanyl overdose. Zachary Borg, 28, will be out in less than a year after being given credit for time already served. During sentencing in Bangor, the judge said Borg...
wabi.tv
Corinna man sentenced for baby daughter’s near fatal fentanyl overdose
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Corinna man has been sentenced Monday in Bangor to two years in jail for his 11-month-old daughter’s near fatal fentanyl overdose. Zachary Borg, 28, will be out in less than a year after time already served. The judge said he can be released in...
wabi.tv
3 men face charges after Sullivan drug bust
SULLIVAN, Maine (WABI) - Three men are facing charges after a drug bust in Sullivan Monday night. Christopher Smith, 41, Randolph Garland, 58, both of Sullivan, and Steven Maldonado Rodriguez, 27, of Massachusetts are all charged with aggravated trafficking. Authorities searched a home on Morancy Road and say they found...
Multiple Arrests Made in Massive Maine Drug Seizure
According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, along with support from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, have taken multiple people into custody and a large amount of drugs off the street. Moss said that following a drug investigation, three men...
wabi.tv
Police search Addison home as part of Cherryfield homicide investigation
ADDSION, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police searched a home in Addison this weekend as part of their investigation into a homicide in Cherryfield. A Public Safety Department spokesperson says they found several destructive devices in the home on East Side Road. State Police and Bangor Police bomb teams along...
Police Find Several ‘Destructive Devices’ in a Maine House Search
Investigators working to solve a Cherryfield homicide have now discovered what they're calling 'destructive devices' in Addison. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says police searched a house at 65 East Side Road in Addison at approximately 10:00 Saturday morning. The search was related to an investigation into a home invasion and homicide that happened Thursday night in Cherryfield. Officials have not revealed what led them to the Addison residence.
'Destructive devices' found during Cherryfield homicide investigation
CHERRYFIELD, Maine — The Maine State Police reported the discovery of "several destructive devices" while searching a home at 65 East Side Road in Addison on Saturday as part of an investigation into a Cherryfield homicide. The "destructive devices" were discovered around 10 a.m., according to a news release...
wabi.tv
Former Newport lawyer sentenced for stealing money from former client
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Newport lawyer will spend two years behind bars for stealing thousands of dollars from a former client. Dale Thistle, 75, learned his sentence in a Bangor courtroom Friday afternoon. Thistle was found guilty of theft by misappropriation back in July. He pocketed about $290,000...
16-Year-Old Killed in ATV Crash in Belgrade, Maine
A 16-year-old male from Oakland, Maine died in an ATV crash late Friday night in the town of Belgrade. The accident happened around 11:43 p.m. at 639 Manchester Road. The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office said “that a person was thrown from an ATV and bleeding from the mouth.”
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Nov. 10-20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 11. Karen M. Walton, 55, of Appleton, was arrested...
foxbangor.com
Maine State Police investigating home invasion and homicide
CHERRYFIELD — “Law enforcement is asking for assistance in shutting down the road.”. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was called to 62 Tenan Lane in Cherryfield Thursday night after reports of a home invasion. According to Maine Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss, deputies arrived to the scene where...
wabi.tv
Flagger hit by car in Hampden
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A flagger with a construction crew was taken to the hospital earlier after being hit by a car in Hampden late Monday afternoon. Hampden police say it happened just after 3 p.m. on Main Road North. They say a woman was driving when she was blinded...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Nov. 3-9. Michael A. Ripley, 31, of Belfast, probation violation in Belfast July 24, 2018, 180 days in jail, probation partially revoked and continued. Adam R. Tracy, 33, of Glenburn, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs in Winterport...
wabi.tv
Ellsworth woman accused of intentionally crashing into building
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An Ellsworth woman is accused of purposely crashing her car into a building in Ellsworth. Megan Rich, 40, is facing numerous charges including aggravated criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest, and assault on law enforcement. Police were called Wednesday morning to High Street for a...
One Person is Dead, Two Injured in a Cherryfield Home Invasion
Police say one person was killed and two others were hurt in a home invasion in Cherryfield. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss has identified the deceased as Matthew Adams, 36, of Whitneyville. Washington County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a report of a home invasion on Tenan Lane in Cherryfield at approximately 9:17 Thursday night. When they arrived, they found a woman with serious injuries, a man with minor injuries, and Adams, who was declared dead at the scene. The woman was transported to a local hospital with injuries officials say do not appear to be life-threatening.
Maine State Police Make Arrest in 26-Year-Old Cold Case
It has taken nearly three decades, but the Maine State Police have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault from 1996. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, Maine State Police investigators arrested 56-year-old Jason Follette of Gouldsboro on November 9, 2022. Detectives...
wabi.tv
Oakland teenager dead after being thrown from ATV in Belgrade
BELGRADE, Maine (WMTW) - Deputies with the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office say a 16-year-old from Oakland died after being thrown from a 1995 Polaris ATV. First responders were called to an area near 638 Manchester Road in Belgrade at around 11:45 p.m. Friday night. Witnesses reported that the teen...
State police responding to 'suspicious incident' in Cherryfield
CHERRYFIELD, Maine — Detectives from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit were called to a home in the Washington County town of Cherryfield overnight for a "suspicious incident." Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said later Friday that the home is on Tenan Lane in Cherryfield.
wabi.tv
Furry Friends at 4: Ruby
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Ruby, a 1-year-old Shepherd mix. For more information, click here.
