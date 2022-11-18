Key stats and numbers for Tigers' final home game

The University of Memphis football team is looking to honor its senior class with a win over North Alabama on a senior day.

The Tigers will kick off their last home game of the season at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, against a struggling FCS opponent. Memphis is expected to win big and here are some key stats and numbers to pay attention to ahead of game day.

Stat to know: Rushing yards

North Alabama running back ShunDerrick Powell has 1,468 rushing yards this year, which is the third-most in Division I football. Memphis defensive coordinator Matt Barnes said Powell is the most talented athlete Memphis has faced all year.

Teams: North Alabama (1-9) at Memphis (5-5)

Time: 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19

Place: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

TV: ESPN+

Radio: 98.9 The Roar of Memphis

The Tigers have not run the ball consistently all season. They are coming off their worst rushing total of the year against Tulsa last week and are facing a North Alabama team that averages over 236 rushing yards per game. Running back Brandon Thomas is also out with an injury.

Number to know: 1

The 49-17 win over UVA Wise on Sept. 10 is the only win North Alabama has this season. The Lions are 1-9 and have lost eight consecutive games. There is no reason to suggest Memphis won’t hand North Alabama its ninth straight loss.

Stat to know: Scoring

Both teams are averaging around the same points per game. The Tigers are scoring 30.1 points per game while North Alabama is scoring 31.4 points per game. The Lions have been scoring points against non-FBS opponents and Memphis should limit North Alabama well below its season average.

Number to know: 8

Memphis is 8-0 against FCS teams since 2013. The Tigers are expected to push that record to 9-0 this week.

Stat to know: Takeaways

Memphis got back to creating multiple takeaways by forcing two turnovers against Tulsa last week. The Tigers are more likely to win games when they force multiple turnovers. The defense is looking to have a strong performance on the day Memphis is honoring the program’s all-time leading tackler in Danton Barto. A good day for the defense usually means a couple of takeaways.

Number to know: 6

A win for Memphis would be its sixth win of the season which would make the Tigers bowl eligible for the ninth straight season. Memphis hasn’t had the season it wanted but it can still keep the bowl game tradition alive with a win on Saturday.