stonybrook.edu
SBU Panel Ponders the Future of Indigenous Studies
Stony Brook University recognized Native American Heritage Month and the rich contributions of Native and Indigenous peoples with a November 16 panel discussion, “The Future of Indigenous Studies Across the University.”. The event took place in the Stony Brook Union Ballroom and was followed by a lunch reception featuring...
longisland.com
Legislator Joshua Lafazan Honors Syosset Troop 205 Newest Eagle Scout Christian Arroyo
Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan (D – Woodbury) recently honored Christian Arroyo for becoming Syosset Troop 205’s newest Eagle Scout. During the Nov. 2 Court of Honor ceremony, Legislator Lafazan presented a Nassau County Legislature Citation to Christian in recognition of the accomplishments and community service that earned him the highest rank in Scouting.
stonybrook.edu
Renaissance School of Medicine Joins Regional Medical School Consortium
The Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University will be part of a new medical school consortium in the New York metro region to train young scientists in kidney, urology and hematology research — crucial areas in medicine that involve special training and the need for more research, as kidney disease and conditions such as sickle cell disease affect millions and often disproportionally in marginalized groups.
greaterlongisland.com
West Islip’s Class of 2023 will be well represented in college athletics
Fifteen student-athletes from West Islip High School committed earlier this month to playing for athletic programs at colleges across the country. Ten of the seniors will continue playing lacrosse at the next level; two will play softball, one will swim and one each will play baseball and soccer. The district gathered the group at the high school for a ceremony to commemorate their signings.
stonybrook.edu
Renaissance School of Medicine Joins NY Consortium to Train Next Generation of Kidney and Hematology Specialists
STONY BROOK, NY, November 22, 2022 – The Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University will be part of a new medical school consortium in the New York metro region to train young scientists in kidney, urology and hematology research – crucial areas in medicine that involve special training and the need for more research, as kidney disease and conditions such as sickle cell disease affect millions and often disproportionally in marginalized groups.
nassauobserver.com
Massapequa Students Escape A Distant Past
Sixth-graders traveled back in time several thousand years to the Paleolithic and Neolithic eras at Berner Middle School in the Massapequa School District. Students took part in an escape room simulation to learn about the advancements of early humans. Library media specialists Laurie Martucci-Walsh and Julie Rogers planned the activity...
longisland.com
Suffolk Sheriff to Host Turkey Distribution Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 10AM
Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon, Jr., will distribute holiday meals for those in need at the 4th Annual Suffolk Sheriff’s Office Thanksgiving Food Distribution on November 22, beginning at 10am. Over 450 turkeys along with the trimmings (gravy, stuffing, sides) will be given out at the Suffolk County Sheriff’s...
eastendbeacon.com
The Brewster House, A Dilapidated Memory of Sportsmen’s Flanders Past, is Demolished
Pictured Above: The Brewster House in Flanders in late October of this year. A long-abandoned bright blue former boarding house on Flanders Road was demolished by Southampton Town contractors on Friday, paving the way for the property to be used for water quality improvement purposes. The town purchased the property...
Spotted Lanternfly Confirmed In Westchester
The invasive spotted lanternfly continues its invasion of New York. A state effort to track the spread and prevalence of the insect using community reports and digital mapping shows it has now been spotted in all five boroughs of New York City, across Long Island, and throughout the Hudson Valley.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Thousands of Shluchim Pose for ‘Class Picture’ Outside Chabad Headquarters
Thousands of Shluchim today posed for a “class picture” outside Chabad World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, N.Y. 6,500 rabbis and guests from all 50 states and more than 100 countries are in New York for the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Shluchim in New York, an annual event aimed at strengthening Jewish awareness and practice around the world.
longislandadvance.net
Patchogue holiday boat parade winners
The Patchogue Chamber of Commerce's Riverfront Committee, in conjunction with the Friends of the Patchogue River, hosted the 29th Annual Christmas Holiday Boat Parade and Preview Party on Saturday, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Hempstead, NY
Hempstead, New York, is on Long Island, the biggest township in the whole country. Founded in 1644, this township in Nassau County has 22 incorporated areas and 34 unincorporated villages. With the numerous destinations within Hempstead, it is no surprise that this town has become popular among tourists. Today, Hempstead...
longisland.com
Yaya Tea Opens First Long Island Spot in Hicksville
With locations all over New York City (and New Jersey), Yaya Tea has opened the doors to its first Long Island spot in Hicksville. Specializing in onigiri - AKA riceball - a handheld Japanese snack that is made to order. Wrapped in nori (seaweed), the riceball stays crispy until it's ready to eat.
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling Discovery
The homeless epidemic has hit epic proportions lately as rents become increasingly unaffordable on a modest income. However, when it comes to properly identifying the signs of being unhoused, the truth is not as clear-cut as it seems.
longisland.com
Suffolk County Police to Host First Promotion Ceremony Since Pandemic
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison will preside over a ceremony on November 18 in Brentwood to recognize the promotion of approximately 200 people promoted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among those being recognized are Chief of Department Robert Waring, Chief...
94.3 Lite FM
The Haunting Legend of Buckout Road North of New York City
We're all looking for a scare this time of year. Why not hop in the car for a quick road trip to Westchester County in New York's Hudson Valley that will leave you in a cold sweat? Sounds fun right?. The Hauntings of Buckout Road in Harrison, New York. While...
Students: School play thespians changed in bathroom where camera was found
Students say the bathroom where it was located is near where the fall drama production has been preparing for this weekend's shows, which made that hallway busier than normal.
News 12
Lynx captured in Central Islip gets new home in Holtsville
A lynx that was captured in a Central Islip neighborhood after it roamed around for several days has a new home this morning. The lynx is now living at the Holtsville Ecology Site & Animal Preserve. After being captured by the Suffolk County Police Department, the lynx was originally transferred...
longisland.com
NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Busts Suffolk County Animal Hoarder
Recently, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) received a call from the Suffolk County Police Department and Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals requesting assistance with an animal hoarding case. ECO Dickson and DEC Wildlife staff responded to a home where they...
New Rochelle Native Jay Leno Seen In First Photo Since Suffering Serious Burns In Gasoline Fire
Funnyman Jay Leno is on the mend after undergoing surgery for serious burns to his face suffered in a gasoline fire. The 72-year-old former Tonight Show host and New York native was released from a Los Angeles-area burn center on Monday, Nov. 21, more than a week after he was hospitalized with third-degree burns to his hands, chest, and left side of his face, People reports.
