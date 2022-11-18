Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Aranda expects Baylor to rise up after dramatic loss to TCU
When the Baylor football players walked into Sunday’s team meeting, some still couldn’t get Saturday’s dramatic ending out of their heads. How TCU’s field goal team could hurry onto the field with the clock ticking and line up perfectly before Griffin Kell nailed a 40-yard field goal as time expired to propel the No. 4 Horned Frogs to a 29-28 win will go down as one of the most exciting and improbable finishes in Big 12 history.
Evolution of Bears' Shapen hasn't reached its finished form
Do Baylor fans believe in evolution? They should. In the curious case of sophomore quarterback Blake Shapen, for instance, it’s clear that Shapen has not fully evolved as a star Big 12 quarterback. He remains a work in progress. But, then again, aren’t we all?. For all his...
Did TCU’s thriller vs. Baylor hurt Frogs' playoff chances?
WACO — No one knows how the College Football Playoff selection committee will evaluate No. 4 TCU’s 29-28 escape at Baylor. At the very least, credit the Horned Frogs with an off-the-charts degree of difficulty as they continue to display the art of the comeback in the most improbable ways.
Baylor notebook: Baylor seniors devastated by loss
A whopping 25 Baylor seniors were honored before their final game at McLane Stadium on Saturday in fourth-ranked TCU’s 29-28 victory, including notable players like linebacker Dillon Doyle, receiver Gavin Holmes, tight end Ben Sims, running back Craig “Sqwirl” Williams and kicker John Mayers. Fourth-year junior noseguard...
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for November 22
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. Suzie CatchingsDec. 30, 1946 - Nov. 17, 2022Suzie Catchings, 75, a former Waco resident, passed away on November 17, 2022, in Plano Texas. The…
Mike Copeland: Call for desserts; Milkshake test; Buzzard Billy's renamed; George's milestone; Bamboo toilet paper
Topping the tank to visit relatives this Thanksgiving may not carry the shock value it did a few months ago. AAA Texas, the auto club, reported the average price for regular unleaded gasoline is lower in Texas than anywhere else in the country, at least on Thursday, when it released its weekly report.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waco temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Church Under the Bridge moves back home under I-35 overpass
Robert Brown has been attending Church Under the Bridge for the last 30 years, and even though services under the Interstate 35 underpass at Fourth and Fifth streets weren’t perfect, he preferred it to other churches in Waco hands-down. Before the reconstruction of I-35, rain poured through the gap...
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Waco: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Waco temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
New Cameron Hall to replace 101-year-old Cameron House on MCC campus
The 101-year old Cameron House on the edge of the McLennan Community College campus may be in its final days after a markedly higher estimate of its renovation spiked plans to convert it into the MCC Foundation’s headquarters. Officials behind that project now have a different plan: a new...
Clearing begins on land eyed for Live Oak ballfields after Oncor lawsuit is resolved
A legal struggle between Oncor Electric Delivery and Waco businessman Michael Hillman over a South Waco tract has been resolved, leaving Live Oak Classical School supporters free to build a sports complex there and Oncor to build a substation next door at South 26th Street and Mary Avenue. Land clearing...
Outdoors: The gift of giving brings good cheer
The holiday season is a mixed bag of feelings for a lot of people. Happy times and traditions can be tempered by financial worries, the loss of loved ones, and other troubles. But this time of year brings out the goodness in most people, and if you’re looking for a way to make Christmas brighter for struggling families, you can do some good on December 3 at the 6th Annual Fish On Texas Toys for Tots Catfish Tournament at Lake Waco.
