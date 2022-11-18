Read full article on original website
Watch: Ex-UFC Star Greg Hardy Floors Hasim Rahman Jr., Secures Decision Win At MF & DAZN: X Series 003
Greg Hardy scored a knockdown and beat Hasim Rahman Jr. in their boxing match. “Prince of War” improved his unbeaten record in pro boxing, while Rahman Jr. has now lost two fights in a row. Former UFC heavyweight contender Greg Hardy has been enjoying his time in boxing. Just...
Khabib Nurmagomedov Names Three Fighters He Wishes He Had Fought During His UFC Career
Khabib Nurmagomedov is taking a look back at the fights he missed out on. Former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will go down as one of the best lightweights to have ever fought in the UFC. He retired back in 2020 with an astonishing record of 29-0 and is now a member of The UFC Hall of Fame. During his run in the lightweight division, Nurmagomedov faced some of the toughest fighters at the weight. He was never beaten and walked away while still at the top of his game. Now, thriving in retirement, Nurmagomedov is taking a look back at the three fights he wished he had during his UFC run.
Connor McGregor Hits Back At Khabib For Insult: “Your Fathers Plan is Never Complete Because You Quit and Ran”
More than four years removed from their UFC 229 showdown, the rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov is still far from slowing down. Appearing at a public speaking engagement in Toronto, Nurmagomedov spoke about the recent success of his fight team, including Islam Makhachev’s defeat of Charles Oliveira to capture the UFC lightweight championship. ‘The Eagle’ also spoke about newly crowned champion Usman Nurmagomedov who bested Patricky Pitbull to become the Bellator MMA lightweight titleholder on Friday night.
Sean O’Malley Says He’s Fighting For Title Next But Henry Cejudo Fight Is ‘Bigger’, Set Possible Return Date
“Sugar” is fine with either a title fight or a showdown with Henry Cejudo. Coming off a controversial decision victory over former No. 1 bantamweight contender Petr Yan at UFC 280, Sean O’Malley has got fans waiting for his next move. As expected, “Sugar” is confident that all signs point to a title fight with Aljamain Sterling, but he’s also acknowledging the return of Henry Cejudo.
UFC Vegas 65: Derrick Lewis Released From Hospital, One Day After Freak Main Event Withdrawal
‘The Black Beast’ is back on his feet. It’s not every day the UFC has its main event cancelled, but that would be the case for UFC Vegas 65 on Saturday. Derrick Lewis was supposed to headline in a heavyweight bout against Serghei Spivac, but that’d be scrapped just hours before and the UFC would then promote Ion Cutelaba and Kennedy Nzechukwu as the two men on the marquee.
Former MMA Fighter & Boxing Title Challenger Mark Potter Passes Away After Battle With Stomach Cancer
Former combat sports star Mark Potter passed away from stomach cancer. The former heavyweight boxing title challenger began his boxing journey in 1997 and went undefeated in his first seven outings as a professional until Antoine Palatis snapped his run in Sep. 1998. Potter chose to step away from the boxing and would later return in 4oz gloves to compete inside the octagon.
Paulo Costa Casts Doubt on UFC 284 Fight with Robert Whittaker: ‘I Don’t Have a Deal Yet’
Despite reports that Paulo Costa has been booked to fight Robert Whittaker at UFC 284, ‘The Eraser’ says it isn’t quite a done deal. The one-time title contender spoke with Kacper Rosolowski and Denis Shkuratov of Submission Radio to discuss the upcoming bout. It was then that Costa revealed he very much wanted to meet ‘The Reaper’ in Australia this February, but the UFC has neglected to work with him on a new contract.
Judge Gives Cain Velasquez Permission To Compete In Pro Wrestling Event On Dec. 3
Cain Velasquez’s wish has been granted. Shortly after being bailed out from jail for $1M, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion requested permission to compete once again. And no, it’s not MMA. Instead, Velasquez wants to make his pro wrestling comeback at ‘Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide’ on Dec. 3 in Tempe, Arizona.
Michael Chandler Does Not Think He Owes Dustin Poirier An Apology Following UFC 281
Michael Chandler is reflecting on his UFC 281 loss to Dustin Poirier. In what was named “Fight of the Night” at the massive UFC 281 fight card, Michael Chandler lost via submission to Dustin Poirier on the main card. The bout was a possible title contender bout in the lightweight division. Poirier will move on and keep himself in the mix but Chandler’s future seems unclear.
Arnold Allen Reacts to Being Passed Up for Interim Featherweight Title Fight; Wants Max Holloway Next
Arnold Allen was understandably surprised when he was passed up for a UFC interim featherweight title fight this February at UFC 284. With reigning featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski moving up to the 155-pound division to take on newly crowned lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev, the UFC announced that No. 2 ranked contender Yair Rodriguez will take on No. 5 ranked Josh Emmett for the interim featherweight championship when the promotion heads to Perth, Australia in the new year.
Paddy Pimblett Reveals His Diet And How Many Kilos He Needs To Lose For UFC 282
Paddy Pimblett shared his diet menu in a recent video ahead of UFC 282. “The Baddy” explained how he manages to make weight during fights. Apart from his electrifying persona, Paddy Pimblett also got fans stunned with how fast he seems to make weight regardless of how fat he appears to be. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, “The Baddy” revealed his diet secret as he tries to trim his weight ahead of his UFC 282 bout against Jared Gordon on Dec. 10.
Frankie Edgar Officially Notifies UFC About His Retirement Status
Frankie Edgar reportedly notified the UFC about his retirement. “The Answer” appears to be certain about no longer being in active status as a UFC fighter. After being on the wrong end of three of the most shocking knockouts in the bantamweight division as of late, Frankie Edgar has decided to call it a career. While Edgar has made it clear that he’s retiring ahead of his last fight, the former UFC lightweight champion wants to make it official and has now notified the UFC about it.
Aline Pereira Showed Potential in MMA Debut Loss
Aline Pereira showed potential in her pro-MMA debut loss against Helen Peralta at LFA 147. Pereira, sister of UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira, competed in her first MMA fight against Peralta, the former Ultimate Fighter Season 30 contestant, on November 18. The Brazilian women’s flyweight had some promising moments, including a knocked down against ‘Iansa,’ but ultimately lost by unanimous decision.
Exclusive: Kevin Lee Confirms Departure From Same Management Francis Ngannou Left Amid Pay Dispute With UFC
Kevin Lee has parted ways with the management team that also represented Francis Ngannou. “The Motown Phenom” is set to join a big-name management team. Former UFC lightweight contender Kevin Lee lifted the lid on his current management status. Lee used to share the same management team with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), but revealed that he had also left the group.
BJJ Trainer Craig Jones Lauds Islam Makhachev, Admits Lightweight Champ’s Grappling Is ‘Superior’ To Theirs
Alexander Volkanovski’s jiu-jitsu trainer praised Islam Makhachev ahead of UFC 284. The trainer admitted Islam’s ground game is better than Volk’s and everybody else. UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will begin the year 2023 with a super title fight against reigning pound-for-pound king and featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284. Surprisingly, Volk’s BJJ coach Craig Jones heaped praise on Makhachev ahead of the highly-anticipated bout.
Laura Sanko Discusses Jon Jones Potentially Returning in 2023: “It’s Gonna Be Really Difficult for People”
Laura Sanko recently took some time to discuss Jon Jones’ UFC return with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell of Morning Kombat. ‘Bones’ last fought in a controversial unanimous decision against Dominick Reyes in February 2020. Since then, the former UFC light heavyweight has been transforming his body for a move to the heavyweight division, which he has been passionate about over the last decade. UFC commentator and interviewer Sanko had this to say about Jones while appearing on Morning Kombat’s Room Service Diaries:
KSI vs. Dillon Danis Set For January 14 Boxing Match At MF & DAZN X Series 004
KSI vs. Dillon Danis boxing match is scheduled on January 14, 2023. The two have engaged in a scuffle prior to the announcement of their fight. KSI and Dillon Danis were in attendance at the recent Misfits Boxing 3. As expected, the two had an intense face-off and back-and-forth inside the ring after KSI announced they will take on each other in a boxing match on Jan. 14, 2023, at the MF & DAZN X Series 004 pay-per-view event at OVO Arena Wembley in London.
‘Power Rangers’ Star, Former Fighter Jason David Frank Dead At 49
Jason David Frank is no longer with us. On Sunday, it was confirmed that the ‘Power Rangers’ actor and former MMA fighter had died at the age of 49. Frank’s manager, Brian Butler, would break the news of his passing. According to a report from TMZ, Frank committed suicide.
Exclusive: Kayla Harrison Claims Larissa Pacheco Would Beat Cris Cyborg, Give Amanda Nunes ‘A Really Hard Time’
Kayla Harrison is putting her next (and last) PFL opponent on a pedestal. The two-time PFL women’s lightweight champion is hoping to make it a ‘3-peat’ against Larissa Pacheco, however Harrison isn’t counting out the Brazilian brawler whatsoever. She does quite the opposite, putting respect on the name of Pacheco.
Gilbert Burns Accepts Khamzat Chimaev’s Rematch Request: “Any weight”
Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev have agreed to potentially have their rematch fight at UFC 283. The UFC’s return to Brazil in 2023 has fighters scrambling to find an opponent so they can compete in the surreal atmosphere. One fighter that has recently mentioned wanting to fight at UFC 283 is Khamzat Chimaev.
