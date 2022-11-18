ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football Playoff projections: USC Trojans move up to No. 4

With their 48-45 win over UCLA, the USC Trojans have set themselves up for a possible berth in the College Football Playoff. To get into the CFP, the Trojans have to beat Notre Dame on Saturday, then win the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 2. That would make them 12-1 and Pac-12 champions - and a safe bet to be included in the top four teams in the final CFP rankings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
streakingthelawn.com

Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s 70-61 win over #19 Illinois

In the championship game of the Continental Tire Main Event Tournament, the Virginia Cavaliers beat the the Illinois Fighting Illini by a final score of 70-61. With the win, we have five takeaways. UVA gets another marquee win. After beating #5 Baylor on Friday and putting the team’s offensive potential...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Record North Shore

Champaign Here They Come: Ramblers dispatch Dukes to advance to title game

After playing perhaps their best game of the season when they trounced previously undefeated York 30-3 in an IHSA Class 8A semifinal, the Loyola Academy Ramblers will meet undefeated Lincoln-Way East for the championship at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium. While the sixth-seeded Ramblers were scoring their […] The post Champaign Here They Come: Ramblers dispatch Dukes to advance to title game appeared first on The Record.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

IHSA State Football Championships return to Memorial Stadium

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois High School Association State Football Championships return to the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium in Champaign Thanksgiving weekend. On November 25–26, the top two teams from all divisions (1A–8A) will play for the title of State Champion. Over 35,000 fans are...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

How a craft machining shop in Bloomington adapted its way to a fourth generation

You’ve heard a lot about the global supply chain over the past few years. This is a story about the Bloomington-Normal supply chain. G3 Machining in Bloomington is a locally owned machine shop that can make just about anything. Custom bolts for the electric automaker Rivian. Brackets for wireless routers at State Farm. Tap handles for Bloomington-Normal’s craft breweries.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Massive fire at ISU farm in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ill. — A building has completely collapsed due to a large fire on Illinois State University’s farm in Lexington. As of 5:30 a.m. Friday, 25 News reports that multiple fire companies were working to fight the fire that started around 1 a.m. As firefighters tried to put...
LEXINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Nationwide warrants issued for suspects last seen in Illinois

LIVINGSTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects on the run after last being seen in Lisle, IL. According to a press release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s office, Gytis Cesnaitis and Kamile Andriuskeviciute are wanted for three separate theft incidents involving GPS units in Livingston County, amounting to roughly $100,000.
LISLE, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Prairie City Wine Room opens in downtown Paxton

PAXTON — Lisa Allen has not had much downtime this month. A special education teacher at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School by day, Allen has been working three nights a week, too, at her newly opened wine bar in downtown Paxton: the Prairie City Wine Room. “To begin with, it’s been...
PAXTON, IL
nowdecatur.com

2022 Macon County Tentative Multiplier Announced

November 20, 2022 – Macon County has been issued a tentative property assessment equalization factor of 1.0165, according to David Harris, Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue. The property assessment equalization factor, often called the “multiplier”, is the method used to achieve uniform property assessments among counties, as...
MACON COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

New Logan County wind farm draws threat of lawsuit

BEASON, Ill (WAND TV) - The Logan County board has approved a proposed wind farm in a 5-4 vote, but opponents of that wind farm are considering legal action to stop the construction of dozens of wind turbines. Wind farms have been a spark to controversies burning in communities across...
LOGAN COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

1 dead in I-74 crash southeast of Twin Cities

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - State Police said one person was killed in a three-vehicle crash that closed a portion of Interstate 74 between Champaign and Bloomington during a peak travel time on Friday. The crash was reported just after 4:35 p.m. on westbound I-74 in LeRoy, which is...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Scary creature involved in holiday celebration dividing Gibson City

GIBSON CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — ‘Tis the season for holiday parades and festivities, and Gibson City is kicking off its fun on Saturday.  Some people are worried a scary figure may disrupt it though. Krampus is part of a German folklore from the 12th century.  Rantoul’s Baldwin Asylum is bringing him to life. Justin Carpenter, […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
WCIA

‘It wasn’t a random act’: Sunday Rantoul shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – “I looked outside and I was like, that’s terrible. It really is terrible,” one neighbor said, describing the crime scene on Falcon Drive Sunday afternoon. A 34-year-old man is dead and a 15-year-old boy was hospitalized with “non-life-threatening” injuries after they were both shot in broad daylight. “Obviously, middle of the […]
RANTOUL, IL

