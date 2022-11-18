Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Owner of the world's oldest dog offers the following guidanceB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Woman Horrified After 'Creepy Date' Slips His AirPods In Her BagAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income programBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Illinois Basketball: 5 observations from the Illini loss to Virginia
Even with a loss, I believe it was a good weekend for the Illinois basketball program. The Illini started the weekend off on the right foot by taking down No. 8 UCLA to advance to the championship of the Continental Tire Main Event. In the championship game, Illinois had Virginia...
Illinois' Brad Underwood in a 'good place' after Virginia rallies past Illini late
Illinois coach Brad Underwood is fiery and ultra-competitive. But even after the Illini wasted a late, two-point lead and fell to No. 16 Virginia, 70-61 on Sunday, Underwood was not ready to burn everything to the ground. A new-look Illinois team came to Las Vegas with a ton of questions. Underwood will hop on a plane back to Illinois armed with a whole lot of answers.
College Football Playoff projections: USC Trojans move up to No. 4
With their 48-45 win over UCLA, the USC Trojans have set themselves up for a possible berth in the College Football Playoff. To get into the CFP, the Trojans have to beat Notre Dame on Saturday, then win the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 2. That would make them 12-1 and Pac-12 champions - and a safe bet to be included in the top four teams in the final CFP rankings.
streakingthelawn.com
Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s 70-61 win over #19 Illinois
In the championship game of the Continental Tire Main Event Tournament, the Virginia Cavaliers beat the the Illinois Fighting Illini by a final score of 70-61. With the win, we have five takeaways. UVA gets another marquee win. After beating #5 Baylor on Friday and putting the team’s offensive potential...
CBS Sports
How to watch Illinois vs. Virginia: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The #16 Virginia Cavaliers will square off against the #19 Illinois Fighting Illini at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at T-Mobile Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. The Cavaliers were able to grind out a solid win over the Baylor Bears this past Friday, winning...
Pac-12 football tiebreakers: Who will USC face in championship game?
This much we know: The USC Trojans have officially clinched a berth in the Pac-12 football championship game. USC's thrilling 48-45 victory over UCLA on Saturday night moved them to 8-1 in the Pac-12 and earned the Trojans a spot in the conference title game on Dec. 2 in Las Vegas.
Champaign Here They Come: Ramblers dispatch Dukes to advance to title game
After playing perhaps their best game of the season when they trounced previously undefeated York 30-3 in an IHSA Class 8A semifinal, the Loyola Academy Ramblers will meet undefeated Lincoln-Way East for the championship at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium. While the sixth-seeded Ramblers were scoring their […] The post Champaign Here They Come: Ramblers dispatch Dukes to advance to title game appeared first on The Record.
Photos: Lincoln-Way East beats Glenbard West in Illinois Class 8A semifinal
The top-seeded Lincoln-Way East football team is headed to the Illinois Class 8A championship game. The Griffins defeated No. 5 seed Glenbard West 31-7 in the Class 8A semifinals on Saturday afternoon to clinch their spot in next week's championship game in Champaign. The No. 4 team in ...
WAND TV
IHSA State Football Championships return to Memorial Stadium
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois High School Association State Football Championships return to the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium in Champaign Thanksgiving weekend. On November 25–26, the top two teams from all divisions (1A–8A) will play for the title of State Champion. Over 35,000 fans are...
wglt.org
How a craft machining shop in Bloomington adapted its way to a fourth generation
You’ve heard a lot about the global supply chain over the past few years. This is a story about the Bloomington-Normal supply chain. G3 Machining in Bloomington is a locally owned machine shop that can make just about anything. Custom bolts for the electric automaker Rivian. Brackets for wireless routers at State Farm. Tap handles for Bloomington-Normal’s craft breweries.
1470 WMBD
Massive fire at ISU farm in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ill. — A building has completely collapsed due to a large fire on Illinois State University’s farm in Lexington. As of 5:30 a.m. Friday, 25 News reports that multiple fire companies were working to fight the fire that started around 1 a.m. As firefighters tried to put...
Central Illinois Proud
Nationwide warrants issued for suspects last seen in Illinois
LIVINGSTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects on the run after last being seen in Lisle, IL. According to a press release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s office, Gytis Cesnaitis and Kamile Andriuskeviciute are wanted for three separate theft incidents involving GPS units in Livingston County, amounting to roughly $100,000.
fordcountychronicle.com
Prairie City Wine Room opens in downtown Paxton
PAXTON — Lisa Allen has not had much downtime this month. A special education teacher at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School by day, Allen has been working three nights a week, too, at her newly opened wine bar in downtown Paxton: the Prairie City Wine Room. “To begin with, it’s been...
nowdecatur.com
2022 Macon County Tentative Multiplier Announced
November 20, 2022 – Macon County has been issued a tentative property assessment equalization factor of 1.0165, according to David Harris, Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue. The property assessment equalization factor, often called the “multiplier”, is the method used to achieve uniform property assessments among counties, as...
25newsnow.com
New Logan County wind farm draws threat of lawsuit
BEASON, Ill (WAND TV) - The Logan County board has approved a proposed wind farm in a 5-4 vote, but opponents of that wind farm are considering legal action to stop the construction of dozens of wind turbines. Wind farms have been a spark to controversies burning in communities across...
25newsnow.com
1 dead in I-74 crash southeast of Twin Cities
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - State Police said one person was killed in a three-vehicle crash that closed a portion of Interstate 74 between Champaign and Bloomington during a peak travel time on Friday. The crash was reported just after 4:35 p.m. on westbound I-74 in LeRoy, which is...
Scary creature involved in holiday celebration dividing Gibson City
GIBSON CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — ‘Tis the season for holiday parades and festivities, and Gibson City is kicking off its fun on Saturday. Some people are worried a scary figure may disrupt it though. Krampus is part of a German folklore from the 12th century. Rantoul’s Baldwin Asylum is bringing him to life. Justin Carpenter, […]
‘It wasn’t a random act’: Sunday Rantoul shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – “I looked outside and I was like, that’s terrible. It really is terrible,” one neighbor said, describing the crime scene on Falcon Drive Sunday afternoon. A 34-year-old man is dead and a 15-year-old boy was hospitalized with “non-life-threatening” injuries after they were both shot in broad daylight. “Obviously, middle of the […]
Comments / 0