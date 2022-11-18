ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump may not make it to the primaries

The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Whitmer Taps Michigan’s First Black Female Supreme Court Justice

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has chosen state Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden to become the next justice on the state’s Supreme Court, a historic move that will make the 34-year-old the first Black woman and youngest member of the court. “She will bring a unique perspective to our high court as a Black woman—and as a new, working mom—that has too long been left out,” Whitmer said, according to the Detroit News. Whitmer, who was recently re-elected, filled a seat vacated by Justice Bridget Mary McCormack, who is leaving to become CEO of a non-profit association for arbitration. “I will ensure equal access to justice, apply the law without fear or favor, and treat all who come before our state’s highest court with dignity and respect,” Bolden said.Read it at The Detroit News
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy