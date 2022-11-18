Read full article on original website
Argentina Have Three Goals Disallowed In 13 Minutes Against Saudi Arabia
They say that 13 is unlucky for some and it seemingly was for Argentina in the first half of their World Cup Group C opener against Saudi Arabia.
2022 World Cup schedule: France vs Australia tops Tuesday’s slate
This page is your one-stop shop for everything related to the 2022 World Cup schedule. Below you will find the
World Cup fans left baffled by VAR decision
There was confusion and controversy within minutes of the opening match of the Qatar World Cup after Ecuador had a goal disallowed against the host country by VAR using Fifa’s new semi-automated offside system.Ecuador thought they had taken a lead against Qatar after just two minutes when captain Enner Valencia powered in a header at the back post following a set-piece routine.World Cup LIVE: Qatar face Ecuador in opening gameBut, after a delay of almost two minutes, referee Daniele Orsato ruled out the goal and signalled that there had been an offside in the build-up.The replays of the goal...
Saudi Arabia End Argentina's 36-Game Unbeaten Run With Huge World Cup Shock In Qatar
Argentina 1-2 Saudi ArabiaSaudi Arabia caused one of the biggest shocks in FIFA World Cup history by coming from behind to beat Argentina in their Group C opener. Argentina were tipped as one of the pre-tournament favorites to go all the way in Qatar - and they still might - but very few foresaw ...
TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage
An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
HuffPost
Saudi Arabia Stuns Argentina And Lionel Messi In One Of Biggest World Cup Upsets Ever
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi stood with his hands on his hips near the center circle, looking stone-faced as Saudi Arabia’s jubilant players ran in all directions around him after scoring one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever against Argentina. The South American champion and one...
Mexico v Poland - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C
All the key details as Liverpool target Piotr Zielinski and Poland take on Mexico in Group C in Qatar on Tuesday.
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group F - Fixtures, Schedule, Results & Standings
All the key details from Group F which includes Belgium, Canada, Croatia, and Morocco.
Why was Ecuador’s World Cup opener vs. Qatar ruled out?
An unusual offside call delayed the opening goal of the World Cup, as Ecuador’s third-minute opening goal against Qatar was called back. A Pervis Estupiñán free kick from near midfield drew Qatar goalkeeper Saad Al-Sheeb off his line for an attempted punch, but Félix Torres got his head to the service first. Chaos ensued, with the ball bouncing amid hesitant players from both sides. Al-Sheeb retreated to his line, while Michael Estrada kept the play alive with a second header. That guided the ball towards Torres, who went for an acrobatic volley. Torres didn’t get good contact on the ball, but he...
'We Want Beer' Chanted by Ecuador Fans at World Cup, Budweiser Responds
Ecuador fans made their feelings clear about Qatar's U-turn on the sale of alcohol at FIFA World Cup stadiums, as they celebrated their victory over the hosts.
Budweiser And FIFA Could Part Ways After World Cup Alcohol Ban Debacle
The Middle Eastern country of Qatar is hosting the 22nd FIFA World Cup, making it the first nation in the region to do so. Referred to as having "the most compact tournament footprint since 1930" by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the premier event allows spectators to see multiple games in a day (per FIFA). After winning the bid in 2010, the wealthy host nation spent 12 years remapping its infrastructure with new roads, sidewalks, and a subway system. In addition, stadiums and hotels were built.
Maluma Abruptly Leaves Interview Over Question About Qatar World Cup
The World Cup host country has been subject to controversy in part due to the reported deaths of over 6,500 migrant workers since 2010.
World Cup 2022: England players to take a knee against Iran
England manager Gareth Southgate has said that his players will take a knee in the opening game of World Cup 2022 as an anti-racism gesture
Kylian Mbappe forced to wait as Qatar World Cup remains in thrall to Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi realised something needed to change. It is remarkable to say it now, especially given how easy Ligue 1 generally is for Paris Saint-Germain, but the Argentine found French football unexpectedly difficult in his first season. He struggled with the physicality. Messi just wasn’t used to the robustness of the challenges. It greatly subdued his whole game. His entourage found all of his analytics were way down. He wasn’t involved much in play. It was, according to those who know him, “the worst season of his career”.It wouldn’t be Messi, though, if he didn’t take the challenge head...
USA names 23-year-old captain for World Cup
Tyler Adams was named captain of the U.S. Men’s National Team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. At 23 years old, he is both the youngest World Cup captain for the USA since 1950 and the youngest of 32 captains in Qatar. The Leeds United midfielder was omnipresent during CONCACAF World Cup Read more... The post USA names 23-year-old captain for World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
World Cup offside call confuses broadcasters, soccer world
It took less than three minutes of gameplay for on-pitch controversy at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Renato Ibarra appeared to score the opening goal for Ecuador against host Qatar without any obvious sign that a player was offside. Then the “VAR check” banner showed on the FOX broadcast. The goal was ruled Read more... The post World Cup offside call confuses broadcasters, soccer world appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Glazer Family Explores Sale of Manchester United, per Report
The American-based ownership group reportedly ordered banks to steer the sale of the popular Premier League club.
"Game's gone!" – Fans notice strange detail on the referee's shirt during England vs Iran
Some fans were left stunned by a new addition to the referees' kits in Qatar
Qatar manager Felix Sanchez addresses fan exodus at World Cup opening game
Qatar manager Felix Sanchez addresses fan exodus at World Cup opening game.
Ecuador Fan In Qatar Hit With Angry Response After Making Money Taunt About VAR Call
An Ecuador supporter at the World Cup in Qatar was filmed taunting locals during Sunday's opening game of the tournament.
