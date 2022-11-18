NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer (NBCUIN & DTC) has launched the DreamWorks channel in France on SFR. “We are thrilled that DreamWorks is now available in over 40 countries, and we’re bringing our beloved DreamWorks characters to France with the first-ever channel launch, in partnership with SFR,” said Jennifer Lawlor, senior VP of DreamWorks Animation International. “This debut in France and our 2022 launches in Latin America and Brazil build upon ongoing expansion of the channel, following on from recent launches in Africa, India and Australia. We are excited to continue to grow DreamWorks’ footprint, attracting new audiences with the very best in kids’ entertainment.”

