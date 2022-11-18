Read full article on original website
Related
World Screen News
DreamWorks Channel Launches in France
NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer (NBCUIN & DTC) has launched the DreamWorks channel in France on SFR. “We are thrilled that DreamWorks is now available in over 40 countries, and we’re bringing our beloved DreamWorks characters to France with the first-ever channel launch, in partnership with SFR,” said Jennifer Lawlor, senior VP of DreamWorks Animation International. “This debut in France and our 2022 launches in Latin America and Brazil build upon ongoing expansion of the channel, following on from recent launches in Africa, India and Australia. We are excited to continue to grow DreamWorks’ footprint, attracting new audiences with the very best in kids’ entertainment.”
World Screen News
Global AVOD Revenues to Receive Boost from Hybrid Tier Rollouts
Global AVOD revenues from TV series and movies will hit $91 billion in 2028, up from $38 billion this year, according to Digital TV Research, boosted by SVOD services adding lower-cost ad-supported tiers. By 2028, 15 platforms will generate AVOD revenues in excess of $1 billion, including six global, five...
World Screen News
Fremantle Invests in Israel’s Silvio Productions
Fremantle has picked up a majority stake in Silvio Productions, the Israeli outfit behind doc titles such as Shadow of Truth, Coastal Road Killer, After Midnight, The Baby Daddy and Buried. Formerly known as EGG Films, Silvio Productions was founded by award-winning Israeli-based director-writer-producers Yotam Guendelman and Mika Timor. They...
World Screen News
Sinking Ship Sells Series Throughout Europe & Canada
Sinking Ship Entertainment has inked distribution deals for two of its popular kids’ series, including Odd Squad, in France, Spain, Eastern Europe and French Canada. Season two of the math comedy series Odd Squad, a co-production with Fred Rogers Productions, has been sold to France Télévisions for French-language rights in Europe, while season three has been acquired by Ypsilon for distribution rights in Spain. Quebecor Content picked up season one for French Canada.
World Screen News
New FilmRise Channels Added to LG
New FilmRise FAST channels, including a Hell’s Kitchen destination, have been added to LG Channels across North America, the U.K., Ireland and the Nordics. The new FAST channels are Forensic Files, Unsolved Mysteries, Heartland, 21 Jump Street, Hell’s Kitchen, FilmRise Free Movies US, FilmRise Free Movies CA and FilmRise Free Movies UK. The FilmRise Free Movies channels are curated for their specific regional audiences.
World Screen News
Van Der Valk Season Three Wraps Production
Production has wrapped on season three of Company Pictures’ detective drama Van Der Valk, which is distributed by All3Media International. In the third season, Marc Warren reprises his role alongside Maimie McCoy, Darrell D’Silva and Emma Fielding. New to the series are Django Chan-Reeves and Azan Ahmed. Chris Murray continues to serve as lead writer and showrunner.
World Screen News
Competition Intensifies in Southeast Asian Streaming
Premium video usage and subscriber takeup rebounded across Southeast Asia in the third quarter, per new Media Partners Asia (MPA) research, driven by intensifying competition among global, regional and local players. In the quarter, premium online video viewership rose 6 percent in Southeast Asia, led by Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and...
World Screen News
TV Asia Screenings Festival Now Live
World Screen is putting the spotlight on hot properties for Asia TV Forum in our second annual TV Asia Screenings Festival. Visit TVAsiaScreeningsFestival.com to screen this mix of dramas, docs and kids’ shows. Clicking on each show title below will take you directly to the trailer. It’s been a...
Comments / 0