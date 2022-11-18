ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

'Next man up': Bradley basketball team loses another starter to injury

By Dave Eminian, Journal Star
Journal Star
Journal Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24v8VS_0jFwkjUK00

PEORIA — The Bradley Braves' depth is being tested in the early part of the 2022-23 season.

The Braves lost another starter this week as wing Zek Montgomery ended up in a cast with a broken right wrist.

Montgomery suffered the injury to his shooting wrist during Bradley's 89-61 win over Eastern Michigan on Tuesday at Carver Arena, although the team isn't sure how he did it. He will not need surgery and is expected to be out 3-4 weeks.

"No idea how I hurt it," Montgomery said Friday at practice. "It was during the game (Saturday), but I don't think I hit anything or landed on it. I remember slapping at the ball and some pain, but I just really don't know.

"It's one of those that just happen. Unfortunate it happened to me, I liked the way my season was going."

Montgomery averaged 10.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 24.3 minutes per game. He was 4-of-7 from 3-point range (57%).

'I'm home': 'I'm home': Bradley Braves man in the middle has found a basketball family

"We got to have a next man up mentality every season," Bradley coach Brian Wardle said. "We've had a lot of injuries to the team over the years and guys have to be ready to step in and play.

"It's tough to be without Zek and Rienk (Mast), that's two starters gone."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U88GQ_0jFwkjUK00

Montgomery joins starting center Rienk Mast on the injury list. Mast has been out with an MCL knee sprain, and is expected to miss 4-8 weeks.

Mast, who is three weeks out from that injury, said Tuesday he expected to be out of his knee brace by the end of this week, and that he was feeling good. He'll play games with a knee brace on going forward.

How does the lineup change?

With Mast and Montgomery out of the picture, the Bradley starting lineup will change again ahead of Saturday's game against Southeast Missouri State.

"Ja'Shon Henry will move in there," said Wardle, of the fifth-year senior who has been a force off the bench. "Malevy Leons, Darius Hannah, Duke Deen and Connor Hickman. That's likely.

"Christian Davis could get time at the 3 spot. I think you'll see, depending on the matchups, we may try to go big and long, or smaller and fast."

Hall of Fame game

The Bradley 2005-06 Sweet 16 team and its head coach, Jim Les, will be inducted into the Bradley Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday during halftime of the men's game at Carver Arena.

More: Sweet return: Iconic 2006 Bradley basketball team picked for school's hall of fame

The BU women's team will play at McNeese State at noon, the men's team will host SEMO at 3 p.m. and the 2005-06 team will attend a Hall of Fame banquet hosted by the Bradley Braves Club at the Peoria Civic Center’s fourth-floor banquet facility, beginning with a cocktail hour that will precede the 6 p.m. dinner program.

Bravely Speaking

● Injured Bradley center Rienk Mast was taking part in some of the drills during practice in Carver Arena on Friday, wearing a scaled down "game day knee brace." It was his first attempt at it and showed progress in his recovery.

● Bradley's practice drew some special visitors. On one baseline, watching practice and talking briefly to head coach Brian Wardle, was former BU guard Darrell Brown . In the grandstand was former BU guard Tony Bennett and along the sideline was former BU guard Danya Kingsby .

Southeast Missouri State vs. Bradley

  • When: 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Where: Carver Arena, Peoria
  • Watch: ESPN+
  • Listen: WMBD-AM 1470, FM 100.3
  • Records: Bradley, 2-1. SEMO, 3-0.
  • KenPom ranking: Bradley, No. 127. SEMO, No. 284.
  • Head coaches: Bradley, Brian Wardle (8th season). SEMO, Brad Korn (3rd season).
  • All-time series: Bradley, 9-2.
  • Bravely Speaking: Bradley is averaging 81.3 points per game, second-most among Missouri Valley Conference teams. … The Braves' 38.7% shooting from 3-point range is third-best among Valley teams. … Bradley's +6.67 turnover margin per game is No. 1 in the MVC. … BU forward Ja'Shon Henry is shooting 67%, third-best among Valley players. … Ville Tahvanainen is shooting 67% (8 of 12) from 3-point range. … SEMO beat MVC member Evansville, 67-61, on the road Wednesday. … SEMO gets 41% of its offense from 3-point range. … The Redhawks lead the Ohio Valley Conference. BU is 31-14 all-time against the OVC and 26-8 at home. … SEMO guards Chris Harris and Phillip Russell are all All-OVC preseason picks, and both are averaging 12 points per game.

Dave Eminian is the Journal Star sports columnist, and covers Bradley men's basketball, the Rivermen and Chiefs. He writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. He can be reached at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: 'Next man up': Bradley basketball team loses another starter to injury

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
25newsnow.com

Former Pekin basketball star passes away, university says

PEKIN (25 News Now) - The Central Illinois basketball community is mourning the loss of a former Pekin Dragon. According to a post from St. Ambrose University Athletics Saturday, student-athlete Patrick Torrey passed away. Torrey was a 2019 graduate of Pekin High School and was a star on the Dragons’ Regional Championship basketball team.
PEKIN, IL
25newsnow.com

25 Sports Saturday - November 19, 2022

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - The first week of the high school girls basketball season is in the books with a busy Saturday. In the Intercity Tournament, Normal Community beats Normal West 54-32. In the Limestone Tournament, Peoria High defeats Limestone 66-34, and Dunlap gets a win over Eisenhower 76-27. Also Saturday, Eureka falls to Porta 44-37 in the Clinton Tournament title game.
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU football hangs on for 20-13 overtime win over Western Illinois

It took an overtime period, but Illinois State football defeated winless Western Illinois 20-13 to conclude its season Saturday at Hancock Stadium. Tommy Rittenhouse fooled the Leatherneck defense with a quarterback keeper, striking from eight yards out to put the pressure on WIU in overtime. "We'd been running inside zone...
MACOMB, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bradley enshrines 2006 Sweet 16 team into athletic Hall of Fame

PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Bradley University paid special tribute to one of their most popular men’s basketball teams in school history on Saturday. At halftime of their game against Southeast Missouri State, the school enshrined the 2005-2006 Sweet 16 team into their athletic Hall of Fame. It was...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria High, Tri-Valley headed to football state championship games

PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Peoria and Tri-Valley are both headed to the IHSA State Championships next week in Champaign after winning in the semis on Saturday. Peoria won a barnburner 76-56 at home over Morris. Running back Malachi Washington finished with nearly 383 yards rushing and five touchdowns for the Lions.
PEORIA, IL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Normal, November 20 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The University High School - Normal basketball team will have a game with Bloomington High School on November 19, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BLOOMINGTON, IL
977wmoi.com

West Central Outlasts Amboy, Captures First I8FA State Football Championship

Story by Prairie Communications Intern, Kadin Rogers. In front of a packed April Zorn Memorial Stadium at the campus of Monmouth College, the West Central Heat took on the Clippers of the Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio high school coop. Fresh off a dramatic last second win at Polo on the back of a Kaiden Droste 26 yard touchdown run, West Central battled with the 4 seeded Clippers all night long, but won the back and fourth, outlasting Amboy 44-36 and completing their season with a perfect 13-0 record.
AMBOY, IL
warricknews.com

Future south suburban gaming destination named 'official casino' of Chicago Bulls

EAST HAZEL CREST — The south suburban casino in Cook County, Illinois, probably won't open until at least 2024, but it's already teaming up with a Chicago institution. Wind Creek Hospitality announced Thursday that it has inked a multiyear partnership with the Chicago Bulls designating the Wind Creek Chicago Southland Casino and Resort as the "official casino" of the pro basketball team.
CHICAGO, IL
1470 WMBD

Massive fire at ISU farm in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ill. — A building has completely collapsed due to a large fire on Illinois State University’s farm in Lexington. As of 5:30 a.m. Friday, 25 News reports that multiple fire companies were working to fight the fire that started around 1 a.m. As firefighters tried to put...
LEXINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Famous Dave’s in Peoria closing down by end of year

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Owners of a popular barbecue restaurant chain in Peoria are preparing to close their doors for good. Famous Dave’s, near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie, will be shutting down before the New Year. The owner, Ron Helms, tells WMBD right now they’re only doing...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Flu Activity bottlenecking local hospitals

L&T Technology Services brings more manufacturing …. L&T Technology Services brings more manufacturing resources to Peoria. No arrest yet after teen shot in Bloomington Wednesday …. No arrest yet after teen shot in Bloomington Wednesday night. Ask the Doc: National Hospice & Palliative Care Month. Ask the Doc: National Hospice...
PEORIA, IL
advantagenews.com

Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum

A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
COOK COUNTY, IL
osfhealthcare.org

OSF Saint Luke welcomes new general surgeon

OSF HealthCare Saint Luke Medical Center is pleased to add a new general surgeon to better serve the community of Kewanee and surrounding areas. The addition of Calvin Atwell, MD, will ensure increased access for patients in need of general surgery at the OSF Medical Group office at 1051 W. South St.
KEWANEE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Woman shot to death Saturday night in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was killed in Peoria Saturday night, and police are working to learn more about the city’s latest homicide. Just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Peoria police responded to the intersection of W. Montana and S. Oregon Streets for a call of shots fired during a burglary in progress. When they arrived, officers found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds inside a residence.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Police looking for missing man

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria Police Department (PPD) is requesting the public to be on the lookout for a missing person. Austin Burnett was last seen on Nov. 12 at approximately 8:09 a.m. in downtown Peoria. He is described as a white male, 25 years old, approximately 6’2” tall, approximately 170.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Win a Corvette, help East Peoria’s new Levee Park

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Would a brand new, limited edition, 70th anniversary 2023 Chevrolet Corvette entice you into throwing some financial support behind the new, under construction, Levee Park in East Peoria?. The East Peoria Community Foundation is hoping it will, thanks to a raffle for such a vehicle,...
EAST PEORIA, IL
WCIA

State Police: One dead in I-74 crash

LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police officials confirmed that one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 74 near Le Roy Friday evening. The crash happened at milepost 154 just after 4:30 p.m. Officials said the crash involved three-vehicles with one person being killed and no one else being hurt. Westbound I-74 […]
LE ROY, IL
Journal Star

Journal Star

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Peoria, IL from Peoria Journal Star.

 http://pjstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy