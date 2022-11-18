Keyboardist/vocalist Andrew “Red” Johnson has announced that he will step away from Spafford after more than a decade. An upcoming two-night New Year’s Eve run in Tempe, AZ will mark his final performances with the band. The news from Red arrives on the heels of the quartet’s lengthy 2022 fall tour, which wrapped up on Saturday with a set at the one-day JamBurg festival in Leesburg, FL.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO