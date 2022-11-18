Read full article on original website
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't KnowJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
wabe.org
Miss Scarlet & The Duke
wabe.org
American Masters
Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. Where is the quality of life in that?. And Atlanta’s about to get...
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune away
If you are Atlanta billionaire Arthur Blank- you promise to give your fortune away. In 1978, Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank were fired from their jobs at a regional hardware store. So they decided to open their own hardware store- Home Depot. Three years later, along with investor Ken Langone, they took Home Depot public.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Decatur family competes on game show
Viewers of the popular TV game show Family Feud will soon get the chance to cheer on a DeKalb County family on Nov. 21. In the upcoming episode, five members of the Crowder family from Decatur will compete against another family in the long-running CBS game show hosted by comedian Steve Harvey.
WSB-TV Atlanta
PHOTOS: Tyler Perry, Ludacris, other Atlanta stars come out for celeb's birthday
Jane Fonda's 85th Birthday, a benefit for Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential (GCAPP) ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 10: Jane Fonda and Ludacris attend Jane Fonda's 85th Birthday, a benefit for Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential (GCAPP) on November 10, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for GCAPP) (Moses Robinson/Getty Images for GCAPP)
WXIA 11 Alive
'My understanding of love started to shift'| Couple shares story on finding love and bringing new life into the world
"God gives you a path and God directs you on the path, and this is the path that God gave me," Ja'Mel Ware said. "Being a pregnant man was actually quite difficult for me. It was very challenging because now all of a sudden, people who had understood my identity now were questioning me about my own identity. And so I began to question myself," Ja'Mel Ware, of Atlanta, said.
wabe.org
Hosea Helps thousands of Atlanta residents in time for the holiday season
Lifelong Atlanta resident and renowned human rights activist Elisabeth Omilami knows firsthand that the value of a person’s heart does not lie within their pockets. As CEO of Hosea Helps, she comes across thousands of citizens throughout the state who have experienced professional and personal setbacks that have impacted their standards of living but have kept their high spirits intact.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta icon T.I. details Trap City Cafe restaurant, need for affordable housing
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta icon T.I. is best known as an award-winning rapper, actor, producer, entrepreneur, and businessman around the world. He recently added restaurant owner to his growing portfolio of accolades. T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, opened his Trap City Cafe in September after...
fox5atlanta.com
Kandi Burruss' Atlanta restaurant sued over 2020 triple shooting
EAST POINT, Ga. - Singer, producer, and "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss is reportedly being sued over a shooting that happened at one of her restaurants. The shooting happened on Valentine's Day at Burruss' Old Lady Gang restaurant, which is located on the 3600 block of Market Boulevard in East Point.
How did Atlanta accelerate gentrification and displacement? Local author counts the ways
LISTEN: Over the past few decades, the cost of owning a home in the Atlanta metro area has risen dramatically, and that has pushed some low income residents out of the area. In his new book, Dan Immergluck, professor of urban studies at Georgia State University, says the city of Atlanta failed to protect Atlanta's poorest residents from being displaced by gentrification. GPB's Peter Biello talks to him about it.
JEFFERY: The full Young Thug story, from Cleveland Avenue and beyond | Part 1
As Young Thug's case nears a trial date, 11Alive’s ‘Jeffery’ series gives an exclusive lens into what this case means – legally, artistically and culturally. Neima Abdulahi (11Alive), Meredith Sheldon (11Alive), Mike Nicolas, Erin Peterson. Published: 5:19 PM EST November 16, 2022. Updated: 11:18 AM EST...
New ground broken at downtown Centennial Yards development
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens was downtown Thursday afternoon to celebrate the groundbreaking of the first phase of Centennial Yards, the $5 billion revitalization project expected to bring more economic vitality to the city. The 50-acre development will take the place of The Gulch, a plot of undeveloped land adjacent to the State Farm Arena and […] The post New ground broken at downtown Centennial Yards development appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta E-911 hosting on the spot hiring event
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Friday is your chance to join the Atlanta E-911 Communications Center. Atlanta E-911 is hosting a hiring event Friday, Nov. 18. Attendees will be able to walk in, test, interview, and walk away with a conditional job offer. The event will take place from...
wabe.org
WABE News Quiz, November 18, 2022
#1. Incumbent candidate for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock’s campaign is suing to allow what?. #2. What Georgia public figure said, “What we need to do is keep having those gas-guzzling cars. We got the good emissions under those cars.”. #3. The U.S. Senate advanced bi-partisan legislation this week...
fox5atlanta.com
Stray bullet hits southwest Atlanta man sleeping in bed
ATLANTA - An overnight shooting in a Southwest Atlanta neighborhood sent one man to the hospital. Police said he was hit by a stray bullet. Residents of Sandlewood Estates said they were startled by the sound of gunshots just after midnight Saturday, but they were even more disturbed to learn that one of those shots hit a neighbor who was in bed sleeping at the time.
wabe.org
Washington Week
WXIA 11 Alive
Resources and food pantries for metro Atlanta as Thanksgiving approaches
ATLANTA — With Thanksgiving approaching, it's not uncommon to see lots of turkey giveaway events and other food drives meant to help struggling families enjoy a full holiday dinner. But with some families caught in a disruption of SNAP food assistance services in Georgia, there's also a growing need...
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta movie studio, town hit with racial discrimination lawsuit
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - A group of Black Georgia residents have filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the prominent studio that's home to the state's Marvel productions and the town associated with it. Located about a half an hour from Downtown Atlanta, Trilith, formerly known as Pinewood Studios, is the Fayetteville...
Man shot while sleeping inside Atlanta home, police say
ATLANTA — A man was shot while sleeping inside his home early Saturday morning, Atlanta police say. Just after midnight, Atlanta police arrived at the 2300 block of Sandcove after finding a man with a gunshot wound. Police said someone outside shot inside the man’s home in southwest Atlanta....
