Portraits of distinguished Princetonians Ruth Simmons and Elaine Fuchs unveiled

Novelist and National Book Foundation “5 under 35” honoree continues the 2022-23 C.K. Williams Reading Series organized by Princeton’s creative writing students. Bestselling novelist and National Book Foundation “5 under 35” honoree Raven Leilani, author of the Kirkus Prize-winning novel Luster, will read from her work at 5:00 p.m. on December 5 in the Drapkin Studio at the Lewis Arts complex on the Princeton University campus. Yunxia Hallowell, Chaya Holch, Mel Hornyak, Sheherzad Jamal, Cassandra James and Danielle Jenkins, seniors in Princeton’s Program in Creative Writing, will also read from their recent work; senior Ashira Shirali will host the evening. This event is part of the 2022-2023 C.K. Williams Reading Series, named after the late Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award-winning poet C.K. Williams, who served on Princeton’s faculty for 20 years. This series showcases senior students of the Program in Creative Writing alongside established writers as special guests. The event is free and open to the public, no tickets are required. The studio is an accessible venue, and guests in need of access accommodations are invited to contact the Lewis Center at LewisCenter@princeton.edu at least one week prior to the event date.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO