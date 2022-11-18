Portraits of distinguished Princetonians Ruth Simmons and Elaine Fuchs unveiled

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Dad Charged With Infant Daughter's DeathBridget MulroyPerth Amboy, NJ
$1M Grant for Indian King Tavern, Wallace House Historic SitesMorristown MinuteSomerset County, NJ
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
Men’s Soccer: No. 3 Buckeyes regular season ends with 2-1 loss to No. 2 Scarlet Knights in Big Ten Tournament semifinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas ShopTravel MavenLevittown, PA
Related
Princeton University
Jennifer Rexford named Princeton’s next provost
Jennifer Rexford, the Gordon Y.S. Wu Professor in Engineering, professor and department chair in computer science, and a 1991 graduate of the University, has been named Princeton’s provost. Her appointment will take effect on March 13. Rexford, who has overseen a period of extraordinary growth in the Department of...
Princeton University
Rexford ’91 Named Provost, Research Dean Debenedetti Steps Down
Princeton announces changes in administrative roles that will take effect in 2023 — Princeton University announced two changes in major administrative roles Tuesday: Computer science professor Jennifer Rexford ’91 was appointed as the next provost, and chemical and biological engineering professor Pablo Debenedetti will step down as dean for research after 10 years in the role.
Princeton University
NYU and Princeton philosopher Kwame Anthony Appiah named Baccalaureate speaker
New York University Professor of Philosophy and Law Kwame Anthony Appiah has been selected as the University’s 2023 Baccalaureate speaker. Appiah, a renowned philosopher and cultural theorist, previously taught at Princeton and is the Laurance S. Rockefeller University Professor of Philosophy and the University Center for Human Values, Emeritus.
Princeton University
Reading by Raven Leilani and Princeton Creative Writing Seniors on December 5
Novelist and National Book Foundation “5 under 35” honoree continues the 2022-23 C.K. Williams Reading Series organized by Princeton’s creative writing students. Bestselling novelist and National Book Foundation “5 under 35” honoree Raven Leilani, author of the Kirkus Prize-winning novel Luster, will read from her work at 5:00 p.m. on December 5 in the Drapkin Studio at the Lewis Arts complex on the Princeton University campus. Yunxia Hallowell, Chaya Holch, Mel Hornyak, Sheherzad Jamal, Cassandra James and Danielle Jenkins, seniors in Princeton’s Program in Creative Writing, will also read from their recent work; senior Ashira Shirali will host the evening. This event is part of the 2022-2023 C.K. Williams Reading Series, named after the late Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award-winning poet C.K. Williams, who served on Princeton’s faculty for 20 years. This series showcases senior students of the Program in Creative Writing alongside established writers as special guests. The event is free and open to the public, no tickets are required. The studio is an accessible venue, and guests in need of access accommodations are invited to contact the Lewis Center at LewisCenter@princeton.edu at least one week prior to the event date.
Princeton University
2021-22 Hodder Fellow Mark Thomas Gibson Returns to Princeton for HERE YE, HEAR YE!!! Exhibition
Video and photo highlights from artist's talk and opening reception for HERE YE, HEAR YE!!! featuring 2021-22 Hodder Fellow and artist Mark Thomas Gibson. Artist Mark Thomas Gibson returned to the Princeton campus for two events surrounding his exhibit HERE YE, HEAR YE!!! which featured paintings, drawings and collages engaging caricature and satire. The exhibition of new work was created by Gibson during the course of his 2021-22 Hodder Fellowship and was on display from Oct. 22 – Nov. 23, 2022 in the Hurley Gallery.
Comments / 0