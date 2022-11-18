Read full article on original website
Related
13-Year-Old Theresa Franklin Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on the 3100 block of Ethan Symone Street around 4 a.m. The Beaumont Police Department found the suspects fleeing the scene in a 2023 Silver Hyundai when the driver lost control at Major Drive and Interstate 10 and crashed into a concrete pillar.
13-Year-Old Girl Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
Texas Police officials report that a teenage girl is dead after the stolen vehicle she was inside crashed into a concrete pillar. The incident took place in Beaumont, 85 miles east of Houston.
These Unsolved East Texas Murders Continue to Haunt Investigators
Tara Blue - Shelby County, presumed murdered in 2001, UNSOLVED. Brian Martin - Angelina County, body found on FM 841 in 1985, UNSOLVED. Natasha Atchley - Shepherd, TX, the body of the former Livingston student was found in the trunk of her burned car in 1992, UNSOLVED. Bill Roland -...
Vehicle and Body of Missing Lake Charles Woman Recovered from Bayou d’Inde Near I-10 in Sulphur
Vehicle and Body of Missing Lake Charles Woman Recovered from Bayou d’Inde Near I-10 in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – During the evening hours of November 21, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that the vehicle and the body of 32-year-old Stephany Fong, of Lake Charles, Louisiana were recovered. According to CPSO, Fong’s body and vehicle were recovered from Bayou d’Inde near the Beglis Parkway onramp to I-10 in Sulphur, Louisiana.
KLTV
27-year-old arrested after allegedly fleeing Lufkin police in stolen truck
Woman has been volunteering at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview 47 years. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with 97-year-old Christus Good Shepherd volunteer Marilyn Johnson who has volunteered at that hospital for 47 years. Her birthday is November 23, and she's thinking about retiring from volunteering. Overton 5-year-old reported missing...
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Nov 21st, 2022
We conducted a search for the missing person, Joshua Ian Larkin on Saturday, and Sunday. We conducted a search in the areas and the location where he was last seen and parked his vehicle with negative results. We searched the entire property was his vehicle was parked, and a large, wooded area next to that location where he was last seen. A searched was initiated using a Blood Hound, Deputies from Vernon Parish, Beauregard Parish, and Newton County Sheriff’s Office along with members of the Trout Creek Volunteer Fire Department. We used searchers on foot, 4-Wheeler (ATV), and Side-by-Sides (UTV). Blood Hounds were used on both days. Other investigative search methods are being used as our investigation for the whereabouts of Mr. Larkin continues. Anyone who may have seen Joshua Ian Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th, is asked to contact the Office at (409)379-3636 or 3637.
Lufkin intersection cleaned up after wood screws were spilled on road
UPDATE: The roads have been cleaned up, according to Lufkin city officials. LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Drivers are being asked to avoid the intersection of Daniel McCall Drive and College Drive because there are wooden screws all over the road, according to the city of Lufkin. Officials said the screws are two-inches long and they […]
Lake Charles American Press
CPSO searching for missing woman
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for Stephany Fong, 32, of Lake Charles, who was reported missing Saturday evening. She was last seen shortly after 5 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, traveling northbound on Beglis Parkway in Sulphur, north of Cypress Street. She was last seen driving her vehicle, a white, Toyota RAV4, bearing Louisiana license plate 342DDV.
kjas.com
Newton County man still missing
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby said Monday that a man is still missing, and an extensive search over the weekend turned up no results. Joshua Ian Larkin, 38, was last seen at about 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 17th at his mother’s home in Kirbyville when he told her that he was going hunting at a location on Private Road 725 in the Call Community. However, the mother said her son never returned.
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Body of missing woman found in submerged car
The body of Stephany Fong, 32, was recovered from a submerged vehicle Monday night, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. Mancuso said while foul play is not suspected, his office is approaching the investigation as a homicide out of precaution. Fong was reported missing on Saturday, and was last seen...
kjas.com
James Lowell Terrell, III
James Lowell Terrell, III of Buna passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at his home. Funeral service will be 10 am Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Adams EE Stringer Funeral Home in Buna with burial at Antioch Cemetery. Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 pm Friday, November 25. Born July 4,...
kogt.com
House Fire In West Orange
Monday afternoon around 2:30pm firefighters from West Orange were called to 1319 Milam for a trailer that was fully involved. Firefighters fought the blaze for several hours. Neighbors say the owner of the home left his residence before they noticed the mobile home on fire. The cause is under investigation.
Only jury can decide if deadly encounter between two retired first responders was self defense
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are working to figure out what led to a deadly shooting between two retired first responders. The shooting happened Thursday in the 8000 block of Tom Drive. Residents said the neighborhood is normally quiet. “We responded to a shooting and found the...
Jasper County deputy attacked, choked during traffic stop
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A 25-year-old Magnolia Springs man is behind bars after assaulting and choking a Jasper County deputy last week. Kenneth Woods, 25, was arrested on Friday, November 11, 2022, after attacking a deputy following a brief chase along Texas Highway 96. Deputies initially pulled over a...
Jasper County Sheriff's Office collecting toys, taking applications for Blue Santa program
JASPER, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is collecting toys and taking applications for its yearly Blue Santa program. The Blue Santa is accepting donations of toys as well as monetary donations so that deputies can help provide a better Christmas to children in Jasper County. Parents hoping...
kjas.com
Small fire in Jasper Whataburger HVAC system
The Jasper Fire Department was called to Whataburger on South Wheeler Street late Monday morning when a small fire occurred in the air conditioning system on top of the roof. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming out of the system and also inside the restaurant, but no flames were visible.
13-year-old girl dies after stolen vehicle crashes into concrete pillar at I10 and Major Drive
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after an early Sunday morning wreck left a 13-year-old Beaumont girl dead. Beaumont police officers responded to the 3100 block of Ethan Symone Street around 4 a.m., after receiving regarding an auto burglary. Officers found the suspects fleeing the scene in a 2023...
kjas.com
Fire at Dollar General in Kirbyville
The volunteers of the Kirbyville Fire Department were dispatched to the Dollar General Store on Highway 96 shortly after 7:00 on Saturday morning when it was reported that a fire had broken out in the milk section of the business. Firemen arrived and within a short time had the fire...
12newsnow.com
Business owners, neighbors at odds over shooting range in Buna neighborhood
Some Buna residents are saying they fear living in their community after a shooting range opened in it. But range owners say they have a right to be there, too.
Have you seen him? | Newton County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man who was last seen Thursday
NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — The Newton County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing 38-year-old man who has not been seen since Thursday. The mother of Joshua Ian Larkin contacted the sheriff's office to report him missing Saturday. She said she last saw Larkin on Thursday, November 17, 2022 around 9 a.m. at her residence in Kirbyville, according to a Newton County Sheriff's Office release.
Comments / 0