AZFamily
Pinal County searching for murder suspect
American Airlines adds more Phoenix flights ahead of Super Bowl LVII. American Airlines announced it has added 91 flights between Phoenix and 22 U.S. cities from Feb. 9 and Feb. 14. Ford comes through with $20K donation to The Salvation Army!. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. While Tess Rafols was...
Gizmodo
Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year
More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
fox10phoenix.com
Tragedy strikes north Phoenix neighborhood, new governor for Arizona: A look at this week's top stories
PHOENIX - 1. 'Complete tragedy': Identities of 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home released: A family of five was found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides. Neighbors continue to react as investigation into family deaths...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
61-year-old mother shot to death in East Valley, suspect arrested
PHOENIX — A 61-year-old mother was shot to death Monday morning by a stranger near Greenfield and Baseline roads, according to the Mesa Police Department. At about 9:30 a.m., police received a call from a 27-year-old man who told the dispatcher he and his mother had just been shot.
AZFamily
Phoenix pastor crushed by boulder on charity hike set to finish what he started
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A boulder crushed a Phoenix pastor who was hiking for charity in 2020. The hike ended up raising millions for the victims of Warren Jeffs’ polygamy in Colorado City. His daughter finished the journey in 2020, and now, the pastor is close to finishing it, too.
AZFamily
Police: Chandler father who reportedly shot 2 kids was previously arrested for domestic violence
Ex-porn star accused of profiting from PPP loans while running Scottsdale gym. Duane Bell says John “Jay” Grdina used his name to take out a $60,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan for the Scottsdale business. Seasonal depression triggered in the summer for Arizonans. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Dr....
santansun.com
Ferguson opens giant automated warehouse in Chandler
Chandler is welcoming another business heavyweight to the city after Ferguson, North America’s leading distributor of plumbing and HVAC supplies, opened a new market distribution center on Queen Creek Road Nov. 15. The facility is one of the ways the company with 37,000 suppliers hopes to improve supply-chain slowdowns...
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in Town
A local seafood restaurant chain has opened another location.Photo bySunira Moses/Unsplash. Whether it is a low country boil, a steaming plate of crab legs, or just a mound of shrimp, topped off with corn and potatoes, sometimes there’s nothing better than diving into a plate of seafood with your fingers, the perfect seasoning mixed with butter dripping down your hands. It makes you feel like a kid again. The ability to ditch the silverware and instead pick up goodies with your fingers. However, unlike your childhood, there are no adults standing around to scold you for doing so (although your significant other might not be a big fan of it). So, if you’re a lover of seafood and the fun eating with your hands brings, you’re going to love the newest addition to a popular seafood and crab joint in metro Phoenix.
AZFamily
Mysterious dinosaur sculptures appear near downtown Phoenix homeless camp
If you're looking for an action-packed weekend, head to Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre to watch the toughest sport on dirt!. Soccer players share impact Phoenix woman left on them days after horrific murder-suicide. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Police believe Jasen Hudgens shot himself in the head after killing...
Man shot to death in Mesa during road rage fight, police say
MESA, Ariz. — A man in Mesa was shot and killed Sunday afternoon during a road rage incident near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue, the city's police department said. Felipe Cisneros, 49, was found lying in a parking lot around 12:30 p.m. suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly crash in Scottsdale prompts road closure
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A north Scottsdale intersection was closed following a deadly crash in the area of 94th Street and Thunderbird Road, not far from the Loop 101 freeway. A pickup truck ended up on its side and police say four people were transported to an area hospital. One person died.
fox10phoenix.com
Fire crews battle fire at Phoenix adult boutique; man arrested by police
PHOENIX - Authorities say a man has been arrested following a fire at an adult boutique store in Phoenix. The fire is burning in the area of 3rd Street and Camelback. According to police, officers responded to a call in the area at around 3:30 p.m. of a man lighting things on fire inside a business. Employees and customers were evacuated from the store, and officers later tried to get the man out of the building, to no avail.
Casa Grande Ruins continue to mystify visitors and experts
Casa Grande Ruins National ParkNational Park Service: U.S. Department of the Interior. Casa Grande Ruins is a mysterious prehistoric village located in Casa Grande. This large primitive area has been around since 1350 C.E. It’s one of the largest ever built in North America.
AZFamily
Dinosaur sculptures pop up in downtown Phoenix, stir up controversy around homeless encampment
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Take a drive along the west side of Downtown Phoenix, and you’ll see many homeless tents and people struggling to get by. One of the last things you’d expect to see is a Triceratops and a Brontosaurus. The big metal dinosaur sculptures showed up a few days ago, and no one is quite sure where they came from.
AZFamily
Tree trimers dump mulch on Phoenix homeowner’s driveway after not being paid
Moon Valley Nursery eagerly got involved to help out by agreeing to remove all that mulch and hauling it away at absolutely no cost to Harrison. Santa is pretty good at stuffing stockings. But if he needs a little help, Toy Insider's James Zahn has some ideas. FTC considers new...
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting at Glendale apartment complex
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after a shooting at a Glendale apartment complex Sunday night. Around 10 p.m., Glendale police responded to the report of a shooting near 59th and Montebello avenues, just south of Bethany Home Road. Officers arrived and found a man shot. Police performed CPR on the man until the Glendale Fire Department arrived and took him to the hospital, where he died.
citysuntimes.com
Desert Ridge Marketplace continues to grow this fall
Desert Ridge Marketplace has signed five new tenants that are set to open this fall – just in time for a festive, fun-filled season. The new additions and more on the way, total over 50,000 square feet and a 98% leased shopping center. The lineup includes trendy new eateries, an innovative beauty studio and an exciting new spot to shop.
Police: History of domestic violence from the Chandler father who shot his two children and then himself
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Chander man is dead after shooting and critically injuring his two children and then shooting himself Saturday night. Police identified the man as 52-year-old Derek Aaron Tighe. The Chandler Police Department says officers responded to the shooting around 7:50 p.m. in the area of Queen...
