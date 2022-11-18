ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

AZFamily

Pinal County searching for murder suspect

American Airlines adds more Phoenix flights ahead of Super Bowl LVII. American Airlines announced it has added 91 flights between Phoenix and 22 U.S. cities from Feb. 9 and Feb. 14. Ford comes through with $20K donation to The Salvation Army!. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. While Tess Rafols was...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
Gizmodo

Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year

More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
santansun.com

Ferguson opens giant automated warehouse in Chandler

Chandler is welcoming another business heavyweight to the city after Ferguson, North America’s leading distributor of plumbing and HVAC supplies, opened a new market distribution center on Queen Creek Road Nov. 15. The facility is one of the ways the company with 37,000 suppliers hopes to improve supply-chain slowdowns...
CHANDLER, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in Town

A local seafood restaurant chain has opened another location.Photo bySunira Moses/Unsplash. Whether it is a low country boil, a steaming plate of crab legs, or just a mound of shrimp, topped off with corn and potatoes, sometimes there’s nothing better than diving into a plate of seafood with your fingers, the perfect seasoning mixed with butter dripping down your hands. It makes you feel like a kid again. The ability to ditch the silverware and instead pick up goodies with your fingers. However, unlike your childhood, there are no adults standing around to scold you for doing so (although your significant other might not be a big fan of it). So, if you’re a lover of seafood and the fun eating with your hands brings, you’re going to love the newest addition to a popular seafood and crab joint in metro Phoenix.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Mysterious dinosaur sculptures appear near downtown Phoenix homeless camp

If you're looking for an action-packed weekend, head to Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre to watch the toughest sport on dirt!. Soccer players share impact Phoenix woman left on them days after horrific murder-suicide. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Police believe Jasen Hudgens shot himself in the head after killing...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Man shot to death in Mesa during road rage fight, police say

MESA, Ariz. — A man in Mesa was shot and killed Sunday afternoon during a road rage incident near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue, the city's police department said. Felipe Cisneros, 49, was found lying in a parking lot around 12:30 p.m. suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Deadly crash in Scottsdale prompts road closure

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A north Scottsdale intersection was closed following a deadly crash in the area of 94th Street and Thunderbird Road, not far from the Loop 101 freeway. A pickup truck ended up on its side and police say four people were transported to an area hospital. One person died.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Fire crews battle fire at Phoenix adult boutique; man arrested by police

PHOENIX - Authorities say a man has been arrested following a fire at an adult boutique store in Phoenix. The fire is burning in the area of 3rd Street and Camelback. According to police, officers responded to a call in the area at around 3:30 p.m. of a man lighting things on fire inside a business. Employees and customers were evacuated from the store, and officers later tried to get the man out of the building, to no avail.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after shooting at Glendale apartment complex

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after a shooting at a Glendale apartment complex Sunday night. Around 10 p.m., Glendale police responded to the report of a shooting near 59th and Montebello avenues, just south of Bethany Home Road. Officers arrived and found a man shot. Police performed CPR on the man until the Glendale Fire Department arrived and took him to the hospital, where he died.
GLENDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Desert Ridge Marketplace continues to grow this fall

Desert Ridge Marketplace has signed five new tenants that are set to open this fall – just in time for a festive, fun-filled season. The new additions and more on the way, total over 50,000 square feet and a 98% leased shopping center. The lineup includes trendy new eateries, an innovative beauty studio and an exciting new spot to shop.
PHOENIX, AZ

