Columbia Missourian
Arkansas, not bowl game, on Missouri’s mind
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said last week that Missouri did senior day against New Mexico State in large part because of the crowd size, with many students are home this week for Thanksgiving break and the regular-season finale being after a short week. There was one more reason he left...
Columbia Missourian
Takin' care of business: Tigers rout NMSU, set for Arkansas battle
The magic number is now one. A single win separates Missouri from guaranteed bowl eligibility after its 45-14 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday night. That’s the big takeaway from the Tigers’ penultimate game of the 2022 season, which kicked off in sub-freezing temperatures and only grew colder.
Columbia Missourian
MU coaching staff braces for transfer storm
During his weekly press conference Monday, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz issued what could be seen as a plea to some of his players who might consider entering the transfer portal when it opens Dec. 5. “There’s gonna be players who leave our program, and I love ‘em dearly,” Drinkwitz said....
Columbia Missourian
Missouri football rolls to victory on Senior Night
Missouri football honored its seniors before its first ever meeting with the New Mexico State Aggies, and dominated during the game with a 45-14 victory over New Mexico State. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns, and Missouri quarterback Sam Horn saw his first game action, though he only played for a drive. The Missouri defense came up with two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown by defensive back Daylan Carnell.
Columbia Missourian
MU's Hodge named SEC player of the week
Missouri men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates took four familiar faces with him to Columbia from Cleveland State, and guard D’Moi Hodge has been the best of the bunch thus far. On Monday, Hodge was named SEC player of the week after stellar performances against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and Mississippi...
Columbia Missourian
MU volleyball swept in straight sets
Missouri volleyball lost to Texas A&M on Sunday at the Hearnes Center in straight sets — 25-17, 25-16, 25-23. The loss came a day after the Tigers swept the Aggies for their second Southeastern Conference win.
Columbia Missourian
Drinkwitz optimistic about growth, future of Missouri football
From SEC sanctions to a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Eli Drinkwitz reached consecutive bowl games in his first two seasons as Missouri’s coach. With an improved defense under Blake Baker and an offense built around young weapons, Drinkwitz believes the Tigers are on a promising trajectory.
Columbia Missourian
Tigers dance with Delta Devils, come out on top
The Missouri men's basketball team outscored Mississippi Valley State 43-25 in the second period, pulling away from what had been a tight game and securing an 83-62 win over the Delta Devils on Sunday night. The win meant the Tigers improved to 5-0 to start the season. The Tigers were...
Columbia Missourian
Hickman defeats Blue Springs South in season opener
Hickman boys basketball began its quest for a third straight Central Missouri Activities Conference title on the right track with a 71-55 win over Blue Springs South on Monday. Three Kewpies finished in double-digit scoring in the victory. Josiah Griffith led the scoring with 18, Brock Camp added 16, and...
Columbia Missourian
Strong second-half surge helps Missouri pull away from Mississippi Valley State
After a narrow first half, Missouri outscored Mississippi Valley State 43-25 in the second to pull away for an 83-62 victory Sunday at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers improved to 5-0 on the season and 23-0 all-time versus the Southwestern Athletic Conference. A key piece in the 21-point victory was Missouri...
Columbia Missourian
Tigers survive early offensive scares, win big against Delta Devils
Missouri men’s basketball led by just three points at halftime to a Mississippi Valley State team that came out tenacious and made the Tigers uncomfortable early. However, MU weathered a tricky Delta Devils' defensive scheme , bursting out in transition in the second half to secure a 83-62 win.
Columbia Missourian
Three MU wrestlers take victories at Lindenwood Open
Missouri wrestlers Logan Gioffre, Clayton Whiting and Seth Nitzel all won titles in their respective weight divisions for at the Lindenwood Open on Saturday in St. Charles. Gioffre went 5-0 at 157 pounds, Whiting beat teammate Colton Hawks 3-1 in extra time at 184 pounds, and Nitzel edged teammate Steven Kolcheff 2-1 in the 285-pound final.
Columbia Missourian
Freshman QB Horn makes debut, injuries pile up in Missouri's victory
He finally took off the red hat. With the Tigers up 42-7 in the early fourth quarter, Missouri fans got a glimpse at their future when freshman quarterback Sam Horn entered the game. He picked up a first down on a QB draw and fired a seed to Barrett Banister for 29 yards, but the latter was called back due to an ineligible man downfield penalty on Mitchell Walters. The drive ended in a 43-yard Harrison Mevis field goal.
Columbia Missourian
Sixth-year Banister sets a career high for receiving yards; Burden adds two more TDs
It was only fitting for the super senior to headline the offensive weapons on senior night. In his sixth season with the Tigers, Barrett Banister notched a career high in receiving yards through the first three quarters Saturday. The wide receiver was targeted nine times, reeling in seven of those...
Columbia Missourian
Southern Boone marching band returns to Chicago’s Thanksgiving parade
It is 37 degrees on a fall morning in Ashland. Trumpets are blaring, drums are booming and flags are waving. Forty-nine members of the Southern Boone High School marching band, bundled up in sweatshirts, are circling the track of their high school’s football field. There is no one in...
Columbia Missourian
Local pro pickleball player embraces community
It sounds like tennis, looks like badminton and plays like ping-pong. Pickleball is one of the hottest sports that is rapidly gaining popularity around the globe, and Columbia is home to one of its biggest superstars.
Columbia Missourian
Commit to thanksgiving with the coming holiday
I am grateful for what I am and have. My thanksgiving is perpetual. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Columbia Missourian
Ryan Hoerstkamp takes the ball down the sideline
I am a staff photographer at the Columbia Missourian, currently studying photojournalism and documentary at the MU's School of Journalism with a minor in sociology and a certificate in sustainability. Reach me at: abusby@mail.missouri.edu.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge ends season with third place finish in state tournament; Marshall wins Class 2
Rock Bridge boys soccer bounced back from Friday’s state semifinal defeat with a 2-0 win against St. Dominic in Fenton, claiming third place in the MSHSAA Class 4 state tournament Saturday. It was never in doubt for the Bruins. Two early goals from Connor Little and Drew Schlimme were...
Columbia Missourian
Tiger Garden offers floral designs and hands-on experience for students
Elegant pink and white floral sympathy sprays on easels lined the hallway outside of room 2-34 in MU’s Agriculture Building on a recent weekday — class projects for the Special Occasions track of MU’s Floral Artistry and Management Undergraduate Certificate. And Room 2-34 is the home of Tiger Garden, MU’s student-run, full-service floral shop — with classroom space in the back.
