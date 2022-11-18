ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Police: Carjacking suspect who hit cyclist arrested

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

Police: Carjacking suspect who struck cyclist arrested 00:39

NEW YORK -- A carjacking suspect who was wanted for hitting a cyclist and taking off is now in custody.

Police said it started with shots fired between two cars Thursday in Kingsbridge, the Bronx.

The suspect then carjacked another vehicle, forcing the driver out near a school, police said. He sped off, hitting a bicyclist on Bailey Avenue before crashing into a tree.

"All I heard was 'pow, pow,' and people running back and forth, just a whole bunch of commotion," Kingsbridge resident Kevin Campbell told CBS2. "The kids were coming out of school when this happened. It didn't happen before, they just got out. So it was scary."

The cyclist was hospitalized in serious condition.

Charges are pending against the 29-year-old driver.

