New York City, NY

The Independent

Robert Lewandowski denied World Cup moment as Guillermo Ochoa steals show in Group C draw

Few expected that the first four-game day of this World Cup would end with Saudi Arabia sitting prettiest in Group C but that is the upshot after one of the most famous upsets in the tournament’s history and, to follow up, this far more forgettable stalemate. A goalless draw between Mexico and Poland had little of the drama witnessed in Lusail earlier on Tuesday, but it would not quite be a World Cup without at least one moment of Guillermo Ochoa heroics.The Mexico goalkeeper stole the show, as he usually does, spectacularly denying Robert Lewandowski from the penalty spot...
Eater

Inside Janken, the Stylish, Star-Studded New Celebration Restaurant in Northwest Portland

Chef Rodrigo Ochoa loves dinner that feels like a celebration. Walking into his new Northwest Portland restaurant Janken, which opened this weekend in the former Bluehour space, that passion is evident: Sitting at white oak and quartz tables, diners watch servers toss sizzling bowls of rice tableside. Chefs at a glowing sushi bar toward the back of the restaurant top wagyu nigiri with caviar. Under a tsunami of a curved slat wall, bartenders finish cocktails with a dome of smoke or a rose-shaped sphere of ice. For him, high-end dining isn’t just about glamour; it’s about what it means to celebrate.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

Eater London’s Live Events Programme Returns With Crisis Era Panel Talk

Eater x One Hundred Shoreditch present Eater Talks:. Tuesday 6 December 2022 | 6 p.m. — 8:30 p.m. Over three years since Eater London’s last live event, we return to the One Hundred Shoreditch for a special panel discussion hosted by editor Adam Coghlan. In conversation with Missy Flynn of Rita’s, Viewpoint Partners’s Hussein Ahmad, Joké Bakare from Chishuru, Michelle Salazar de la Rocha, founder of Sonora Taqueria, and John Devitt, co-founder of Koya, the discussion will revisit and explore the last two and half years — a time of unprecedented crisis — with a group who experienced those crises first-hand.
Eater

Cosme Alums Bring Destination Fish Tacos to Williamsburg

When superstar chef Enrique Olvera made his New York debut with Cosme in 2014, he didn’t just give the city one of its best new fine dining spots; he raised the bar on what Mexican restaurants could charge for labor-intensive moles, raw fish tostadas, and other dishes whose prices might have not ruffled as many feathers at upscale European brasseries or chophouses. Cosme’s two-deep bar crowds showed that New Yorkers were ready for delicious, innovative, and expensive Mexican fare.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

