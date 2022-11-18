Read full article on original website
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
Char & Stave Comes to Chestnut Hill with Holiday Pop-Up Ahead of Spring 2023 Grand OpeningMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPhiladelphia, PA
Bleats and Treats: Amish Farm & House, Lancaster, Has Unique Ways to Get into the Holiday Spirit
If the name Amish Christmas Cookie Tour sounds delicious, there's a good reason: It is. As Nov. wanes and Dec. dawns, the 2022 Lancaster County holiday calendar is becoming as busy as Santa’s workshop. Two of the area’s signature holiday events — an Amish Christmas Cookie Tour and a...
O Montco Towns of Cheer and Fun, How Brightly Do Thee Shine: Big Dec. Events in Montco’s Small Settings
Glencairn Museum's display of creches from all over the world is just one of a number of signature events in Montgomery County for 2022.Photo byValley Forge Tourism & Convention Board.
When Seeking Holiday Décor from the Warm to the Whimsical, Skip on over to Skippack
From the atmosphere, decorations, and offerings, S.A. Oliver & Co. in Skippack is the perfect place to go to do some of your holiday shopping, reports Vittoria Woodill for CBS3 Philadelphia. “A lot of people will say, ‘Oh my God, your store should be on Hallmark, it’s like a Hallmark...
Holiday Mash-Up: Tours of Pottstown’s Historic Homes in Dec. Finery Fund July 4 Celebration
GoFourth, the Independence Day celebration in Pottstown, is getting a little early Christmas present from a Dec. 4 day of touring the borough’s decorated homes. Proceeds from the latter will help defray the costs of the former.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Glenside Home Covers the 12 Days of Christmas
An early Dec. closing date on 26 Old Gulph Road, Gladwyne, would enable the new owners to surround themselves with a real estate asset whose particulars could mirror the gifts associated with the 12 Days of Christmas. For example: The property is in Lower Merion Township, whose school district educates...
Shades of the Past: KoP Historical Society Recalls Dec. 1982 Demise of a Massive, Historic Oak on Gulph Road
The Drinker Oak, which once graced a plot near the intersection of today's Route 202 and South Gulph Road.Photo byUpper Merion Park & Historic Foundation at the King of Prussia Historical Society.
Plymouth Meeting Candy Maker’s Holiday Gifts Will Stick in Recipients’ Memories: Gourmet Marshmallows
Dana Hermann, a Plymouth Meeting native, found some comfort from what was going on around her when the pandemic started in gourmet marshmallows, writes Mary English for The Pottstown Mercury. When the delicacies turned out to be a hit with her family, she realized she could make them herself for...
This Hilltown Bakery is Offering the Best Baked Goods, Accessories for the Holiday Season
The bakery is offering holiday favorites that are perfect for the cold weather. A popular Bucks County bakery is gearing up for the holiday season will unique baked goods and at-home accessories for Christmas lovers. Bucks County Biscotti, with a main location situated at 10 W Creamery Road in Hilltown...
Elkins Park Couple’s Plan for a Revised Thanksgiving Kitchen Turns Out Not to Be a Half-Baked Idea
Joel Fishbein and wife Rachel Ezekiel-Fishbein in their newly renovated kitchen with their dogs. Joel Fishbein and his wife Rachel Ezekiel-Fishbein will comfortably gather this Thursday for an expertly cooked Thanksgiving feast, produced in a refreshed kitchen. Terri Akman constructed their story for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The couple’s Tudor-style residence...
Horsham Baseball Field for Special Needs Gets Miracle Money
Horsham's "Miracle Field" will support wheelchair baseball.Photo byfwcommish83 at YouTube. The Miracle Field of Horsham is getting half a million dollars to come to fruition. This project will develop the land at Deep Meadow Park in Horsham to a rubberized baseball field for players with special needs, writes Jon Campisi for the Hatboro-Horsham Patch.
Philly and Wawa Give the US a Unique Sandwich Offering
Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
This Famous Jeweler, with a Shop in New Hope, is Combating the Counterfeit Jewelry Market
The jeweler is raising awareness of the impact this has on his artistic industry. A popular jeweler, with a storefront in Bucks County, is working to negate the negative effects of the counterfeit market on his industry. Janelle Conaway wrote about the local jeweler in The New York Times. Mitchell...
Montco-Accessible Dog Parks: Great for Laps with Labradors and Strolls with Staffordshires
The Philadelphia Inquirer recommends three dog-friendly experiences in Montgomery County (and several others nearby). The approaching holiday season can mean elevated stress in many local households. And that anxiety can extend to all inhabitants, including humans and canines. A beneficial break for both can be had using The Philadelphia Inquirer‘s list of worthy dog parks and dog-centric outdoor experiences, compiled by Cynthia Greer.
Montco Home Bakers’ Searches Reveal the Area’s Go-to Cookie Recipe
Google shared with USA Today the most uniquely searched Christmas cookies by state in the late-Nov. to early-Dec. timeframe. “It was interesting to see how different regions of the U.S. seem to be interested in different types of cookies,” Google Trends curator Annanya Raghavan told USA Today. “The East...
My mom says not to hang Christmas lights at my NJ shore home
According to PopCrush.com, a woman said that people who are putting up their Christmas decorations now are solely doing it for attention. OK, Ebenezer Scrooge. I am not sure who made you the new Santa Claus but I can think of plenty of reasons why people are decorating now. These...
MCCC Foundation to Host Fourth Annual Day of Giving Thursday, Dec. 8
The holiday season is the perfect time to support the future success of students at Montgomery County Community College by giving the gift of a donation. The college’s foundation is hosting the fourth annual Day of Giving on Founders’ Day, Thursday, Dec 8. This year’s goal is to...
This Bucks County Borough Will Be Celebrating Their 108th Christmas Tree Lighting Next Week
The event is expected to bring in a large amount of people from inside and outside the area. One of Bucks County’s most popular boroughs will be lighting their large Christmas tree next week, a great activity for family and friends. Staff writers at Discover Doylestown wrote about the details for the event.
Montgomery County Leadership: Eric Davies, President, Wurzak Hotel Group￼
Eric Davies, President of the Wurzak Hotel Group, spoke to MONTCO Today about growing up in Trenton, New Jersey, his childhood love of sports, and his early entrepreneurial spirit and work ethic. He went to LaSalle University intending to pursue a career in criminal justice, but a part-time job at a hotel revealed his passion for the hospitality industry.
This Bucks County Mother Has Gone Viral by Showing What You Can Find When Dumpster Diving
The Bucks County mother is showing people how one person's trash is another's treasure. A mother from the Bucks County area has been making waves online as she shows her viewers how to find essential items in a unique fashion. Steven Kurutz wrote about the local women in The New York Times.
Chester County Boasts One of the 100 Most-Loved Restaurants in America
Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton has made DoorDash’s inaugural list of the 100 most-loved restaurants in the U.S., writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list is based on user ratings left on the online food ordering and delivery platform for food taste and quality and efficiency...
