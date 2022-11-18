Invest in the future of the county 4-H program by attending the rodeo this weekend

Read full article on original website
Related
ocala-news.com
‘Festival at Fort King’ returns in December to bring local history to life
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the ‘Festival at Fort King’ in early December, a two-day event that will allow visitors to step back into the 1800s. The festival will be held on Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, from 10 a.m. to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Nights of Lights at Fort Cooper State Park
Experience the magic and mystery of the holiday season during the Nights of Lights to be held from 6-8:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 10 at Fort Cooper State Park, 3100 S. Old Floral City Road, Inverness. The trails, trees, pavilion and social hall will be decked out in colorful...
WCJB
Marion County Public Schools announced a new literacy program
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public School officials announced a new literacy program for the district. The launching literacy program will give resources like worksheets and activities to community partners to help elementary students. One partnership is with the Mojo Grill and Catering, who will provide literacy focused menus...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ozello Arts, Crafts & Blue Crab Festival this weekend
Get out and walk off some Thanksgiving pounds at the 16th annual Ozello Arts, Crafts & Blue Crab Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at 14095 W. Ozello Trail, 6.2 miles down the trail off U. S. 19 in Crystal River. Parking is free.
westorlandonews.com
Free Holiday Event Introduces Newcomers to Arabian Horse Breed
The Arabian Horse Promotional Fund, a non-profit that introduces people to the animal and its beloved traits, is hosting its inaugural Keystone Charity Arabian Horse Experience Friday, November 25th and Saturday, November 26th. The free Thanksgiving weekend event will occur during the 54th Annual Arabian Horse Association of Florida’s Holiday Festival at the World Equestrian Center.
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Citrus County hospitals receive Healthgrades scores
Neither Citrus County hospital received excellence ratings from Healthgrades. Both have good safety records, and either is a good choice. Neither hospital in Citrus County received excellence ratings this year from Healthgrades, the physician and hospital ratings firm. However, the two facilities – HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, formerly Citrus Memorial, and Bravera Health Seven Rivers – also were not burdened with “worse than expected” ratings. On most factors, they performed “as expected.” And that’s not all bad.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident talks about city’s growth, congestion on State Road 200
Ocala’s growth is something to be applauded when interest rates go up. Ocala has put many people to work and has kept the economy strong in the town. The only problem with the fast growth of homes and warehouses is that there are not enough roads to relieve the congestion on State Road 200. Expansion of existing roads is not keeping up with demand.
Citrus County Chronicle
County needs to resolve issue with state agency
The Chronicle ran "Time is of the essence" on Nov. 13, 2022, regarding the Chassahowitzka River Campground and boat ramp that explained the conflict between the Citrus County Commission and the Southwest Florida Water Management District. Here are my thoughts on this issue. What about the current commission arguing that...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg selling an additional 515 acres to The Villages for more houses and retail expansion
Leesburg city commissioners have agreed to sell a 515-acre track of land to The Villages in exchange for The Villages constructing a rapid infiltration basin system for the city. The system will have the capacity to treat up to 9 million gallons of wastewater per day. The tract where the...
suncoastnews.com
LifeSouth celebrates 35 years in Hernando with food, music and fun
BROOKSVILLE — Margaret Harbert of Heritage Pines was lying back on a couch, but was busy helping to save lives by donating blood on Nov. 14 at LifeSouth on Cortez Boulevard. “I come as often as I can,” she said. “Every two months or so.”. Harbert said...
villages-news.com
Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection
The Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection. The following information is from the District Office. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.
villages-news.com
Area residents have chance to share their Thanksgiving with foster pet
Area residents will have a chance to share their Thanksgiving with foster pet. “No one Should Spend Thanksgiving Alone: Foster a Pet for Thanksgiving” is the theme at Sumter County Animal Services this holiday. With 200 cats and dogs, the need to find homes is profound. If you’re thinking...
hernandosun.com
Brooksville names new parks, recreation director
The City of Brooksville has named David L. Howard, Jr. director of its Parks and Recreation Department. He succeeds Angie Whisnant who has occupied the post since 2019, and who resigned to assume a parks and recreation post in Illinois. Before joining the City of Brooksville staff, Howard held positions...
Here are the Thanksgiving closures and changes to services in your county
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thanksgiving is this week, and services and offices will be closed in observance of the holiday. Here is a list of what is closed or will have service changes in your area. Lake County. The following offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday:. -Lake County...
Citrus County Chronicle
Caruth Camp Challenge Golf Tournament coming up
The 31st annual Caruth Camp Challenge Golf Tournament will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Plantation, 9301 W. Fort Island Trail, Crystal River. Come join for a fun day at the beautiful Plantation Inn & Golf Resort while raising money to benefit the boys and girls of the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says city is no longer Slo-cala
I moved to Ocala over 20 years ago. It was such a quiet, quaint little hometown surrounded by a National Forest and a tourist attraction called Wild Waters that people and families traveled to visit every year. The streets were tree-lined, and many had canopies of oaks that you could...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bays, Finegan get sworn in as county commissioners Tuesday
Newly elected county commissioners Rebecca Bays and Diana Finegan will be sworn-in during Tuesday’s board meeting. Republican Bays replaces Scott Carnahan’s District 4 seat while Republican Finegan takes over Ron Kitchen Jr.’s District 2 post. Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle.
leesburg-news.com
Thanksgiving holiday will impact trash pickup in Leesburg
There will be no garbage, yard waste, or recycling collection Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25. Curbside collection will resume normal schedules on Monday, Nov. 28. City of Leesburg offices and facilities, including Customer Service/City Hall and the Municipal Services Building, will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving holiday observance. Regular operations will resume on Monday, Nov. 28.
suncoastnews.com
Jerry Campbell, District 4, Hernando County Commission
County Commission, School Board, Brooksville Council to have new look. Changes are coming to three local governmental entities in the aftermath of the August primary and Nov. 8 election, with some new people taking elected seats and bringing their influence to bear.
mynews13.com
Groveland residents say drivers constantly ignore neighborhood stop sign
Residents of a Lake County community say they are constantly dealing with drivers who ignore a stop sign in their neighborhood. Some Groveland residents say there are many drivers who don’t obey a stop sign on Maravilla Way. Chris Feibel says he wants the city to do something to...
Comments / 0