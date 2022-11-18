ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Invest in the future of the county 4-H program by attending the rodeo this weekend

By Georgia Sullivan Chronicle Reporter
Citrus County Chronicle
 4 days ago
Citrus County Chronicle

Nights of Lights at Fort Cooper State Park

Experience the magic and mystery of the holiday season during the Nights of Lights to be held from 6-8:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 10 at Fort Cooper State Park, 3100 S. Old Floral City Road, Inverness. The trails, trees, pavilion and social hall will be decked out in colorful...
INVERNESS, FL
WCJB

Marion County Public Schools announced a new literacy program

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public School officials announced a new literacy program for the district. The launching literacy program will give resources like worksheets and activities to community partners to help elementary students. One partnership is with the Mojo Grill and Catering, who will provide literacy focused menus...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Ozello Arts, Crafts & Blue Crab Festival this weekend

Get out and walk off some Thanksgiving pounds at the 16th annual Ozello Arts, Crafts & Blue Crab Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at 14095 W. Ozello Trail, 6.2 miles down the trail off U. S. 19 in Crystal River. Parking is free.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
westorlandonews.com

Free Holiday Event Introduces Newcomers to Arabian Horse Breed

The Arabian Horse Promotional Fund, a non-profit that introduces people to the animal and its beloved traits, is hosting its inaugural Keystone Charity Arabian Horse Experience Friday, November 25th and Saturday, November 26th. The free Thanksgiving weekend event will occur during the 54th Annual Arabian Horse Association of Florida’s Holiday Festival at the World Equestrian Center.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Citrus County hospitals receive Healthgrades scores

Neither Citrus County hospital received excellence ratings from Healthgrades. Both have good safety records, and either is a good choice. Neither hospital in Citrus County received excellence ratings this year from Healthgrades, the physician and hospital ratings firm. However, the two facilities – HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, formerly Citrus Memorial, and Bravera Health Seven Rivers – also were not burdened with “worse than expected” ratings. On most factors, they performed “as expected.” And that’s not all bad.
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident talks about city’s growth, congestion on State Road 200

Ocala’s growth is something to be applauded when interest rates go up. Ocala has put many people to work and has kept the economy strong in the town. The only problem with the fast growth of homes and warehouses is that there are not enough roads to relieve the congestion on State Road 200. Expansion of existing roads is not keeping up with demand.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

County needs to resolve issue with state agency

The Chronicle ran "Time is of the essence" on Nov. 13, 2022, regarding the Chassahowitzka River Campground and boat ramp that explained the conflict between the Citrus County Commission and the Southwest Florida Water Management District. Here are my thoughts on this issue. What about the current commission arguing that...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection

The Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection. The following information is from the District Office. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Brooksville names new parks, recreation director

The City of Brooksville has named David L. Howard, Jr. director of its Parks and Recreation Department. He succeeds Angie Whisnant who has occupied the post since 2019, and who resigned to assume a parks and recreation post in Illinois. Before joining the City of Brooksville staff, Howard held positions...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Caruth Camp Challenge Golf Tournament coming up

The 31st annual Caruth Camp Challenge Golf Tournament will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Plantation, 9301 W. Fort Island Trail, Crystal River. Come join for a fun day at the beautiful Plantation Inn & Golf Resort while raising money to benefit the boys and girls of the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says city is no longer Slo-cala

I moved to Ocala over 20 years ago. It was such a quiet, quaint little hometown surrounded by a National Forest and a tourist attraction called Wild Waters that people and families traveled to visit every year. The streets were tree-lined, and many had canopies of oaks that you could...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Bays, Finegan get sworn in as county commissioners Tuesday

Newly elected county commissioners Rebecca Bays and Diana Finegan will be sworn-in during Tuesday’s board meeting. Republican Bays replaces Scott Carnahan’s District 4 seat while Republican Finegan takes over Ron Kitchen Jr.’s District 2 post. Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle.
leesburg-news.com

Thanksgiving holiday will impact trash pickup in Leesburg

There will be no garbage, yard waste, or recycling collection Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25. Curbside collection will resume normal schedules on Monday, Nov. 28. City of Leesburg offices and facilities, including Customer Service/City Hall and the Municipal Services Building, will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving holiday observance. Regular operations will resume on Monday, Nov. 28.
LEESBURG, FL
suncoastnews.com

Jerry Campbell, District 4, Hernando County Commission

County Commission, School Board, Brooksville Council to have new look. Changes are coming to three local governmental entities in the aftermath of the August primary and Nov. 8 election, with some new people taking elected seats and bringing their influence to bear.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL

