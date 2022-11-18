Read full article on original website
'People Throw Stones at Me and Call Me a Monkey” - A 17 Year Old Teenager Cries Out
Have you ever considered how difficult life would be if you were very different from everyone else? Have you ever felt humiliated because of how life has treated you? When it comes to life stories, many questions have been raised, but few, if any, have been answered.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Sinbad Still Learning to Walk 2 Years After Stroke, Family Gives Update
Sinbad suffered a life-changing stroke 2 years ago ... and in the first update since his medical emergency, the star's family says he's got a long road ahead of him on the way to recovery. The family put out a lengthy release Monday, saying Sinbad was in the hospital for...
King Charles Might Go Against His Parents’ Wishes and Bypass Younger Brother Prince Edward for Duke of Edinburgh Title
Edward has been expected to inherit the prestigious former title of his father, Prince Philip, for over 23 years.
Kate Middleton Dazzles In Sparkling Tiara For Charles' First State Banquet As King
The banquet was held on behalf of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state visit.
Comedian who kept Baton Rouge audiences laughing during visits to L’Auberge recovers from stroke
Sinbad, a beloved comedian who visited Baton Rouge's L'Auberge Casino multiple times to perform a stand up comedy routine that was a hit among capital area audiences is reportedly recovering from a stroke that left him unable to walk.
"I Unmatched Him": People Are Hilariously Revealing What Gives Them The Ick When It Comes To Dating
"He tacked a 'hehe' onto the end of his message and I unmatched him. 'Haha' is fine, but 'hehe'...I don't know, I just can't do it."
