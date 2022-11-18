ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Washington Examiner

Judge hands Warnock victory on Saturday early voting in Georgia Senate runoff

A Fulton County judge ruled Friday afternoon in favor of Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign and other Democratic groups that sued to allow early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in Georgia's Senate runoff election. Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. took up the case Friday to determine whether Republican...
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia appellate court allows Saturday voting ahead of U.S. Senate runoff

ATLANTA — Update: The Court of Appeals of the State of Georgia has ruled that counties may offer early voting the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The court denied emergency motions from the State of Georgia, the Georgia Republican Party, the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee Monday evening.
WXIA 11 Alive

Obama returning to Georgia to campaign with Warnock ahead of runoff

ATLANTA — Former President Barack Obama will return to Georgia to campaign with Sen. Raphael Warnock ahead of the his Dec. 6 runoff against Republican Herschel Walker. The Warnock campaign announced on Monday that the rally will be held Thursday, Dec. 1 in Atlanta. The exact location of the...
