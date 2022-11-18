Read full article on original website
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
cpr.org
CU Boulder investigates cross country program after allegations of misconduct
The University of Colorado at Boulder is looking into its cross country program over allegations of misconduct. The university calls the investigation an “independent, comprehensive fact-finding inquiry” into allegations pertaining to its use of body composition analysis, training methods and overall culture. “CU Boulder has taken these allegations...
Panel OKs name change of Colorado mountain tied to massacre
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado state panel recommended Thursday that Mount Evans, a prominent peak near Denver, be renamed Mount Blue Sky at the request of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes. The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board voted unanimously for the change. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will weigh in on the recommendation before a final decision by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names. Thursday’s vote comes as part of national efforts to address a history of colonialism and oppression against Native Americans and other people of color after protests in 2020 called for racial justice reform. The proposed name change recognizes the Arapaho were known as the Blue Sky People, while the Cheyenne hold an annual renewal-of-life ceremony called Blue Sky.
247Sports
Colorado Buffaloes Coaching Hot Board
Rumblings suggest CU's search for its next head football coach will end in the next two weeks. Since firing Karl Dorrell on Oct. 2, Buffs A.D. Rick George has been busy vetting and interviewing candidates. Here is an updated Coaching Hot Board, with potential candidates to lead the herd going forward...
Colorado Eagles To Give Away 2,000 Free Cowbells Friday Night
It's a 20-year Colorado tradition, and it will continue this Friday night at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado. The world-famous Colorado Eagles Cowbell Night is back!. Colorado Eagles Cowbell Night 2022. Having been the In-Arena Host for the Colorado Eagles since their 10th season, I'm extremely familiar with...
Colorado lynching victim Preston Porter Jr. remembered after 122 years
A historical marker erected in downtown Denver aims to educate Coloradans about an incident of racial terror that happened on this day 122 years ago. On November 16, 1900 a fifteen year old boy named Preston Porter Jr. was lynched by a white mob outside of Limon. Although the incident drew national outrage at the time, few in our state were aware of the lynching until recently. "I didn't realize that there was racial terror lynching in Colorado," said Pennie Goodman, of the Colorado Lynching Memorial Project. Judy Ollman, a liaison with the Equal Justice Initiative said, "This happened...
Slam Dunk: Denver Ranked as One of the Best Sports Cities in America
Slam dunk! Batter up! Touchdown! Goal! However you like to say it, this is good news for Colorado sports fans. A new study from WalletHub has ranked Denver as the eighth-best sports city in the U.S., giving the Mile High City an overall score of 37.75. But what does that...
History Will Be Made as Psychedelic Convention Comes to Colorado
Colorado has seen some big changes recently, notably the passing of a proposition decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms this past election. Not missing a beat, a unique and groundbreaking convention will be coming to the state next year celebrating all things psychedelics. A Psychedelic Convention is Coming to Colorado. The convention will...
Fans Reminded Of Rebuilding Process Amidst Colorado State Loss
Early observations from the Charleston Classic don't favor South Carolina. The Gamecocks consistently leave little room for error and got blitzed by Colorado State.
Colorado lawmakers form caucus for gun violence prevention
Members of a newly formed Gun Violence Prevention Caucus in the state Legislature hope that by heading into a new legislative session as a united group, they can accomplish major policy goals around firearms and keep the issue at the forefront of other lawmakers’ minds. “We’ve been ad hoc, but we wanted to go into […] The post Colorado lawmakers form caucus for gun violence prevention appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
'It's normal to have cancer': Some Colorado communities disproportionally impacted by pollution
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Coloradans disproportionately affected by pollution say they're fighting for their lives. People living next to some of the biggest polluters say they're dealing with cancer, asthma, migraines and diabetes. The new Environmental Justice Act is trying to address these environmental health disparities. A statewide task...
Celebrity Chef to Bring Famous Taco to Fort Collins Restaurant
Fans of celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsey and Bobby Flay know there's nothing more exciting than trying their signature cuisine. Chefs like these don't often bring their star status to Northern Colorado, but now, Fort Collins residents have the chance to try some famous food. Chef Troy Guard, owner of...
Longtime Holiday Lights in Loveland Going Dark Due to ‘Humbug’ Reason
For over thirty years, Lovelanders and visitors to town have enjoyed the holiday lights that get put up on the south side of Lake Loveland, and in downtown at Foote Lagoon. Those lights won't be up for 2022, and the future of them seems, questionable. Things are going to look...
cpr.org
Colorado rejects private bid for toll lane expansion of I-25 between Denver and Fort Collins
The state of Colorado has rejected a bid from a private international firm to build and operate toll lanes on Interstate 25 between Denver and Fort Collins. The state has been slowly adding toll lanes to I-25 between the two cities for years, citing their ability to ease congestion, help fund construction and speed up public transit buses. Toll lanes exist or are under construction between downtown Denver and the northern suburbs, and from State Highway 56 near Loveland to Fort Collins.
The Denver Zoo is Putting Big Efforts into Rhino Research
Normally, it's a rhino's pointy horns that stand out as the animal's most distinctive feature. But the Denver Zoo's resident rhinoceros has another noticeable adornment that's been catching the eye of curious visitors. Rudy, the 29-year-old black rhinoceros, whose full name is Rudisha, has been seen sporting a thick ankle...
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stoves
Two heat pump condensers outside of a building.Elephant Energy. (Boulder, Colo.) A Front Range home-electrification company is expanding its team and service area in anticipation of increased demand due to high natural gas prices and federal incentives to switch to electric heat pumps and stoves.
kunc.org
Favorite Fort Collins restaurant is at the center of property dispute
One of Fort Collins’ oldest Mexican restaurants closed last Spring, and its new owner wants to sell the property to a fast food chain that plans to knock the building down. But now the Perez family, who ran the restaurant for decades, is fighting to preserve the building and its history.
Encrypted police scanners: What should Billings expect now?
But St. John is adamant that communication and transparency between the media and the public will remain the same despite the change.
A Few Facts About Denver’s Iconic Cash Register Building
Show anyone who has spent even a day in the Mile High City a photo of just the top of this building and nearly every single person would instantly recognize the skyscraper located at 1700 Lincoln Street. We all know it by the nickname "The Cash Register Building" but that...
TSA uses new technology to confirm identity at Denver International Airport
The Transportation Security Administration is using new technology at Denver International Airport for some passengers. It's called the CAT-2 which stands for Credential Authentification Technology part 2.The CAT-2 scans your saved ID in your phone and compares the photo on the ID credential against the in-person real-time photo. Once the CAT-2 confirms the match, a TSA officer will verify and the traveler can proceed to the security screening. This process happens without ever exchanging a boarding pass. TSA also addressed concerns about the photos and other identifying information being stored. "There are a lot of concerns about whether we retain the images,...
Workers At This Northern Colorado Starbucks Are Going On Strike Today – Here’s Why
You might experience some disruption while you're picking up your coffee this morning, depending on where you like to go to get it. Workers at multiple Starbucks locations around Colorado - including those at one Starbucks location in Northern Colorado - are set to go on strike Thursday (Nov. 17)
Comments / 0