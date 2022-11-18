ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

cpr.org

CU Boulder investigates cross country program after allegations of misconduct

The University of Colorado at Boulder is looking into its cross country program over allegations of misconduct. The university calls the investigation an “independent, comprehensive fact-finding inquiry” into allegations pertaining to its use of body composition analysis, training methods and overall culture. “CU Boulder has taken these allegations...
BOULDER, CO
The Associated Press

Panel OKs name change of Colorado mountain tied to massacre

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado state panel recommended Thursday that Mount Evans, a prominent peak near Denver, be renamed Mount Blue Sky at the request of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes. The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board voted unanimously for the change. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will weigh in on the recommendation before a final decision by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names. Thursday’s vote comes as part of national efforts to address a history of colonialism and oppression against Native Americans and other people of color after protests in 2020 called for racial justice reform. The proposed name change recognizes the Arapaho were known as the Blue Sky People, while the Cheyenne hold an annual renewal-of-life ceremony called Blue Sky.
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

Colorado Buffaloes Coaching Hot Board

Rumblings suggest CU's search for its next head football coach will end in the next two weeks. Since firing Karl Dorrell on Oct. 2, Buffs A.D. Rick George has been busy vetting and interviewing candidates. Here is an updated Coaching Hot Board, with potential candidates to lead the herd going forward...
BOULDER, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Colorado Eagles To Give Away 2,000 Free Cowbells Friday Night

It's a 20-year Colorado tradition, and it will continue this Friday night at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado. The world-famous Colorado Eagles Cowbell Night is back!. Colorado Eagles Cowbell Night 2022. Having been the In-Arena Host for the Colorado Eagles since their 10th season, I'm extremely familiar with...
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado lynching victim Preston Porter Jr. remembered after 122 years

A historical marker erected in downtown Denver aims to educate Coloradans about an incident of racial terror that happened on this day 122 years ago.   On November 16, 1900 a fifteen year old boy named Preston Porter Jr. was lynched by a white mob outside of Limon.   Although the incident drew national outrage at the time, few in our state were aware of the lynching until recently.   "I didn't realize that there was racial terror lynching in Colorado," said Pennie Goodman, of the Colorado Lynching Memorial Project. Judy Ollman, a liaison with the Equal Justice Initiative said, "This happened...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Colorado lawmakers form caucus for gun violence prevention

Members of a newly formed Gun Violence Prevention Caucus in the state Legislature hope that by heading into a new legislative session as a united group, they can accomplish major policy goals around firearms and keep the issue at the forefront of other lawmakers’ minds. “We’ve been ad hoc, but we wanted to go into […] The post Colorado lawmakers form caucus for gun violence prevention appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Colorado rejects private bid for toll lane expansion of I-25 between Denver and Fort Collins

The state of Colorado has rejected a bid from a private international firm to build and operate toll lanes on Interstate 25 between Denver and Fort Collins. The state has been slowly adding toll lanes to I-25 between the two cities for years, citing their ability to ease congestion, help fund construction and speed up public transit buses. Toll lanes exist or are under construction between downtown Denver and the northern suburbs, and from State Highway 56 near Loveland to Fort Collins.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

The Denver Zoo is Putting Big Efforts into Rhino Research

Normally, it's a rhino's pointy horns that stand out as the animal's most distinctive feature. But the Denver Zoo's resident rhinoceros has another noticeable adornment that's been catching the eye of curious visitors. Rudy, the 29-year-old black rhinoceros, whose full name is Rudisha, has been seen sporting a thick ankle...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

TSA uses new technology to confirm identity at Denver International Airport

The Transportation Security Administration is using new technology at Denver International Airport for some passengers. It's called the CAT-2 which stands for Credential Authentification Technology part 2.The CAT-2 scans your saved ID in your phone and compares the photo on the ID credential against the in-person real-time photo. Once the CAT-2 confirms the match, a TSA officer will verify and the traveler can proceed to the security screening. This process happens without ever exchanging a boarding pass. TSA also addressed concerns about the photos and other identifying information being stored. "There are a lot of concerns about whether we retain the images,...
DENVER, CO
Windsor, CO
