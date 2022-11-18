Mavs' Doncic Tops Tatum, Giannis in Latest Edition of NBA MVP Ladder

Luka Doncic ranks atop NBA.com's latest edition of the weekly NBA MVP Ladder after previously coming in second on the list.

The Dallas Mavericks have received incredible production from Luka Doncic to start the 2022-23 season. He's averaging 34.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 7.8 assists while producing historical results and leading an underwhelming roster to victories.

Doncic's most recent performances involve a 42-point triple-double in a clutch-time win over the Portland Trail Blazers, followed by dropping 35 points on the LA Clippers in a win. He led the Mavs to victories over two teams that ranked ahead of them in the Western Conference standings.

For those that needed the reminder, the value that Doncic provides the Mavs perhaps was best summed up by what they looked like when he wasn't in the lineup. Dallas lost 101-92 to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, with their starting lineup combining for 27 points. The team chucked 55 3-point attempts and shot 30.4 percent from the floor.

Doncic moved into first place on NBA.com's weekly MVP ladder after scoring a combined 77 points against the Portland Trail Blazers and LA Clippers, followed by his teammates losing the Houston Rockets while he rested.

The NBA’s leading scorer, Doncic is carrying the Mavericks (8-6), who are seventh in the Western Conference. Although the 23-year-old cooled down somewhat after dropping 30 points or more in the first nine games of the season, he put up 42 and 35 points in wins over Portland and the LA Clippers, respectively, on Saturday and Tuesday before sitting out of Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Rockets. Doncic’s dominance is highlighted by a career-best efficiency as his true shooting percentage is 60.4% — which pales in comparison to Curry’s 70.1%, per colleague John Schuhmann.

The previous leader on the MVP ladder was Giannis Antetokounmpo. Still, he fell two spots after sitting out two games and then shooting 6-18 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in his return to the lineup. He's still averaging 29.9 points and 11.8 rebounds, but the margin for error is paper-thin for the highest honor.

Jayson Tatum surpassed Antetokounpmo on the MVP ladder for second place this week, as he is averaging 31.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. The improved passing ability that he's displayed as of late has caught the attention of the creator of the rankings. He dished out six assists in a quarter against the Atlanta Hawks recently — tying his career-best mark for a single-quarter.

The rest of the top five for the MVP ladder includes Nikola Jokic and Ja Morant. Next up on the list includes Joel Embiid and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after previously not being ranked with Devin Booker and Donovan Mitchell dropping in ranking as a result.

