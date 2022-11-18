Georgia vs Bucknell Preview

Georgia Basketball looks to improve to 3-1 on the season before heading south to Daytona, Florida to take part in the "Sunshine Slam" tournament.

Georgia will once again, host an out of conference opponents as they take on the Bucknell Bison in Stegman Coliseum tonight. This is the first matchup between these 2 teams since 1991 in a series that Georgia leads 2-0. All games have been played in Athens, Georgia.

The Bulldogs survived a second half surge from Miami (OH) on Monday night to improve to 2-1 on the season. A strong rebounding performance from Forward KyeRon Lindsay (which included his first career double-double) aided Georgia to a 7 point victory. Georgia will be looking to win back-to-back games for the first time this season under 1st year head coach Mike White.

Bucknell is also 2-1 and coming off a tough 82-71 loss to the St. Peters Peacocks on Tuesday night. The Bison played a fairly mistake free game. However, St. Peter's near 48% shooting from behind the arc and 22 point performance from Sophomore guard Jaylen Murray proved too much to handle. Senior guard,

Xander Rice was the Bison's leading scorer Tuesday night with 19 points and shot an impressive 60% from the field. He will most likely need to put up similar numbers if the Bison want to pull off a 13 point upset tonight against the Bulldogs. Bucknell will also need to have a major improvement in the rebounding game tonight. In their loss to St. Peter's, the Bison grabbed just 21 rebounds and failed to see a player earn more than 5.

Georgia will once again need big performances from freshman forward KyeRon Lindsay and senior guard Terry Roberts. The duo scored 36 of the Bulldogs 77 points on Monday night and were the only two players to score more than 12 points. Look for Lindsay to also be a major factor on the glass tonight against a team that is only averaging 34.7 rebounds per game.

It will also take a major effort from the entire Georgia offense to not commit arrant turnovers in this game. The Bulldogs are averaging an abysmal 18 turnovers per game , which currently ranks 13th out of 14 teams in the SEC. If the Bulldogs want to come away with an impressive win tonight, it will be imperative of them to protect the ball.

How to Watch Georgia vs Bucknell