Thomas Stanko, charged in death of Cassandra Gross, appears in court

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man charged with killing his girlfriend, though her body has never been found, appeared before a judge on Friday.

Thomas Stanko is charged with homicide 4 1/2 years after Cassandra Gross was last seen. Stanko was considered a "person of interest" but was only charged last month.

From the start, Stanko has denied any involvement in Gross' disappearance or death. His attorney pointed out that Gross' remains have never been found, arguing the state can't say how or when she died.

The prosecution is focusing on what was found during the police investigation, including Gross' burned-out car, a burn barrel containing what police say are remnants of Gross' belongings, and other charred and melted items police say Stanko tried to get rid of.

During his testimony on Friday, the lead investigator in the case also pointed out the defendant's appearance and behavior following his girlfriend's disappearance. He says Stanko had noticeable burns on his face and his eyebrows appeared to be singed.

Ultimately, the testimony from the handful of witnesses Friday was enough to move the case forward.

"It's a relief," Gross' mother, Kathe Gross, said. "It's like the last 4 1/2 years of living every day with it is coming to an end. And I may never get part of her, but I'll get justice."

"This is a very difficult type of case, on really both sides when you don't have remains of an individual that is presumed to be dead," defense attorney Marc Daffner said. "Because not only does that hurt the commonwealth, who has to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a homicide occurred, but the defense doesn't have an opportunity to contest forensics and manner and things like that. So it's going to be difficult on both sides, and we'll see what happens in common pleas court."

Stanko will be arraigned in Westmoreland County Commons Pleas Court on Jan. 25, 2023.